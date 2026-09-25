Brock Bowers Questionable to Make Season Debut in Week 3
Sep 25, 2026, 2:48 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders star tight end Brock Bowers (knee) is questionable to make his 2026 season debut against the New Orleans Saints on the road on Sunday in Week 3, head coach Klint Kubiak told Sam Warren of The Athletic. Kubiak said that Bowers' non-participation on Friday was part of the plan as he continues to recover from a meniscus trim that he had just before the start of the regular season. With Bowers missing wins over the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers in the first two weeks, tight end Michael Mayer stepped in to catch nine of his 11 targets for 55 yards and no touchdowns. The 23-year-old Bowers seemed like a lock to return to action this weekend after practicing in a limited fashion on Wednesday and Thursday, but the Raiders might be waiting to see how Bowers looks during pre-game warmups on Sunday. It will make fantasy managers' decisions more difficult with Bowers this weekend. You will need a backup plan just in case, especially with the Raiders' game this Sunday coming in the later window. If Bowers does make his debut in the Big Easy, do not be surprised if the Raiders ease him in and put him on a snap count.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Sam Warren
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Aaron Jones Sr. Will be Active in Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 2:40 PM ETMinnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said that veteran running back Aaron Jones Sr. (knee) will be active on Sunday in Week 3 on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. Jones came away with a knee issue after the Week 2 win over the division-rival Chicago Bears, but he was able to do enough in practice this week to be cleared. The 31-year-old saw a hefty 23 carries for 105 yards last Sunday after the Vikings placed backfield mate Jordan Mason (thumb) on Injured Reserve. With Mason out for at least another three games, Jones is in line for more of the lion's share of backfield touches, but can his body handle the workload increase? It is something the Vikings are a bit concerned about, so expect rookie Demond Claiborne and DeeJay Dallas to see as much complementary work as they can handle this weekend in Tampa. Fantasy managers should consider Jones a volume-based, low-end RB2 option as the Vikings look to start the 2026 season with a 3-0 record. Jones should have a slightly higher ceiling this week for fantasy managers with quarterback Kyler Murray returning from the concussion he suffered in Week 1.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Alec Lewis
Zay Flowers Seen at Practice on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 2:30 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) was seen working out during Friday's practice, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Flowers suffered a hamstring injury in the season-opening win over the Indianapolis Colts, but not before he had five catches for a career-high 150 yards and a touchdown. However, the 26-year-old's hamstring injury was serious enough to keep him from playing in the Week 2 upset loss to the New Orleans Saints. After two missed practices this week, Flowers' return to the practice field on Friday will at least give him a chance to potentially suit up for a Week 3 tilt against the Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Fantasy managers will want to check back for Flowers' official status for Week 3, but he will most likely be questionable and could be a game-time decision, which will make him even more volatile in fantasy football. Veteran Rashod Bateman took on a bigger role in the passing attack last week with Flowers sidelined and would become a more attractive flex play again on Sunday if Flowers is not given the green light. Flowers is a must-start when he is active as the WR1 in Baltimore.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Jeff Zrebiec
Travis Etienne Jr. Good to Go for Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 2:25 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring), who was listed as limited in Thursday's practice with a hamstring injury, is good to go for this weekend in a Week 3 matchup against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders, according to Ross Jackson of Locked On Saints. It is good news for the Saints' offense, but Etienne's fantasy stock is down entering the third week of the season, especially since veteran Alvin Kamara made his season debut in last week's win over the Baltimore Ravens. The 27-year-old Etienne has combined for only 17 carries for 71 yards in his first two games with the Saints, adding nine catches on 11 targets for 38 yards in the passing game. He had seven receptions for 32 yards in the season-opening overtime loss to the Detroit Lions, but with Kamara returning last weekend, Etienne only caught two passes on two targets. Going up against a much-improved Raiders defense this Sunday, Etienne has slipped to RB3/flex territory, with Kamara most likely to continue seeing most of the passing-game work in the Saints' offense.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Locked On Saints - Ross Jackson
DJ Moore Will be a Game-Time Decision in Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 2:20 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) will be questionable and a game-time decision for the team's Week 3 contest this Sunday against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers, head coach Joe Brady told Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News. In addition to Moore, fellow wideout Keon Coleman (ankle) is questionable, which could severely thin out Buffalo's receiving corps for quarterback Josh Allen as the Bills look to start 3-0 on the year. Moore took part in practice on Thursday and Friday, albeit in a non-contact jersey. He appears to be trending in the right direction to play this Sunday against the Bolts, but his availability could come down to pain tolerance after he was forced from last Thursday night's win over the Detroit Lions with an AC joint sprain in his shoulder. The 29-year-old did not have a single catch in Week 2 before his injury, but he did have five grabs for 100 yards and his first touchdown of the year in his Bills debut in the Week 1 win over the Houston Texans. If Moore is active on Sunday, fantasy managers will want to get him back into their starting lineups against L.A.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Buffalo News - Katherine Fitzgerald
