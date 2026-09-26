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Stephen Curry Agrees to Two-Year Extension with Warriors

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Sep 26, 2026, 9:01 AM ET

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has agreed to a two-year, $116 million contract extension with a player option for 2028-29, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The deal begins in 2027-28 and comes in roughly $20 million below the maximum. Curry averaged 26.6 points, 4.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.4 threes in 30.9 minutes across 43 games last season, with injuries, including runner's knee, limiting his availability. Jimmy Butler III (knee) is expected to miss the start of 2026-27, keeping Curry in line for heavy usage early. Brandin Podziemski could also take on more creation duties while Butler is sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
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Sep 25, 2026, 9:37 PM ET

The Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to a deal with forward/center Drew Timme, who will compete for a roster spot in training camp, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The 26-year-old became an unrestricted free agent after the Lakers declined to tender him a qualifying offer. Timme has averaged 5.6 points and 2.7 rebounds across two NBA seasons with Brooklyn and Los Angeles, but he was far more productive in the G-League last season, posting 23.7 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists on 56.3 percent shooting. With Naz Reid gone, Timme will compete with Joan Beringer, Rocco Zikarsky, and others for frontcourt minutes. He remains a long shot for meaningful fantasy value.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
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Sep 25, 2026, 9:30 PM ET

The Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to a deal with forward Kenyon Martin Jr., who will compete for a roster spot in training camp, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The 25-year-old spent last season with the Ningbo Rockets in China after Utah waived him in September 2025. Martin last appeared in the NBA in 2024-25, averaging 6.4 points and 2.9 rebounds in 21.2 minutes across 43 games with Philadelphia and Utah. Minnesota traded Julius Randle and Naz Reid this offseason, but Martin still faces competition from Trey Lyles, Terrence Shannon Jr., and others for forward minutes. Even if he makes the roster, his fantasy value should remain limited without a larger role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
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Sep 25, 2026, 9:23 PM ET

Charlotte Hornets forward/center Grant Williams (hamstring) will miss the entire preseason after suffering a right hamstring injury during offseason on-court activity, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. He will be re-evaluated during the first week of the regular season. Williams averaged 7.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 19.8 minutes across 36 games last season while shooting 38.8 percent from three. The 27-year-old was already competing for frontcourt minutes after Charlotte added Naz Reid and rookie Hannes Steinbach. Williams carried limited fantasy value when healthy, and his absence could create a few extra early-season opportunities for the Hornets' other forwards and bigs.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
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Sep 25, 2026, 9:09 PM ET

Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Kon Knueppel (hamstring) will miss the preseason after suffering a left hamstring injury during offseason on-court activity, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The Hornets will re-evaluate him during the first week of the regular season, putting his early-season availability in question. Knueppel missed just one game as a rookie while averaging 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 3.4 threes in 31.5 minutes. He also set an NBA rookie record with a league-leading 273 three-pointers. With LaMelo Ball gone, Knueppel is positioned for a larger offensive role once healthy, but the hamstring adds some early-season risk.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
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Sep 25, 2026, 9:01 PM ET

Memphis Grizzlies guard D'Angelo Russell has been waived ahead of training camp, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The former No. 2 overall pick arrived from Washington in a six-team trade this summer but never appeared for Memphis or the Wizards. Russell averaged 10.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in 19.0 minutes across 26 games with Dallas last season while shooting 29.5 percent from three. His 7.6 assists per 36 minutes suggest he can still provide playmaking off the bench. Russell now has time to find another team, though his fantasy value will depend heavily on his next role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
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Sep 25, 2026, 9:31 AM ET

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell could be in line for a larger role after general manager Sam Presti mentioned him and guard Jared McCain as players capable of making a jump this season. Mitchell averaged 13.6 points, 3.6 assists, and 1.2 steals in 25.8 minutes across 57 games last year, while producing 18.9 points and 5.0 assists per 36 minutes. Luguentz Dort's offseason departure should create additional backcourt opportunities, though Mitchell will still share minutes with Cason Wallace and other guards. Staying healthy will be key, but his scoring and playmaking make him worth monitoring if his workload grows.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brandon Rahbar
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Sep 25, 2026, 9:22 AM ET

