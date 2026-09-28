Austin Ekeler to Reunite with Washington Commanders
Sep 28, 2026, 7:34 AM ETAccording to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, free agent running back Austin Ekeler is set to reunite with his former team, the Washington Commanders, pending a physical. Ekeler recently tried out for the Carolina Panthers following Jonathon Brooks' move to the injured list, but he will instead return to a familiar club. Ekeler spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons in D.C. before suffering a torn Achilles in 2025, which ultimately cut his season short. During the 2024 season, the veteran back served as the primary pass-catcher, catching 35 of 41 targets for 366 yards and adding another 367 yards with four scores on the ground. However, managers should not expect him to take on a similar role with D.C. in his second stint, as the team has relied on Jacory Croskey-Merritt on early downs and Rachaad White on passing downs. While White did exit Sunday's game with a shoulder injury, he eventually returned, suggesting it was not overly serious. For now, Ekeler is best left on the waiver wire and should only be viewed as a deep-league stash option in the event White faces a setback.--Andy Smith
Source: Ian Rapoport
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CeeDee Lamb Goes Off Again For 112 Yards In Loss
John Johnson
John Johnson
Sep 28, 2026, 3:48 AM ETIn what's becoming a trend for this season, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb re-asserted his WR1 status for his team by catching seven of his eight targets for 112 yards in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. He was actually targeted three fewer times than Pickens, but ended up with the same number of catches and 30 more yards. Neither scored a touchdown -- tight end Jake Ferguson caught quarterback Dak Prescott's only passing touchdown. Lamb's effort didn't lead to a win, but the Cowboys defense giving up 34 points was likely the major culprit for their loss. Lamb is paying off at his ADP so far, with over 23.6 PPR points scored per game through three contests. He's been nearly unguardable, and appeared to be back to his old self after a high ankle sprain handicapped his 2025 season. Lamb faces another tough test in Week 4 when the Cowboys go on the road to face the Houston Texans, but he's still a must-start fantasy WR1 with explosive potential in each game he plays and is healthy.--John Johnson
Source: ESPN
Roman Wilson Scores a Big Touchdown While Leading Steelers in Targets
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 28, 2026, 12:55 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson caught three of his six targets for 60 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's Week 3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. There had been plenty of speculation that Wilson was heading for a reduced role with Michael Pittman Jr. back in action, and while his snap share did drop to 38.7%, he made the most of his time on the field by commanding a team-high six targets and scoring his first touchdown of the season. It was a big touchdown, too, going for 38 yards and breaking a scoreless tie less than two minutes into the first quarter. It's risky to say that Wilson will definitely continue to have a substantial role as the No. 3 receiver behind DK Metcalf and Pittman, but Sunday's performance at least showed that he's capable of carving out matchup-based standalone value in fantasy football.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Derrick Henry Rumbles for Another Multi-Touchdown Game on High Volume
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 28, 2026, 12:51 AM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry totaled 26 carries, 89 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns during Sunday's Week 3 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Brazil. He also converted his lone target into a catch, but it went for no gain. Henry continues to be remarkable in his age-32 season. He has six touchdowns this year, including multiple touchdowns in two of his three games so far. He also continues to prove that he's capable of handling enormous volume totals. His 67% snap share on Sunday represented a new season-high, although it's still an indication that the Ravens are usually putting him on the field when they know he's going to get the football. There's no question that Henry remains in the must-start RB1 range for Week 4 against a struggling Tennessee Titans squad.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Tee Higgins Strikes for His First Touchdown of the Season in Week 3
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 28, 2026, 12:46 AM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins caught six of seven targets for 90 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's Week 3 contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. In addition to finding the end zone for the first time this year, Higgins' six catches represented a new season-high mark. The 27-year-old has repeatedly proven that he can co-exist with Ja'Marr Chase in fantasy football, and he remains a must-start WR2 going forward. As long as quarterback Joe Burrow is healthy, Higgins is a safe bet to get peppered with targets while making difficult catches and offering some touchdown upside. With that said, he's currently on pace for just six touchdowns this year, which is a significant step back from his 10 in 2024 and his 11 in 2025. Perhaps he can improve on that pace with another big game and visit to the end zone in a potential Week 4 shootout against the Jacksonville Jaguars.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Xavier Worthy Extremely Quiet in Week 3 Against Miami