Puka Nacua Doubtful to Play on Sunday Night
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 2:12 PM ETLos Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said that wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin) will not practice on Friday and is being listed as doubtful for the Sunday Night Football game against the Denver Broncos in Week 3, according to Stu Jackson of the team's official website. Nacua injured his groin in practice last week and did not play in the Monday night win over the New York Giants, and now he is set to miss a second straight game after not recovering very well this week. With Nacua out in Week 2, veteran wideout Davante Adams went off for over 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns, while second-year tight end Terrance Ferguson also saw a bigger role and found the end zone for the first time in 2026. Adams will obviously have a bigger target share yet again this weekend with Nacua out again, but it might not be as fruitful of a performance fantasy-wise if the Broncos lock star cornerback Patrick Surtain II on him all game. It remains to be seen if Nacua will be ready to return for the team's Week 4 contest in Philadelphia against the Eagles next Sunday, Oct. 4.--Keith Hernandez
Source: TheRams.com - Stu Jackson
Aaron Jones Sr. Practicing Again on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 2:06 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (knee) is practicing again on Friday, which is a good sign for his availability on Sunday in Tampa against the Buccaneers in Week 3, according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN. Jones came out of the Week 2 win over the division-rival Chicago Bears with a knee injury, but he appears to be trending towards playing this weekend. The 31-year-old veteran only has 12 carries for 40 yards in the season-opening win over the division-rival Green Bay Packers, but he did score on the ground. With Jordan Mason (thumb) on Injured Reserve, Jones had a hefty workload this past Sunday, carrying the ball 23 times for 105 yards. He was not targeted in the passing game. A heavy workload like that might not be sustainable for Jones, though, and rookie Demond Claiborne, DeeJay Dallas, and Jaret Patterson will provide depth behind him until Mason is eligible to return. At best, Jones should be considered a low-end RB2/high-end RB3/flex in Week 3 if he is active.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Kevin Seiftert
DJ Moore Sporting a Non-Contact Jersey at Friday's Practice
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 25, 2026, 2:00 PM ETAfter missing Thursday's practice with the shoulder injury that knocked him out of the team's Week 2 win over the Lions, Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) was seen taking part in stretching ahead of Friday's practice, wearing a red non-contact jersey. Moore managed only one carry for -1 yard before suffering an AC joint sprain on a penalty-nullified endzone target, but the offseason trade acquisition still ranks second on the team with 100 yards on the five catches he made in his team debut. The risk of re-injury or a potentially limited snap count makes him a slightly less appealing play in Week 3, but as a focal point of what looks to be one of the league's most potent offenses, Moore can be trusted to go right back into lineups if he's cleared to play against the Chargers, and he is RotoBaller's WR18 for the week.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Sal Capaccio
Brock Bowers Not Seen at Friday's Practice
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 25, 2026, 1:49 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) was not seen during the team's media accessible portion of Friday's practice, according to The Athletic's Sam Warren. Bowers, who has missed the first two games of the season after undergoing meniscus trim surgery on September 8th, was a limited participant in the team's first two practices of the week, so his absence on Friday is a notable step back. Bowers was RotoBaller's TE1 entering the season, but with the potential of a limited snap count or the looming risk of further setback, he could be difficult to start even if he manages to suit up for a Week 3 matchup with the Saints, which now looks less likely than it once did.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Sam Warren
Nicholas Singleton Praised by Coach, Could See More Involvement in Week 3
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 25, 2026, 1:36 PM ETTennessee Titans rookie running back Nicholas Singleton has touched the ball only four times for 10 yards through the first two games of his career, but head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Friday that he has been good and that "hopefully we'll get him more carries this week." Both Tony Pollard (ankle) and Tyjae Spears (undisclosed) have missed practice time this week, perhaps giving Singleton the opportunity to feature with the first-team offense. The Titans face the Giants in Week 3, fresh off a game against the Rams in which New York allowed Kyren Williams and Blake Corum to each top 6.5 rushing yards per attempt, with both finishing as top-20 fantasy backs, but with both Pollard and Spears able to return to practice on Friday, it is unlikely that Singleton sees a fantasy-relevant workload. Still, with Saleh praising his effort, the rookie's involvement is worth monitoring.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Jim Wyatt