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain drew praise from general manager Sam Presti ahead of training camp. "There's a lot more to him as a player than someone who can come in and rip off a bunch of 3s. He's a winning player," Presti said, according to Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com. McCain averaged 10.4 points and 1.8 threes on 39.1 percent shooting from deep in 18.0 minutes across 30 games with Oklahoma City last season. The departures of Luguentz Dort, Isaiah Joe, and Aaron Wiggins should create more perimeter opportunities, though McCain will still compete with Cason Wallace and Ajay Mitchell for minutes. His shooting makes him worth monitoring if his role expands.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brandon Rahbar
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Sep 25, 2026, 9:16 AM ET

Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Gary Trent Jr. remains under NBA scrutiny over the four-year, $64 million contract he signed this offseason, according to Joe Vardon of The Athletic. The league has hired law firm Hecker Fink to investigate whether Trent's previous team-friendly deals were connected to a future payday once Milwaukee gained his Early Bird rights. The Bucks and Klutch Sports are cooperating, and no wrongdoing has been established. Trent averaged 8.1 points and 1.9 threes in 21.2 minutes last season. With Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Caris LeVert, and AJ Green in a crowded perimeter rotation, Trent's fantasy value should remain tied mostly to three-point shooting.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Joe Vardon
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Sep 25, 2026, 9:10 AM ET

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander asked Team Canada head coach Gordie Herbert to use him more off the ball this summer, according to Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor. The two-time MVP worked more as a cutter and spot-up threat during World Cup qualifying, though Oklahoma City has not announced any role change. A healthier Jalen Williams could ease some of Gilgeous-Alexander's creation burden, with Ajay Mitchell and Jared McCain also capable of handling possessions. Even with a modest dip in on-ball usage, Gilgeous-Alexander should remain an elite fantasy option after averaging 31.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 1.4 steals on 55.3 percent shooting last season.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Kevin O'Connor
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Sep 25, 2026, 9:01 AM ET

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) will be "100% full go" when training camp opens Tuesday, general manager Chad Buchanan said Thursday. Haliburton missed all of last season after tearing his right Achilles in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. He averaged 18.6 points, 9.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.4 steals in his last healthy campaign and now gets Ivica Zubac as a new pick-and-roll partner. Indiana could still scale back Haliburton's workload at times as the season progresses, but the full clearance is an encouraging sign for his fantasy outlook. Andrew Nembhard's playmaking volume should come down with Haliburton back running the offense.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Alex Golden
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Sep 24, 2026, 9:52 PM ET

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson said Thursday during a live taping of The Roommates Show that he is "fully cleared" after undergoing left wrist surgery in July. The reigning Finals MVP played through the injury during New York's championship run before having the procedure. Brunson averaged 26.0 points, 6.8 assists, and 3.3 rebounds across 74 regular-season games last season. With no restrictions expected when training camp opens, his fantasy outlook remains intact entering 2026-27. The update also reduces the chances of Miles McBride or Jose Alvarado seeing an early bump in ball-handling duties.--Brian Dailisan
Source: New York Basketball
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Sep 24, 2026, 9:43 PM ET

Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl is moving well and looks good ahead of training camp, general manager Bobby Webster said Thursday, according to the Toronto Sun's Ryan Wolstat. Webster added that spending time at home helped the 30-year-old reset after injuries limited him to 46 games last season. Poeltl averaged 10.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 25.0 minutes per game. A healthy camp should keep him firmly in the center rotation, though Collin Murray-Boyles made a strong case for more frontcourt minutes during the playoffs. Poeltl's rebounding and efficient interior scoring should remain useful for fantasy managers if his back holds up.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ryan Wolstat
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Sep 24, 2026, 9:22 PM ET

Washington Wizards forward/center Anthony Davis is entering the season without a contract extension, but general manager Will Dawkins expressed confidence in his mindset Thursday. "AD's in a great frame of mind. He's focused and ready to start the season," Dawkins said. Alex Schiffer reports that the sides tabled extension talks over the summer and plan to revisit them during the regular season. Davis never suited up for Washington after February's trade, as ligament damage in his left hand ended a 2025-26 campaign in which he averaged 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, and 1.1 steals across 20 games with Dallas. The production remains strong when healthy, but durability remains the biggest concern for fantasy managers.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Alex Schiffer
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Sep 24, 2026, 9:13 PM ET

