Aaron Jones Sr. Back at Practice on Thursday
Sep 24, 2026, 5:20 PM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (knee) was seen back at practice for the portion open to the media on Thursday, according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN. Jones had a much bigger workload in the Week 2 win over the division-rival Chicago Bears on Sunday with Jordan Mason (thumb) on Injured Reserve, carrying the ball 23 times for 105 yards. However, Jones is dealing with an injury issue of his own heading into a Week 3 matchup on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Vikings have hinted that they do not want to overwork the 31-year-old veteran either, which is why they signed Jaret Patterson this week to give them more help alongside rookie Demond Claiborne and DeeJay Dallas. Jones is not a lock to be active this weekend, but he is on the right track to play after returning to practice on Thursday. Right now, Jones should be considered a volume-based RB2/3 in fantasy lineups if he is cleared to face the Bucs. UPDATE: Jones was officially limited on Thursday.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Kevin Seifert
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Jaylen Warren Limited Again on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 5:15 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (shoulder) was limited in practice for the second straight day this week on Thursday, according to Alan Saunders of PGH Steelers Now. Meanwhile, backfield mate Rico Dowdle (toe) was a non-participant for the second day in a row after he suffered a toe injury in the Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots. Warren is on track to be available this Sunday against the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals, but he might need to upgrade to a full practice on Friday to avoid a questionable tag for the weekend. If Warren is active and Dowdle does not get the green light to play, Warren will be a must-start RB2 for fantasy managers against the Bengals. The 27-year-old has been the more efficient and productive back over Dowdle through two weeks, carrying the ball 21 times for 89 yards while also catching seven of his 10 targets for 61 yards as a receiver. Behind Warren and Dowdle, the Steelers have rookie Eli Heidenreich in their RB room. Warren's fantasy appeal is trending up going into Week 3 against the Bengals.--Keith Hernandez
Source: PGH Steelers Now - Alan Saunders
Travis Etienne Jr. Remains Limited in Practice on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 24, 2026, 4:59 PM ETNew Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) was limited in practice for the second straight day on Thursday, per Mike Triplett of NewOrelans.Football. Etienne Jr. has gotten off to an underwhelming start to his first season in New Orleans, recording 109 scrimmage yards and zero touchdowns on 26 touches across two games. While the exact nature of Etienne Jr.'s hamstring issue is not yet clear, he will need to log a full practice on Friday to avoid carrying an injury designation into his team's Week 3 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. If Etienne Jr. is unable to play in Las Vegas, Saints RB2 Alvin Kamara could take over as the team's lead back. Even if Etienne Jr. is active, fantasy managers may want to downgrade expectations given his slow start and current injury concerns.--Will Brady
Source: NewOrleans.Football - Mike Triplett
Adonai Mitchell Added to Thursday Injury Report with a Finger Issue
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 24, 2026, 4:46 PM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) was listed as a limited practice participant on Thursday due to a finger injury, per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. Mitchell was not listed on the injury report on Wednesday, which could indicate that he suffered the finger ailment during practice. The 23-year-old has been productive through New York's first two games of 2026, recording nine catches for 123 yards on 15 targets. Mitchell has a favorable matchup on paper in Week 3 against the Detroit Lions, but it appears that the third-year wideout's status for Sunday could be in question. The Jets will already be without rookie wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle), who was placed on Injured Reserve after Week 1 with an ankle injury. If Mitchell is sidelined against Detroit, star Jets wideout Garrett Wilson and rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq could be in line for sizable target shares in Week 3.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Malik Nabers Upgraded to Full Participation in Practice on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 24, 2026, 4:39 PM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (shoulder) practiced in full on Thursday, per Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com. Nabers suffered a shoulder injury that briefly sidelined him during New York's Week 2 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. However, the star wideout was able to finish the game against Los Angeles and now appears to be on track to play in the Giants' Week 3 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. Across the first two games of 2026, Nabers has recorded seven catches for 70 yards on 13 targets. The Giants lost starting quarterback Jaxson Dart (knee) to a season-ending knee injury in Week 2, which creates some uncertainty for Nabers' fantasy profile. On the bright side, New York has one of the NFL's better backup quarterback options in Jameis Winston, who has supported high-level production from his wide receivers in the past. Heading into Week 3, Nabers remains a must-start wide receiver for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: NorthJersey.com - Art Stapleton