Jayden Daniels Considered Week-to-Week After Meeting with Specialists
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 25, 2026, 1:25 PM ETUpdating a previous report, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) traveled to New York and Los Angeles this week, meeting with multiple specialists ahead of his and the team's decision to forgo surgery, according to NFL reporter Albert Breer. Daniels has been ruled out of the team's Week 3 matchup with the Seahawks after dislocating his elbow for the second time in as many seasons, but he is considered week-to-week, and the team has yet to make a decision on whether he will travel to London for the Commanders' Week 4 matchup with the Colts. Washington travels for that international game on Tuesday, which should give fantasy managers a much-needed clue to Daniels' status before waivers run in most leagues.--Patrick McGrath
Source: Albert Breer
Courtland Sutton No Longer An Every-Week Play
Patrick McGrath
Patrick McGrath
Sep 25, 2026, 1:12 PM ETAfter topping 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons and leading the team in four of the past five years, Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton has recorded only 36 receiving yards through the first two games of his ninth season. After a quiet Week 1, offseason acquisition Jaylen Waddle dominated in the Broncos' Week 2 win over the Jaguars, converting 10 targets into eight catches and 138 yards. After leading the league with 612 pass attempts in 2025, quarterback Bo Nix ranks 16th in that category heading into Week 3, spearheading what has been a more balanced attack under new play-caller Davis Webb. With passing volume down and Sutton no longer operating as the team's primary receiver, he is no longer an every-week must-start, and heading into a Sunday night matchup with the Rams, he is RotoBaller's WR41.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
Jason Sanders to Kick for Jets Again in Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 1:11 PM ETKicker Jason Sanders will kick for the New York Jets again in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions on the road, according to Brian Costello of The New York Post. It will be Sanders' third elevation from the practice squad to the active 53-man roster, so the Jets will have to sign him to the roster next week if he is going to continue as their primary placekicker. The Jets still have Blake Grupe as kicking insurance, but so far, Sanders has done an admirable job through the first two weeks of the 2026 season. The 30-year-old former seventh-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2018 from New Mexico has made four of his five field-goal attempts, with his only miss coming from 50-plus yards out. Sanders has made all four of his extra-point tries as well. It has been a solid start to Sanders' eighth season in the NFL, but fantasy managers should have higher-upside options available to them.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The New York Post - Brian Costello
Jalen Coker Expected to Play on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 12:41 PM ETCarolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales expects wide receiver Jalen Coker (ankle) to play on Sunday in the team's Week 3 matchup on the road against the Cleveland Browns, according to Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer. Meanwhile, fellow wideout Xavier Legette (knee) will be a game-time decision. Coker, who played through an ankle injury in the Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears on his way to eight catches, 138 yards, and two touchdowns, was limited in practice on Wednesday and did not practice on Thursday of this week. The 24-year-old returned to practice on Friday, though, and should be active this weekend against Cleveland. Coker caught eight of nine targets for the second straight week in the Week 2 blowout win over the division-rival Atlanta Falcons, going for 66 receiving yards. His ankle injury has not slowed him down yet, although it will be something to keep an eye on as the season progresses, especially given Coker's inability to stay healthy through his first two NFL seasons. As long as he is active on Sunday, Coker should be considered at least a low-end WR2 option this weekend. UPDATE: Coker is officially listed as questionable on Friday's final injury report.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Charlotte Observer - Mike Kaye
Tony Pollard Puts in Full Practice on Friday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 12:21 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (ankle) will be a full participant in the team's practice on Friday, according to Turron Davenport of ESPN. Pollard did not practice on Wednesday due to ankle soreness, but he was limited on Thursday. Now that he is a full-go on Friday, he should be ready to suit up this Sunday for the team's Week 3 tilt against the New York Giants on the road. Pollard could have an even bigger role in Tennessee's backfield as the Titans seek their first victory of the season, with backfield mate Tyjae Spears also nursing an ankle injury. The difference is that Spears missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday before returning to a limited session on Friday. The 29-year-old Pollard has been decent on the ground through two games this year, averaging 4.7 yards per carry on his 21 rushing attempts for 99 yards, but he has not found the end zone yet and has only two receptions for zero yards as a receiver. If Spears is unable to play this weekend, Pollard will be more attractive as a potential RB2 for the week in fantasy.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Turron Davenport
