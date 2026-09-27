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Jeremiyah Love Breaks Out with Huge Game

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Sep 27, 2026, 10:23 PM ET

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love finally gave fantasy managers what they've been waiting to see on Sunday. The rookie back had a quiet first two weeks, but he put together a breakout performance in Week 3. Love carried the ball 21 times for 90 yards on the ground. Love also hauled in all five of his targets for 19 yards and a touchdown through the air in the loss to the San Francisco 49ers. These are the kind of games that fantasy managers expect to see weekly from Love. The flow of the game is also going to have an impact, as the Cardinals continued to run the ball because they had a chance to win this game. Fantasy managers can be hopeful for another big performance from Love against the New York Giants in Week 4.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
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Sep 27, 2026, 10:17 PM ET

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson once again didn't give fantasy managers much to cheer about on Sunday. Stevenson carried the ball seven times for 22 yards, while hauling in three receptions for 16 yards through the air in the loss. This is now back-to-back games that Stevenson has seen fewer than 10 carries in a game. The game script was likely part of it during this game, with the Jacksonville Jaguars blowing them out. The Patriots mainly had to focus on passing in the second half, with the team being down multiple scores. Fantasy managers are hopeful for better days ahead for Stevenson against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
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Sep 27, 2026, 10:06 PM ET

New York Jets rookie first-round tight end Kenyon Sadiq delivered career highs with eight targets, seven receptions, 105 receiving yards, and his first career receiving touchdown in a 31-24 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 3. He played 38 offensive snaps, which was the most among tight ends for New York. This was just the third career game for the rookie, so there is plenty of time for Sadiq to best those numbers in the future as well. Sadiq entered Sunday's game with five receptions for 38 yards, and one rushing attempt for a three-yard touchdown. Currently rostered in just 18% of Yahoo leagues, Sadiq will likely be a popular waiver wire target ahead of a Week 4 matchup with the Chicago Bears. He remains a strong dynasty player.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 27, 2026, 10:00 PM ET

Houston Texans running back David Montgomery had a forgettable day on Sunday against Indianapolis, rushing 11 times for 33 yards and catching both of his targets for another 15 yards in his team's 19-17 defeat. Most notably, the Texans opted for fellow running back Woody Marks on the goal line late in the fourth quarter, and Marks went on to score Houston's only rushing touchdown of the day. Montgomery led the team in rushing, but that isn't saying much on a day when the Texans gained only 223 yards of total offense and lost their third straight to start the season. Montgomery now has 43 rushing yards in his past two games combined. He and the Texans' struggling offensive line will take on Dallas next week.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: ESPN
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Sep 27, 2026, 9:55 PM ET

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown recorded four receptions for just 19 yards (4.8 yards per catch) and a touchdown in a 31-24 victory over the New York Jets in Week 3. St. Brown did see eight targets on the day, which was tied for the team high, but he wasn't able to produce much outside of his four-yard touchdown. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs led the Lions in receptions on the day with seven, while Isaac TeSlaa led the team in receiving yards with 66 (one more than Gibbs). While the touchdown saved the day in Week 3, fantasy managers don't have much to worry about with St. Brown moving forward. Through three games, St. Brown has tallied 35 targets, 23 receptions, 228 receiving yards, and five touchdowns. He remains a high-end WR1 moving forward.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 27, 2026, 9:46 PM ET

Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) was spotted on the sideline wincing in pain prior to halftime, according to Michael J. Duarte of The California Post. Earlier in the game, Ferguson went to the locker room during the Sunday Night Football matchup with the Denver Broncos to seemingly get his ankle examined, but he was able to return to the lineup briefly. He appeared to aggravate the ankle injury that he was already suffering from, which caused him to log a limited practice session on Wednesday. However, Ferguson got in two full practice sessions to end the week and did not enter Sunday's game with an injury designation. Ferguson has recorded one catch for nine yards in Week 3 thus far. He tallied six receptions for 54 yards in Week 2.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Michael J. Duarte - The California Post
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Sep 27, 2026, 9:43 PM ET