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 28, 2026, 12:42 AM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy was held to just two catches for 20 yards during Sunday's Week 3 win over the Miami Dolphins. Worthy was on the receiving end of just 10% of Patrick Mahomes' completions, which is a relatively modest proportion for a team's No. 2 receiver. It was also a significant step backward for Worthy after he caught five of seven targets for 25 yards and a touchdown last week. The 23-year-old receiver has been held to fewer than 5.0 fantasy points (PPR) in two of his three games so far, making him a riskier play for Week 4 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Rashee Rice, the lone Chiefs wide receiver with more than two catches on Sunday, is the only player from this position group in must-start consideration going forward.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Matthew Stafford's 55 Pass Attempts Lead to Mixed Results on Sunday
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 28, 2026, 12:36 AM ETLos Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford completed 30 of his 55 pass attempts for 390 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions during Sunday's Week 3 loss against the Denver Broncos. He also rushed for 13 yards and took four sacks. There were both positives and negatives to take away from Stafford's performance on Sunday. The good news is that he racked up nearly 400 passing yards and delivered two touchdown passes, which is an impressive feat in itself but even more crazy when you consider that his top target, Puka Nacua (hip, groin), was inactive. The bad news is that he took four sacks, completed less than 55% of his passes, and had two costly turnovers in a game that ended up with a score differential of four points. Fantasy managers will ultimately be pleased with this outcome, but Stafford and the Rams will look to clean up some of the mistakes heading into Week 4 against the Eagles.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Davante Adams Continues to Excel in Top Role Despite Tough Matchup
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 28, 2026, 12:29 AM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams caught seven of his 13 targets for 137 yards during Sunday's Week 3 loss against the Denver Broncos. Adams saw a heavy dose of Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II, and the two competed in impressive fashion all night long. Both players won their fair share of battles, but Adams and the Rams have to be pleased with his performance. Adams has spent the last two weeks operating as the Rams' No. 1 receiver with Puka Nacua (hip, groin) sidelined, and he has proven that he is still a superstar weapon in the passing game. In two games without Nacua, Adams has totaled 15 catches, 332 yards, and two touchdowns. The 33-year-old will remain a must-start receiver in Week 4 against the Eagles, regardless of whether Nacua returns to action.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Higbee the Latest Rams Tight End to Break Out
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 28, 2026, 12:25 AM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee caught eight of his 11 targets for 62 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's Week 3 loss against the Denver Broncos. This tight end room in Los Angeles remains incredibly unpredictable, as it seems like a different player breaks out each week. Last week, it was Terrance Ferguson, who had six catches for 54 yards and a touchdown. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, Higbee replaced Ferguson as Matthew Stafford's favorite target in the tight end room. It is worth acknowledging that Ferguson did miss a portion of Sunday Night Football while being evaluated for an ankle injury, but he returned to the contest. There's plenty of value to be gained from starting a tight end in this extremely pass-heavy Rams offense, but picking the right one has proven to be an impossible challenge. Higbee is trending up, but he's far from a lock to replicate this performance in Week 4 against the Eagles.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Wilson Peppered with 17 Targets in Loss to 49ers
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 28, 2026, 12:20 AM ETArizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson caught 11 of his 17 targets for 89 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's Week 3 loss against the San Francisco 49ers. This was the second-highest target total of Wilson's career, and it led to an impressive 25.9-point performance in PPR leagues. Interestingly, Wilson now has 35 targets over his last two games against the 49ers. He has been the Cardinals' clear-cut top receiver so far, finishing with more targets, catches, yards, and touchdowns than Marvin Harrison Jr. in all three games this season. We don't expect to see Wilson get 17 targets and 11 catches every week, but this performance reinforced the idea that the Cardinals will try to feed him the football whenever they're trailing. He's worth starting in most leagues against the Giants next week.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