Kyle Monangai Misses Practice on Thursday with Knee Injury
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 24, 2026, 4:33 PM ETChicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (knee) was listed as a non-participant in his team's practice on Thursday due to a knee injury. The exact nature of Monangai's injury is not yet clear, but it appears as though the second-year running back's status for Chicago's Week 3 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football could be in doubt. Monangai has gotten off to a strong start to the 2026 season while splitting playing time with Bears RB1 D'Andre Swift, recording 182 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 24 touches across two games. Monangai missed time during training camp due to a hyperextended knee, so it's a little concerning for fantasy managers that he's now dealing with another knee issue. If Monangai is unable to play in Week 3, Swift could see a massive workload against Philadelphia on Monday.--Will Brady
Source: Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams a Non-Participant in Practice on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 24, 2026, 4:23 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) did not participate in his team's practice on Thursday. The third-year quarterback suffered a hamstring injury late in his team's Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. While Williams may be able to avoid a long-term absence, he's yet to practice this week and appears to be trending toward missing Chicago's Week 3 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Across the first two weeks of the year, Williams recorded 407 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception while also rushing for 107 yards and two scores. Bears QB2 Tyson Bagent (concussion) also missed practice on Thursday as he battles a concussion. If neither Williams nor Bagent is able to play on Monday night, veteran signal-caller Case Keenum would likely make the start for Chicago against the Eagles.--Will Brady
Source: Chicago Bears
Quentin Johnston Getting Harder to Trust
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 24, 2026, 4:16 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston has not disappeared from the offense. That might be the most frustrating part. Johnston has seen 11 targets through two games and caught only three of them for 24 yards, including one catch for seven yards against Las Vegas. He also had a seven-yard run Sunday, but the passing-game production has been almost nonexistent. Ladd McConkey is still the top receiver here, and Tre' Harris has already turned four catches into 73 yards, including a 53-yard gain in Week 2. Johnston did enough last season to earn some patience, finishing with 51 catches for 735 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games. The early 2026 results are still hard to ignore. RotoBaller has Johnston at No. 100 overall in its current half-PPR rest-of-season rankings and lists him as a hold who can be benched. That feels right after two rough weeks. The targets are there, but until Johnston starts doing something with them, he is getting tougher to trust in fantasy lineups.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Tyjae Spears Not Seen at Practice on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 24, 2026, 4:15 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (ankle) was not seen during the open portion of his team's practice on Thursday, per ESPN's Turron Davenport. Spears missed practice on Wednesday due to an ankle injury and could be trending toward being inactive for the Titans' Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants. Across the first two weeks of 2026, Spears has recorded 10 carries for 53 yards and four catches for 41 yards on six targets. The 25-year-old has operated in a complementary role to Titans RB1 Tony Pollard (ankle) as the team's main pass-catcher out of the backfield. If Spears is unable to play in Week 3, Pollard could be in line for a larger workload. Titans reserve backs Julius Chestnut and Nicholas Singleton could also see more playing time against the Giants.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Turron Davenport
Saquon Barkley Expects to Play Monday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 24, 2026, 4:11 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (stinger) was suited up and on the practice field Thursday, according to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer. McLane added that Barkley expects to play Monday night against Chicago, though the Eagles had not yet released his official participation level. Barkley suffered the stinger on Philadelphia's first offensive play against Tennessee and missed most of the first half before returning in the third quarter. He finished with four carries for nine yards and one catch for 11 yards. Barkley has 19 carries for 92 yards through two games. Getting back on the field Thursday is an encouraging sign, but his practice designation and how he responds over the next few days will matter before his Week 3 status is settled.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jeff McLane
