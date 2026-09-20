Mike Evans Believed to Be "Fine" After Suffering Hip Injury
Sep 20, 2026, 8:18 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan believes wide receiver Mike Evans (hip) is "fine" after he suffered a hip injury in the fourth quarter of San Francisco's 35-13 victory over the Miami Dolphins, according to Vic Tafur of The Athletic. Evans finished the game by catching all three of his targets for 54 yards. Evans' 54 yards was second on the team in receiving yards to tight end George Kittle, who caught four balls for 80 yards and a touchdown. With Evans' injury happening in the fourth quarter and the game well in the 49ers' control, it seemed to be more of a cautionary move to keep Evans out. Meanwhile, fellow San Francisco wideout Demarcus Robinson is believed to have suffered a high-ankle sprain, according to Tafur. Keep a close eye on how things work out for the 49ers' wide receiver group throughout the practice week.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Vic Tafur - The Athletic
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Caleb Douglas Suffers Ankle Injury, in Boot After the Game
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 20, 2026, 8:13 PM ETMiami Dolphins wide receiver Caleb Douglas (ankle) was removed during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. He was pulled out in the fourth quarter and didn't return with the game already being a blowout. Douglas was seen leaving the locker room with a boot on his right leg, according to Omar Kelly. The hope is that the boot is precautionary, but fantasy managers should know more information soon. Douglas was impressive during his NFL debut, but posted a dud in Week 2. He finished with two receptions on three targets for 19 yards. Malik Washington and Chris Bell are likely to see expanded roles in the receiving game if Douglas is forced to miss time.--Andy Webb
Source: Omar Kelly
David Njoku Leaves Game Against Raiders with Knee Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 20, 2026, 7:51 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end David Njoku (knee) was carted off the field in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders and did not return to the game. Njoku finished the 26-14 loss to the Raiders with one catch on three targets for nine yards. Following the game, Los Angeles head coach Jim Harbaugh said he did not have an update on Njoku, according to Alex Insdorf of Bolts Breakdown. Fellow L.A. tight end Charlie Kolar (forearm) also exited the game with a forearm injury after recording three receptions for 21 yards. Meanwhile, Oronde Gadsden caught each of his two targets for 18 yards. The severity of the injuries to Njoku and Kolar is something to monitor.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Charlie Kolar Suffers Forearm Injury in Loss to Raiders
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 20, 2026, 7:40 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers tight end Charlie Kolar (forearm) suffered a forearm injury in the second half of a 26-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and was deemed questionable to return. It did not appear that Kolar was able to return. He finished the game with three receptions for 21 yards. In Week 1, Kolar did not record an offensive statistic despite playing 30 offensive snaps. The Chargers also lost fellow tight end David Njoku (knee), who was carted off the field, to a knee injury earlier on Sunday. If Kolar and Njoku both miss time, tight end Oronde Gadsden could see more targets coming his way. L.A.'s tight end situation is one to monitor closely.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Pat Freiermuth Maintains Steady Role in Loss to Patriots
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Sep 20, 2026, 7:33 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth hauled in four of his five targets for 32 yards in a 20-3 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 2. The entire Steelers offense struggled on Sunday, but Freiermuth made the most of his opportunities and continued to build on his early-season chemistry with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Though it remains to be seen whether wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot), who missed this week's game, will miss additional time, Freiermuth should have a featured role in Pittsburgh's passing attack moving forward. Fantasy managers may have a hard time trusting any of the team's pass-catchers in starting lineups, but Freiermuth looks like an enticing streaming option against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 3.--Jorden Hill
Source: ESPN
Jadarian Price Suffers Chest Injury Against Cardinals