George Kittle Scores Twice as Niners' WR Group Adds More Injuries
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 28, 2026, 12:18 AM ETSan Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is now the WR1 in the Bay Area after more injuries to the team's wide receiving corps in Sunday's 36-30 win over the division-rival Arizona Cardinals. With veteran wideout Mike Evans (ribs, chest) going down with a painful injury in Week 3, the 32-year-old Kittle took over through the air, leading the team with six receptions, seven targets, 82 yards, and two touchdowns to help the team stay undefeated in 2026. The Niners already have Ricky Pearsall (knee), rookie De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle), Christian Kirk (calf), and Demarcus Robinson (ankle) on Injured Reserve, and Evans could be in line to miss time going forward as well. That would really thin out the team's receiving depth, helping to give Kittle a pretty massive target share going into a Week 4 contest at home against the Denver Broncos. Kittle, a seven-time Pro Bowler, was eased into the Week 1 win over the division-rival Los Angeles Rams in his first game back from an Achilles tear suffered in the postseason in January. He caught four passes for 80 yards and a touchdown in the Week 2 win over the Miami Dolphins. Kittle is a must-start, high-end TE1 with San Francisco's receiving weapons dwindling.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Ja'Marr Chase has Another Big Game in Divisional Loss
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 28, 2026, 12:08 AM ETCincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was once again the team's leading receiver in the 30-27 Week 3 loss on the road to the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers, catching nine of his 12 targets for 98 yards and a touchdown. It was a slow start to the season for Chase, as he caught just two passes for 12 yards in the season-opening win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But he had seven catches on nine targets for 75 yards and his first two touchdowns of the year in the Week 2 victory over the Houston Texans. That is now three touchdowns in the last two games for Chase, who is an absolute must-start each and every week. Chase's nine catches were three more than Tee Higgins, and his 12 targets were five more than Higgins. The 26-year-old All-Pro will have a strong chance to make it three straight weeks with a trip to the end zone when the Bengals face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars next Sunday in Week 4.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com
Zach Ertz Expected to Be Active for Eagles on Monday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 27, 2026, 11:14 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles veteran tight end Zach Ertz is expected to be activated off the practice squad and onto the active roster for the Monday night game in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears, NFL sources told Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. The Eagles signed Ertz on Tuesday after it was learned that tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) suffered an MCL sprain. He last played for the Eagles on Oct. 14 of the 2021 season, despite already knowing he was traded to the Arizona Cardinals. Rookie Eli Stowers (quadriceps, hamstring) and Grant Calcaterra (back) are on Injured Reserve, so alongside Ertz, the Eagles are down to Johnny Mundt and E.J. Jenkins at the position on Monday night. The 35-year-old Ertz has the best pass-catching upside for fantasy purposes in his 14th year in the league with over 8,000 career receiving yards and 57 touchdowns, but the Eagles could ease him back onto the field after he ended last year early with the Washington Commanders (knee) with a torn ACL. In 13 games in 2025 before his season-ending knee injury, the former second-rounder in 2013 had 50 catches on 72 targets for 504 yards and four touchdowns.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Philadelphia Inquirer - Jeff McLane
RJ Harvey Cleared to Return on Sunday
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 27, 2026, 11:00 PM ETDenver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (head) was taken out of the game to be evaluated for a concussion during the second half of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. Harvey has cleared concussion protocol and is available to return for the rest of Sunday's game, per Zac Stevens. This is a big boost for the Broncos offense, with Harvey having five receptions when he was bounced out of the game. He is expected to be an important piece to the offense during the final stretch of the game. Fantasy managers don't need to worry about a concussion with Harvey at the moment.--Andy Webb
Source: Zac Stevens
RJ Harvey is Being Evaluated for a Concussion
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 27, 2026, 10:49 PM ETDenver Broncos running back RJ Harvey (head) is currently out of the game and is being evaluated for a concussion, per Parker Gabriel. The 25-year-old might've suffered a concussion during the second half of Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams. It's unclear at the moment if Harvey is going to return to the contest. Before exiting, Harvey rushed the ball twice for six yards, but he has been doing more work in the receiving game. He has hauled in five of his six targets for 39 yards through the air. Rookie back Jonah Coleman (ankle) was placed on the Injured Reserve this week. J.K. Dobbins will be the lead back in Denver if Harvey is forced to miss time. Fantasy managers should stay tuned for more updates on his status.--Andy Webb