The New Orleans Pelicans are signing forward/center Julian Reese to a two-way contract, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The 23-year-old went undrafted out of Maryland in 2025 before eventually earning a two-way deal with Washington, where he averaged 11.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 1.4 steals on 52.9 percent shooting across 13 games. Reese reunites with former Maryland teammate Derik Queen, but New Orleans already has Queen, Yves Missi, and several other options in a crowded frontcourt. His two-way deal should leave him splitting time between the NBA and G-League, limiting his fantasy appeal unless injuries open up a larger role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
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Sep 24, 2026, 9:05 PM ET

Washington Wizards center Alexandre Sarr (foot) is expected to be ready for the Oct. 21 season opener against Milwaukee, general manager Will Dawkins said Thursday. The 21-year-old, who underwent surgery in June to repair a fractured right foot, will be a partial participant when training camp opens. Sarr averaged 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.0 blocks in 27.2 minutes across 48 games last season. Washington added Anthony Davis and Deandre Ayton to an already crowded frontcourt, which could affect Sarr's rebounding and touches around the basket. His shot-blocking remains a strong fantasy asset, though durability is still the main concern entering the season.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Greg Finberg
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Sep 24, 2026, 9:35 AM ET

Houston Rockets center Steven Adams (ankle) remains in the recovery process after undergoing season-ending surgery in January. "There's a lot of bones down there mate, it's pretty complicated," Adams said at media day, according to the Houston Chronicle's Varun Shankar. The 33-year-old played only 32 games last season but remained a strong presence on the glass, averaging 8.6 rebounds, including 4.5 offensive boards, in 22.8 minutes. His availability will be worth monitoring throughout camp and the preseason. If Adams needs more time, Clint Capela could handle additional backup-center minutes behind Alperen Sengun. Adams remains mainly a rebounding specialist for fantasy purposes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Varun Shankar
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Sep 24, 2026, 9:25 AM ET

Houston Rockets center Clint Capela said he focused on mobility this offseason and dropped his body fat by four percent, according to Ben DuBose of USA Today's Rockets Wire. "It feels great to have abs looking good," the 32-year-old joked at media day. Capela averaged 3.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks in 12.3 minutes across 75 games last season, with 2.1 offensive rebounds per game. Steven Adams (ankle) remains without a firm return timetable after January surgery, which could create extra backup-center minutes for Capela behind Alperen Sengun. His fantasy appeal remains limited, but he could provide rebounds and blocks if Adams misses time.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ben DuBose
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Sep 24, 2026, 9:19 AM ET

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant isn't eager to see his workload reduced this season after the team discussed cutting back his minutes. "The team is better when I'm on the court," Durant said at Tuesday's media day, adding that he wants to remain available when games require it. The 37-year-old logged 2,840 minutes last season, second most in the NBA, while averaging 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists across 78 games. Durant did acknowledge that Houston taking care of games early could lead to more rest. A modest reduction shouldn't significantly hurt his fantasy appeal, while Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. could pick up some additional frontcourt minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ben DuBose
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Sep 24, 2026, 9:12 AM ET

Philadelphia 76ers guard Anfernee Simons is expected to come off the bench and is unlikely to start or close games unless injuries hit the ball-handlers ahead of him, according to PhillyVoice's Adam Aaronson. The 27-year-old should spend more time working off the ball alongside Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown, and LeBron James after averaging 14.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists across 55 games last season. Simons owns a career 38.1 percent mark from three, giving Philadelphia needed shooting after finishing in the bottom third in both three-point volume and accuracy. Points and threes should drive his fantasy value, with added usage possible whenever the Sixers are short-handed.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Adam Aaronson
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Sep 24, 2026, 9:02 AM ET