Tony Pollard Returns to Practice on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 24, 2026, 4:10 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (ankle) returned to practice on Thursday, per Turron Davenport of ESPN. Pollard missed practice on Wednesday due to ankle soreness, but it appears he is trending in the right direction ahead of Tennessee's Week 3 matchup against the New York Giants. Pollard has gotten off to a slow start in 2026, recording 99 yards from scrimmage and zero touchdowns on 23 touches across two games. However, fellow Titans back Tyjae Spears (ankle) is battling an ankle injury of his own that could sideline him in Week 3. If Spears does not play, Pollard could be in line for a larger workload as a receiver out of the backfield. If both Pollard and Spears are inactive in Week 3, running backs Julius Chestnut and Nicholas Singleton would be in line to handle backfield duties for Tennessee. UPDATE: Pollard was officially limited in his return to practice.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN - Turron Davenport
Jalen Coker Downgraded to DNP Thursday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 24, 2026, 4:02 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (ankle) did not practice Thursday after opening the week as a limited participant. That's a step backward for Coker, who has been dealing with the ankle since rolling it in the season opener. He was limited twice last week before practicing in full Friday and playing against Atlanta, where he caught eight passes for 66 yards. Coker has been one of Carolina's most productive receivers through two games, totaling 16 catches for 204 yards and two touchdowns. Thursday's DNP doesn't rule him out for Sunday at Cleveland, but it puts more weight on what he is able to do Friday. If Coker can't go, John Metchie III would be one of the receivers in line for more work.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Carolina Panthers
Sam Darnold Says He's Pushing to Play Sunday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 24, 2026, 3:52 PM ETSeattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (glute) said Thursday that he is "striving to" return Sunday against Washington, according to Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune. Darnold admitted he feared the injury he suffered on Seattle's opening drive could be a long-term issue, but a CT scan helped ease those concerns after it ruled out a fracture. He missed last week's win over Arizona before returning to practice Wednesday as a limited participant. Head coach Mike Macdonald said Seattle plans to ramp Darnold up during the week and make a decision on his availability by Friday. Darnold is clearly pushing to play, but the Seahawks still want to see how he responds as the workload increases.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Gregg Bell
Brock Bowers Practices Again Thursday
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 24, 2026, 3:41 PM ETLas Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (knee) was back at practice Thursday, according to Sam Warren of The Athletic. Bowers was limited Wednesday, so this makes two straight days on the field as he works back from a left meniscus trim on Sept. 8. He has missed the Raiders' first two games. Bowers did return to limited practice last Friday and went through a pregame workout before Sunday's win over the Chargers, but Las Vegas kept him inactive. Head coach Klint Kubiak said afterward that Bowers was "very close" to returning. Thursday's participation level has not been posted yet, so it is too early to say whether he will be full or limited. Still, another practice keeps a Week 3 return against New Orleans very much in play.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Sam Warren
Malik Nabers Gets Encouraging News on Shoulder
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 24, 2026, 3:32 PM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (shoulder) got some encouraging news from the X-ray he underwent after Monday night's loss to the Rams. Nabers told Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News that the results were good, though he declined to say whether this is the same shoulder that has given him trouble before. Nabers said after Monday's game that the shoulder popped out and he put it back in before returning. He finished with one catch for one yard on four targets. The Giants projected Nabers as limited for Wednesday's walkthrough, so he is at least doing some work ahead of Sunday's game against Tennessee. There is still a shoulder issue to monitor here, but the X-ray results are a positive development.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Pat Leonard
Makai Lemon's Redraft Stock Keeps Sliding
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 24, 2026, 3:18 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Makai Lemon has stayed involved enough to make his lack of targets stand out. The rookie played 48 offensive snaps against Tennessee but saw only one target, catching it for 14 yards. That came after three catches for minus-five yards on four targets in his NFL debut. Lemon has five targets and nine receiving yards through two games, while Dontayvion Wicks has turned seven catches into 147 yards and a touchdown. DeVonta Smith also commanded 13 targets in Week 2. Lemon's slow start is not about disappearing from the field. He played 35 snaps in the opener and 48 on Sunday, but Jalen Hurts simply has not looked his way very often. The hamstring injury that cost Lemon nearly three weeks of training camp probably did not help his early development, either. Philadelphia traded up to take him 20th overall, so there is still a strong long-term investment here. For redraft purposes, though, Lemon has fallen well behind the players fantasy managers can trust right now.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Joey Porter Jr. Denies Trade Request, Second-Opinion Report
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 24, 2026, 3:11 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (back) denied two reports surrounding his situation Thursday. According to Mike DeFabo of The Athletic, Porter said he is not seeking a second opinion on his back and did not request a trade from Pittsburgh. Porter has missed the Steelers' first two games after spending much of the summer dealing with the back issue. He was limited in Wednesday's practice, but Pittsburgh listed him as non-injury related/conditioning rather than with the back. The contract situation between Porter and the Steelers has added plenty of noise around his absence, which is why both denials are notable. For now, the football question is whether Porter can get through the rest of the week and make his season debut Sunday against Cincinnati.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Mike DeFabo
Keon Coleman Not Seen Again on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 2:56 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (ankle) was not seen during the portion of practice open to the media on Thursday, according to The Athletic's Joe Buscaglia. If Coleman does not return to the field later on, it will be his second straight missed practice of the week, putting his availability firmly in question for the Week 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. And with receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) also up in the air, Buffalo's receiving corps could be thinned out this weekend for quarterback Josh Allen. Coleman, who had just one catch for one yard in the Week 1 win over the Houston Texans, quickly took advantage of Moore's in-game injury in last Thursday night's win over the Detroit Lions, catching all six of his targets for 63 yards. Not only is the 23-year-old now banged up himself, but Moore could return to action against the Chargers. The combination of the two has hurt Coleman's candidacy as a waiver-wire pickup.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Joe Buscaglia
DJ Moore Not Seen on the Field on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 2:48 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) was not seen on the practice field during the media-viewing portion on Thursday, according to Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic. In addition to Moore, Keon Coleman (ankle) was not seen after already missing Wednesday's practice. Moore injured his shoulder in last Thursday night's win over the Detroit Lions and did not catch a single pass, but he was limited in practice on Wednesday and reported that he "felt great." The 29-year-old was officially diagnosed with an AC joint sprain, and he is not in the clear yet to play in Week 3 against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers. If Moore does play this weekend, the former first-rounder might not be at 100%. With both Moore and Coleman banged up this week, tight end Dalton Kincaid and receiver Khalil Shakir are becoming more interesting against the 0-2 Chargers. Kincaid should already be a must-start at the TE position. As of right now, Moore should be treated as a very shaky flex option with the weekend approaching.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Joe Buscaglia
Jalen Coker Using an Exercise Bike During Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 2:25 PM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (ankle), who was limited in practice on Wednesday, was seen riding an exercise bike with a sweater on to begin practice on Thursday, according to Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer. Coker is likely to be listed as limited again, but if he can upgrade to a full practice on Friday, he could be cleared for the Week 3 tilt on the road in Cleveland against the Browns. The 24-year-old tweaked his ankle in the season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears but returned and went off for eight catches, 138 yards, and two touchdowns. Coker was active in the Week 2 blowout win over the division-rival Atlanta Falcons and once again had eight receptions on nine targets, but this time for only 66 yards. He is clearly still not over his ankle injury, but it does not seem like something that will keep him from playing or slowing him down in another potential blowup spot against the Browns. If Coker is active this weekend, fantasy managers need to find a way to get him in lineups.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Charlotte Observer - Mike Kaye
No Update on Saquon Barkley With Week 3 Looming
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 24, 2026, 2:17 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said on Thursday that he did not have an update on running back Saquon Barkley (neck, shoulder), who missed some game time in the Week 2 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday after suffering a stinger, according to Zach Berman of The Athletic. The Eagles have a practice on Thursday, so we will know shortly whether or not he was on the field. Although Barkley eventually returned to the game on Sunday, he finished with only four carries for nine yards and had one catch for an 11-yard gain. Meanwhile, backup Tank Bigsby had 13 carries for 33 yards and a touchdown while adding two receptions for five yards. The 29-year-old Barkley has a lengthy injury history, so the Eagles could mix in more of Bigsby to take some of the load off if Barkley is active this weekend for a matchup on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears on the road. Bigsby should have been one of the more popular waiver-wire pickups after Week 2, but he is still only rostered in 39% of Yahoo leagues. He would have major fantasy upside if Barkley does miss any time in 2026, making him a valuable bench stash right now.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Zach Berman