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) wasted no time reacclimating in his return to the field, torching the New Orleans Saints for 10 catches, 116 yards, and a touchdown in the Raiders' 35-27 victory on Sunday. The star tight end drew a team-best 13 targets in his first game with Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins, who quickly established a rapport with the former first-round pick. Nobody else on the Raiders had more than four targets, as Bowers accounted for almost half of Cousins' 22 completions. It was exactly what managers who drafted Bowers hoped to see and further cemented that the Georgia product is still clearly the team's top receiving option. He'll look to keep the momentum going in a tough matchup against Kansas City in Week 4.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: ESPN
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Sep 27, 2026, 9:36 PM ET

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten surpassed 65 rushing yards once again in a 35-6 victory over the New England Patriots. He finished with a season-high 73 rushing yards on 15 attempts, a touchdown, and also added two receptions for 17 yards. Tuten has been a symbol of consistency so far this season, a rare commodity at the running back position. No matter how well the offense has done overall, he has managed to get his touches and fantasy points. If Tuten can continue this run of 15-plus touches and 70-90 total yards, he will continue to be a valuable RB2 for fantasy managers. He'll be looking to produce once more in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: Bhayshul Tuten RotoBaller
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Sep 27, 2026, 9:29 PM ET

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. caught just one pass -- his only target of the day -- in a 35-6 win over the New England Patriots in Week 3. It was a disappointing day for Thomas' fantasy managers in a game that the Jaguars dominated. He played just 23 offensive snaps on Sunday, which was well behind Parker Washington (50) and Jakobi Meyers (50), while tying rookie Josh Cameron in reps. Cameron caught a 12-yard touchdown pass, while Washington, Meyers, and tight end Brenton Strange all tallied at least three receptions. Through three games, Thomas has totaled seven receptions for 88 yards. He is yet to find the end zone. Thomas looks to bounce back in a Week 4 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 27, 2026, 9:27 PM ET

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a solid fantasy output in a 35-6 victory over the New England Patriots. Lawrence didn't have a showstopping day by any means, but the Patriots offense struggled with turnovers, giving the Jaguars good field position often. That allowed the Jaguars offense to score quickly without needing to gain much in yardage. That is shown by Lawrence's final stat line of 182 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception on 19 completions. He also added 25 rushing yards. Lawrence now has two efficient performances and one poor performance through three weeks. He will look to continue his efficiency in Week 4 against what should be a vulnerable Cincinnati Bengals secondary.--Seth Quinn - RotoBaller
Source: Trevor Lawrence RotoBaller
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Sep 27, 2026, 9:17 PM ET

After missing Week 2 with a glute injury, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold returned to action in a 33-31 Week 3 loss to the Washington Commanders. Darnold put up big numbers, as he completed 31 out of 45 pass attempts (68.9%) for 379 yards and four touchdowns, while adding one rush for five yards. However, he also threw two interceptions. Darnold scored 28 fantasy points in standard scoring leagues. Darnold suffered a glute injury on the first drive of the 2026 season opener, a 13-10 win over the New England Patriots. He missed the matchup against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2, which the Seahawks won 31-7. While the Seahawks are relieved to have Darnold back in the starting lineup, it wasn't enough for Seattle to get a road win against the Commanders on Sunday.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 27, 2026, 9:12 PM ET

Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle) went to the locker room during the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos, Brandon Krisztal reports. He appeared to aggravate the ankle injury that he was dealing with earlier in the week. After getting checked out, Ferguson returned with his teammates and is back in the game. The 23-year-old is expected to have a bigger role in the offense with Puka Nacua (hip) inactive for this game. Ferguson had six catches last week and should be a key pass-catcher now that he's back on the field.--Andy Webb
Source: Brandon Krisztal
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Sep 27, 2026, 8:57 PM ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (undisclosed) struggled to find success on the ground during Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. He carried the ball 15 times for 46 yards, while hauling in two receptions for an additional 12 yards through the air. It was a disappointing day for Irving, who was possibly injured in the fourth quarter. The third-year back didn't play and was seen standing on the sideline during the final 10 minutes of Sunday's loss. The organization hasn't said anything about an injury, but Irving sitting out in a one-score game during the final quarter is strange. Fantasy managers should stay tuned for more updates on his status ahead of the Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.--Andy Webb
Source: Steve Hoikkala
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Sep 27, 2026, 8:44 PM ET