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham enters 2026-27 looking to build on a season that saw him finish fifth in MVP voting. The former No. 1 pick averaged 23.9 points, 9.9 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 0.8 blocks across 64 games while leading Detroit to a 60-22 record. His 13-point, 5-for-16 showing in the Game 7 loss to Cleveland showed there is still room for growth as a scorer. Detroit added much-needed shooting in Isaiah Joe and John Collins, which should give Cunningham more space to operate and keep him among fantasy basketball's top playmakers.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Coty M. Davis
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Minnesota Timberwolves

Drew Timme Lands Training Camp Deal with Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves

Kenyon Martin Jr. Joins Timberwolves on Training Camp Deal
Grant Williams

Suffers Right-Hamstring Injury
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Kon Knueppel

to Miss Preseason with Hamstring Injury
D'Angelo Russell

Waived by Grizzlies
Zach Charbonnet

Could Return to Practice Next Week
RJ Harvey

Will Return in Week 3
DeVonta Smith

Returns to Practice on Friday
Saquon Barkley

to Wear Neck Collar on Monday Night
Sam Darnold

Set to Play in Week 3
Mike Evans

Questionable for Week 3
Jadarian Price

a "Full Go" for Week 3
Malik Nabers

Off the Injury Report, Good to Go for Week 3
Zay Flowers

Officially Listed as Questionable for Week 3
Jaylen Warren

Questionable With Shoulder Injury
Raoni Barcelos

An Underdog At UFC Vegas 121
Nico Collins

Officially Ruled Out for Week 3
Raul Rosas Jr.

Set For His First Main Event
Norma Dumont

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Ailin Perez

Looks To Become The Next Title Challenger
Rico Dowdle

Ruled Out for Week 3
Luis Hernandez

Steps Up On Short Notice
Michael Pittman Jr.

Questionable for Week 3
Sedriques Dumas

In Dire Need Of Win
Brock Bowers

Questionable to Make Season Debut in Week 3
Aaron Jones Sr.

Will be Active in Week 3
Travis Etienne Jr.

Good to Go for Week 3
DJ Moore

Will be a Game-Time Decision in Week 3
CFB

Nate Frazier Expected to Play on Saturday
Puka Nacua

Doubtful to Play on Sunday Night
CFB

Hollywood Smothers a Game-Time Decision Against Tennessee
Jayden Daniels

Considered Week-to-Week After Meeting with Specialists
Jalen Coker

Expected to Play on Sunday
Nick Bosa

Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks With Calf Injury
Alex Bregman

Returns as DH on Friday
Mason Lohrei

Returns to Practice
Ivan Demidov

Expected to Return to the Ice Friday
PIT

Ben Kindel Considered Week-to-Week
Ajay Mitchell

Tabbed by Sam Presti for Bigger Role
TOR

Nicholas Paul Could Miss Opening Night
Jared McCain

Earns High Praise From GM Sam Presti
Alex Ovechkin

Logs Full Practice
Gary Trent Jr.

Remains Under NBA Investigation
Oliver Moore

Blackhawks Sign Oliver Moore to Five-Year Extension
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Experiments with More Off-Ball Work
CFB

Hauss Hejny Doubtful For Saturday
Adam Fantilli

Agrees to Six-Year Extension With Blue Jackets
Tyrese Haliburton

Cleared for Pacers Training Camp
CFB

Three Schools Trying To Join American Conference
Jalen Brunson

Fully Cleared Ahead of Camp
Jakob Poeltl

Moving Well Ahead of Raptors Training Camp
Anthony Davis

"Focused and Ready" as Extension Talks Wait
Julian Reese

Lands Two-Way Deal with Pelicans
Alexandre Sarr

Expected to Be Ready for Opening Night
CFB

DJ Lagway Set to Return on Saturday
CFB

Hollywood Smothers Misses Practice Thursday
CFB

Gio Lopez Upgraded to Probable
CFB

DJ Vonnahme Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Kamari Moulton Questionable for Saturday
CFB

Chris Jones to Help Mississippi State Retain Kamario Taylor
Luis Arraez

Suffers Ankle Sprain on Thursday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Back in Braves' Lineup on Thursday
Sandy Alcantara