Tyjae Spears to be Limited in Friday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 12:16 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (ankle) will be limited in practice on Friday, according to Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com. Spears missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, so his return to the field on Friday should give him at least a chance to suit up this Sunday against the New York Giants. However, he is definitely more questionable to play this weekend than backfield mate Tony Pollard (ankle), who is also dealing with ankle soreness this week. Pollard missed practice on Wednesday, but he was limited on Thursday and upgraded to a full session on Friday. Fantasy managers should expect the 25-year-old Spears to take a questionable tag into the weekend, potentially making him a game-time decision for Week 3 in the Big Apple. Through two weeks in the change-of-pace role behind Pollard, Spears has 10 carries for 53 yards (5.3 yards per carry) and four catches on six targets for 41 yards. If both he and Pollard are active this weekend, Spears will once again be in play as a flex option for fantasy managers in PPR formats.--Keith Hernandez
Source: TitanInsider.com - Terry McCormick
Rico Dowdle Trending Toward Missing Week 3
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 25, 2026, 12:11 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Rico Dowdle (toe) appears to be trending toward missing Sunday's game against Cincinnati, according to Nick Farabaugh. Dowdle did not practice Wednesday or Thursday and still was not seen during the open portion of Friday's session. Pittsburgh had not released his final Week 3 designation at the time of this update. Dowdle suffered the toe injury in last week's loss to New England, finishing with seven carries for 22 yards and two catches for another 22 yards. Jaylen Warren has been limited this week with a shoulder injury but has continued practicing. If Dowdle sits, Warren would be positioned for more of the backfield work.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Nick Farabaugh
Jaylen Wright Doubtful to Play Against Chiefs
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 12:10 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (foot) is doubtful to play in Week 3 on Sunday against the visiting Kansas City Chiefs, according to Travis Wingfield of the team's official website. Wright suffered a foot injury in last week's loss to the San Francisco 49ers and will most likely be ruled out for the weekend. The 23-year-old was the primary handcuff option in fantasy for Dolphins starter De'Von Achane, but he has seen only three rushing attempts for 10 yards and has not been targeted in the passing attack. With Wright most likely inactive on Sunday against the Chiefs, it will be Ollie Gordon II who will serve in the change-of-pace role behind Achane in a Dolphins offense that is trying to find its footing heading into Week 3. Gordon, who has just three carries for seven yards on offense through two weeks, will not have any standalone fantasy appeal against KC.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MiamiDolphins.com - Travis Wingfield
Chris Bell Likely to Play in Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 25, 2026, 12:05 PM ETMiami Dolphins rookie wide receiver Chris Bell (knee) is likely to play on Sunday in Week 3 against the visiting Kansas City Chiefs, according to Alain Poupart of Sports Illustrated. Meanwhile, fellow rookie Caleb Douglas (ankle) has already been ruled out for the weekend. It means that if Bell suits up, as expected, he should have a much bigger role as the Dolphins seek to pull off a huge upset in Miami. The 22-year-old has experienced some fluid buildup in his surgically repaired left knee, but he has been told it is nothing serious. The Dolphins eased him into practice reps this week as a precaution, but he is expected to be active on Sunday. The third-rounder from Louisville has had a slow start to his NFL career with the Dolphins, catching just one of his three targets for 25 yards without a trip to the end zone. With Douglas out, Jalen Tolbert and Malik Washington might be quarterback Malik Willis' top targets. Bell should see more snaps as well, but he is much too risky to use in most starting fantasy lineups in Week 3.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Sports Illustrated - Alain Poupart
Jakobi Meyers Barely Seeing the Ball in Jacksonville
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 25, 2026, 12:00 PM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has been on the field plenty, but the targets have almost vanished. Meyers caught both of his looks for 40 yards and a touchdown in Week 1, then saw only one target against Denver and turned it into a 28-yard catch. He still played 54 snaps and ran a team-high 29 routes in that loss. Trevor Lawrence just kept going elsewhere, with Parker Washington and Brian Thomas Jr. combining for 20 targets. That is a rough change for Meyers after he averaged nearly seven targets per game in nine appearances with Jacksonville last season, catching 42 passes for 483 yards and three touchdowns. The thumb injury is still being managed, but Meyers has not missed a game because of it. RotoBaller has him at WR54 for Week 3 against New England. The routes are keeping him on the fantasy radar for now, but three targets in two games is nowhere near enough to trust in a lineup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Jalen Coker Returns to Practice Friday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 25, 2026, 11:46 AM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (ankle) was back on the field Friday after sitting out Thursday's practice, according to Alex Zietlow. Coker was limited Wednesday before being downgraded to a non-participant the following day. Zietlow also saw him fielding punts during Friday's session, a positive sign after the midweek setback. Coker has 16 catches for 204 yards and two touchdowns through the first two games, including eight receptions in each contest. Carolina had not yet released his official Friday participation level or game designation at the time of this update, so his status for Sunday's game at Cleveland remains worth watching.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Alex Zietlow