Miami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II made the most of his increased playing time during Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Lead back De'Von Achane (knee) was forced to exit early in the first quarter and didn't return. Gordon carried the ball 17 times for 41 yards and scored a touchdown in the loss. He also hauled in three receptions for 14 yards through the air. Afterwards, head coach Jeff Hafley said he wasn't optimistic about Achane. It sounds like Gordon could take over as the lead back for a period of time. The 22-year-old is going to be a popular waiver wire addition this week ahead of the Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.--Andy Webb
Source: ESPN
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Sep 27, 2026, 8:27 PM ET

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (ankle) was forced to leave during the first half of Sunday's victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Jefferson got close to returning to the game multiple times, Ben Goessling of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports. The Vikings are going to continue to evaluate Jefferson, but it doesn't sound like his ankle injury is too serious. He finished Sunday's game with two receptions on two targets for 32 yards. The Vikings have a home matchup against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4. Fantasy managers should stay tuned to see if Jefferson will be available for that game.--Andy Webb
Source: Ben Goessling
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Sep 27, 2026, 8:17 PM ET

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel was unhappy with his team's performance during the Week 3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Vrabel told reporters that his concern level is very high with this football team, Carlos A. Lopez reports. It was an ugly game for the Patriots, who got crushed 35-6 on Sunday. The defense got exposed by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who threw three touchdowns. The Pats offense looked bad behind quarterback Drake Maye and his two interceptions. The Patriots take a 1-2 record into their Week 4 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. This is a huge game for New England, which cannot afford to drop to 1-3 on the season.--Andy Webb
Source: Carlos A. Lopez
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Sep 27, 2026, 8:01 PM ET

Updating a previous report, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) reportedly suffered a dislocated right thumb, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Mayfield is expected to get an MRI on Monday to assess the damage, but is likely to miss time, per Rapoport. Mayfield left a 23-16 Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings late in the fourth quarter. Mayfield walked off the field with medical staff, while clutching his hand, before heading back to the locker room for further evaluation. Unfortunately for Mayfield, the injury took place on a fourth-and-13 play in which he was intercepted by Minnesota linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel. Tampa Bay backup quarterback Jalon Daniels will likely start for the Buccaneers if Mayfield does miss any time.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Ian Rapoport
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Sep 27, 2026, 7:45 PM ET

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (hand) exited late in the fourth quarter of a 23-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 with an apparent hand injury. According to Buccaneers reporter/writer Brianna Dix, Mayfield walked off the field with medical staff while clutching his hand. He was later spotted headed to the locker room. The play happened on a fourth down in which Mayfield was intercepted by Minnesota linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel. The severity of the injury is not yet known. If Mayfield is forced to miss time, backup quarterback Jalon Daniels will be thrust into action for the Bucs.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Brianna Dix - Tampa Bay Buccaneers Reporter
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Sep 27, 2026, 7:35 PM ET

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jack Bech (forearm) reportedly suffered a broken forearm and is headed to the injured reserve list, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Bech was ruled out by the Raiders early in the third quarter after getting injured during the second quarter. Bech did not record a catch on Sunday, but entered Week 3 with five catches for 48 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Kirk Cousins and the Raiders will rely on tight ends Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer, and wide receivers Tre Tucker, Cody White, Jalen Nailor, and others in the passing game.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Ian Rapoport
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Sep 27, 2026, 7:22 PM ET

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (hip) is inactive for Week 3's Sunday Night Football matchup with the Denver Broncos due to a hip injury, according to Sarah Barshop of ESPN. It will be the second consecutive game that Nacua has missed. He did not practice during the week and was designated as doubtful entering Sunday. Nacua recorded five receptions for 74 yards in Week 1 versus the San Francisco 49ers, which was his only action of the 2026 season thus far. With Nacua out, quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams will rely on wide receivers Davante Adams, Jordan Whittington, Konata Mumpfield, and others in the passing game.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Sarah Barshop - ESPN
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Sep 27, 2026, 7:11 PM ET

San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (stinger) left the Week 3 matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals with a stinger injury. The 49ers announced that Williams is questionable to return. Offensive lineman Vederian Lowe entered the lineup in Williams' place. Williams left the game in the third quarter and was carted to the locker room. The 49ers also saw wide receiver Mike Evans (rib) leave the game with an injury to his ribs. Evans was ruled out for the game.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: San Francisco 49er
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