Will Not Start This Weekend
CFB

Jordan Dwyer Listed As Questionable
CFB

Danny Scudero Ruled Out For Week 4
Mattias Samuelsson

Out Week-to-Week
Dante Fabbro

Could Miss Opening Night
Damon Severson

Questionable for Season Opener
Steven Adams

Still Working Back From Ankle Surgery
Jake Oettinger

Dealing With Lower-Body Issue
Clint Capela

Trims Down Ahead of Rockets Camp
Dylan Larkin

Joins Red Wings for Practice
Kevin Durant

Pushes Back on Rockets' Plan to Trim His Minutes
Dan Vladar

Avoids Major Injury
Anfernee Simons

Expected to Anchor Sixers' Second Unit
Brady Tkachuk

Considered Day-to-Day
Cade Cunningham

Aims to Build on MVP-Caliber Season
Kevin Gausman

Comes out of Wednesday's Start With Shoulder Soreness
Shane McClanahan

Will Not Pitch in ALDS
Aaron Judge

Plans to Play in AL Wild-Card Series
Jalen Suggs

Could Play More Off the Ball
CFB

David Stone an Unknown vs. Georgia
CFB

 Nate Frazier Questionable vs. Oklahoma
Ceddanne Rafaela

Leaves Early Wednesday With Hamstring Tightness
CFB

Hollywood Smothers' Status Up in the Air
Dylan Cease

Ends his Season on the Injured List
CFB

Eric Singleton Questionable Against Ole Miss
CFB

Kewan Lacy's Status Uncertain vs. Florida
Ryan Fox

to Compete in First Career President's Cup
CFB

Jamari Johnson "Likely to Play" Despite Questionable Tag
CFB

Trent Mosley Doubtful
CFB

Giovanni Lopez Questionable
Si Woo Kim

Looks to Lead International Team at Medinah
Justin Thomas

is Back to Lead Team USA in This Year's Cup Matches
Ceddanne Rafaela

Activated and Starting on Wednesday
Sam Burns

Set to Make Third President's Cup Appearance at Medinah
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

a Late Addition to Game 1 Lineup
CFB

Stephen Daley, Kellan Wyatt Regain Eligibility After Injunction
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena Suffers Wrist Injury on Tuesday
Olen Zellweger

Suffers Concussion in Preseason Game
Dan Vladar

Sustains Upper-Body Injury
Drew Helleson

Out for One Week
Matt Duchene

Expected to Skate Wednesday
Alex Ovechkin

May Skip Preseason
Cale Makar

Returns to Full Practice
Sam Steel

Stars Sign Sam Steel to Four-Year Extension
Adam Scott

Makes Yet Another Presidents Cup Appearance
Patrick Cantlay

Match-Play Record at Presidents Cup Speaks for Itself
Russell Henley

Seeks Bigger Stage at Presidents Cup
Collin Morikawa

Gains Automatic Presidents Cup Spot
Ceddanne Rafaela

Set to Return From Injured List on Wednesday
Blake Snell

Set to Start for the Dodgers on Saturday
Ronald Acuña Jr.

Ronald Acuna Jr. Exits Early on Tuesday with Shin Contusion
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Return on Wednesday
New York Mets

Andy Green Becomes Full-Time Manager, Agrees to Three-Year Contract
Cade Cavalli

Done for the Year
MLB

Blue Jays-Orioles Game Postponed on Tuesday
Aaron Judge

Likely to Miss Wild-Card Series
Alexandre Pantoja

Suffers Unanimous-Decision Loss
Alexandre Pantoja

Joshua Van Beats Alexandre Pantoja In A Rematch
Mauricio Ruffy

Gets Finished In The First Round
Arman Tsarukyan

Finishes Mauricio Ruffy In The First Round
Dooho Choi

Suffers First-Round TKO Loss
Patricio Pitbull

Scores First-Round TKO Win
Joey Logano

Walks Away from Bristol with his Third Win of the Season
Kyle Larson

Gains the Championship Lead After Runner-Up Finish at Bristol
Carson Hocevar

Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol
Ty Gibbs

Scores Top-Five Finish at Bristol After Strong Performance
Ryan Blaney

Finishes 33rd at Bristol After A Late Wreck and Confrontation
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