Source: Parker Gabriel
Jaylen Warren is Impressive on the Ground
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 27, 2026, 10:39 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren was stellar on the ground during Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Warren had the backfield all to himself with Rico Dowdle (toe) inactive, and he took full advantage of it. Warren carried the ball 17 times for 127 yards, while also hauling in three receptions for another 49 yards. Warren would've blown past his single-game rushing record if his 87-yard run hadn't been called back for holding. His value could take a hit if Dowdle is back in action for Thursday's matchup against the Cleveland Browns. If not, Warren could be in for another big game on the ground.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Jameis Winston Fails to Produce in Tough Conditions
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Sep 27, 2026, 10:34 PM ETNew York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston completed 14 of 22 passes for 118 yards and added 14 rushing yards in the 12-7 victory over the Tennessee Titans. With rain and wind playing a major role throughout the game, the Giants focused on running the ball and moved to 2-1 on the season. Across two near-full games, the former first-overall pick hasn't produced at the level to be considered fantasy-relevant, due in part to Matt Nagy's conservative offense. The Giants ran the ball on 58% of their offensive snaps, and while the weather could've played a role, they wanted to limit turnovers in a low-scoring affair. He will hope to bounce back next week against the Arizona Cardinals, as he's a low-end QB3 moving forward.--Nathan Harvey
Source: ESPN
Ashton Jeanty is Busy in Week 3 Win
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 27, 2026, 10:29 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty was busy on the ground during the Week 3 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Jeanty carried the ball 19 times for 56 yards, while hauling in three passes for 37 additional yards in the victory over the Saints. The 22-year-old is the clear workhorse back with 19 carries or more in every game this season. Sadly, it hasn't resulted in a ton of yardage with Jeanty being held to under three yards per carry in each of the last two games. Fantasy managers should expect the Raiders to continue pounding the ball with Jeanty every week. He'll look to have more success on the ground against the Kansas City Chiefs next weekend.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Jeremiyah Love Breaks Out with Huge Game
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 27, 2026, 10:23 PM ETArizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love finally gave fantasy managers what they've been waiting to see on Sunday. The rookie back had a quiet first two weeks, but he put together a breakout performance in Week 3. Love carried the ball 21 times for 90 yards on the ground. Love also hauled in all five of his targets for 19 yards and a touchdown through the air in the loss to the San Francisco 49ers. These are the kind of games that fantasy managers expect to see weekly from Love. The flow of the game is also going to have an impact, as the Cardinals continued to run the ball because they had a chance to win this game. Fantasy managers can be hopeful for another big performance from Love against the New York Giants in Week 4.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Rhamondre Stevenson Gives Lackluster Week 3 Performance
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 27, 2026, 10:17 PM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson once again didn't give fantasy managers much to cheer about on Sunday. Stevenson carried the ball seven times for 22 yards, while hauling in three receptions for 16 yards through the air in the loss. This is now back-to-back games that Stevenson has seen fewer than 10 carries in a game. The game script was likely part of it during this game, with the Jacksonville Jaguars blowing them out. The Patriots mainly had to focus on passing in the second half, with the team being down multiple scores. Fantasy managers are hopeful for better days ahead for Stevenson against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
Rookie Kenyon Sadiq Breaks Out Versus Lions
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 27, 2026, 10:06 PM ETNew York Jets rookie first-round tight end Kenyon Sadiq delivered career highs with eight targets, seven receptions, 105 receiving yards, and his first career receiving touchdown in a 31-24 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 3. He played 38 offensive snaps, which was the most among tight ends for New York. This was just the third career game for the rookie, so there is plenty of time for Sadiq to best those numbers in the future as well. Sadiq entered Sunday's game with five receptions for 38 yards, and one rushing attempt for a three-yard touchdown. Currently rostered in just 18% of Yahoo leagues, Sadiq will likely be a popular waiver wire target ahead of a Week 4 matchup with the Chicago Bears. He remains a strong dynasty player.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller