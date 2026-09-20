Carson Hocevar Places Third After Dramatic Day at Bristol

Sep 14, 2026, 2:49 PM ET

Team Penske's Joey Logano was the driver to beat during the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. Logano started the race from the pole position and went on to dominate and win the first stage, leading the opening 45 laps. The No. 22 Ford driver lost the lead during the stage break leading into the second stage by heading to pit road while others stayed out on track. Logano ran inside the top 10 through most of the stage, but moved to the front as the stage progressed. He fell short of winning the second stage as he finished second to Kyle Larson for the stage win. In the final stage, Logano led the early part of the stage until pitting on lap 155, when Brad Keselowski took over. Logano then spent the rest of the race battling with Keselowski and eventually Larson when he challenged them both late in the race. Larson had a tire advantage due to pitting for four tires while Logano pitted for two tires on lap 202. This tire advantage was the difference, as Logano lost track position to Larson and Alex Bowman in the closing laps, leaving him to finish in third after leading the most laps. Logano's fifth top-5 finish at WWTR moved him to seventh in The Chase standings, 51 points behind first after 28 races.