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 20, 2026, 7:28 PM ETSeattle Seahawks rookie first-round running back Jadarian Price (chest) suffered a chest injury against the Arizona Cardinals and did not return, according to the Seahawks' PR team. Price was injured during the fourth quarter of the Seahawks' 31-7 win and did not return to the game. He was spotted with trainers walking to the locker room with his shoulder pads off. The Seahawks had a healthy lead over the Cardinals when the injury happened in the fourth quarter and ruled him out shortly afterward, so it is unclear if Seattle was being cautious with no real reason to put him back in the game or if it is more serious. Price finished Sunday's game with 13 carries for 52 yards and one catch (two targets) for eight yards. Emanuel Wilson led Seattle's backfield with 21 carries for 92 yards, while George Holani amassed 13 yards on four carries. Fantasy managers will need to keep a close eye on Price's status moving forward.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Seattle Seahawks
Germie Bernard Flashes Despite Costly Mistake in Week 2 Loss
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Sep 20, 2026, 7:22 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard led the team with 35 receiving yards on four receptions in a 20-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Bernard stepped up with veteran Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) sidelined, earning eight targets from quarterback Aaron Rodgers, good for second among Steelers pass-catchers. Unfortunately, things weren't all positive for the rookie, as a costly red-zone drop resulted in an interception with Pittsburgh attempting to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter. Nonetheless, with DK Metcalf off to a slow start, it wouldn't be surprising if Bernard continues to see opportunities, especially if Pittman misses additional time. The 22-year-old will look to build on this performance in a Week 3 clash with the Cincinnati Bengals.--Jorden Hill
Source: ESPN
Jayden Daniels Ruled Out in Week 2 With Elbow Injury
Ryan O'Bleness
Ryan O'Bleness
Sep 20, 2026, 7:14 PM ETWashington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) has been ruled out for the rest of the game against the Dallas Cowboys. Daniels injured his left elbow on the last play of the first half. He was carted off the field and quickly ruled out for the third quarter. Before the injury, Daniels completed 11 out of his 17 passes for 96 yards and a touchdown pass, while adding seven carries for 69 yards. Marcus Mariota took the reins of Washington's offense following Daniels' injury. Athan Kaliakmanis is the emergency option at quarterback for Washington.--Ryan O'Bleness
Source: Washington Commanders
DK Metcalf's Fantasy Value Takes Another Hit in Week 2
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Sep 20, 2026, 7:06 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf secured four of his nine targets for 27 yards in a 20-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Metcalf wasn't the only Steeler to struggle on Sunday, but his performance unfortunately stood out for the wrong reasons, as he had multiple drops in the second half. Through two games this season, Metcalf has been the clear favorite target of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Still, he was unable to capitalize on a significant opportunity with Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) sidelined and was out-produced by rookie wide receiver Germie Bernard and third-year pro Roman Wilson. Until the Steelers' offense shows signs of life, Metcalf will be difficult to trust in fantasy lineups. He'll look to get back on track in Week 3 against a surging Cincinnati Bengals defense.--Jorden Hill
Source: ESPN
Mike Evans Suffers Hip Injury on Sunday, Questionable to Return
Andy Smith
Andy Smith
Sep 20, 2026, 6:52 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (hip) is listed as questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Miami Dolphins, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic. Before exiting, Evans caught all three of his targets for 54 yards. According to Matt Lively of KPIX TV, Evans was seen hobbling on his final play but was not receiving any personal medical attention on the sidelines. Managers should keep a close eye on his status in case he has to miss a longer period of time. With Demarcus Robinson (ankle) also exiting early, managers should expect Deebo Samuel Sr. and George Kittle to draw much of the targets for the remainder of this contest.--Andy Smith
Source: Matt Barrows
Jaylen Warren Gains 77 Yards in Blowout Loss
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Sep 20, 2026, 6:45 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren handled 11 carries for 43 yards and brought in two of his four targets for 34 yards in a 20-3 Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots. While Warren's numbers won't jump off the page, he actually posted the best fantasy performance of any player on the Steelers' offense. Just like in Week 1, Warren shared a near-even split of the backfield with Rico Dowdle (toe) until the latter exited with a toe injury in the third quarter. Through two weeks, Pittsburgh hasn't shown much to get excited about from a fantasy perspective, but Warren has been productive. Fantasy managers will want to monitor Dowdle's status ahead of a Week 3 divisional clash with the Cincinnati Bengals, as Warren's fantasy outlook would receive a notable boost if he takes on an expanded role.--Jorden Hill
Source: ESPN
J.K. Dobbins Questionable to Return on Sunday with Hamstring Injury
Andy Smith
Andy Smith
Sep 20, 2026, 6:45 PM ETDenver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (hamstring) is questionable to return to Sunday's contest due to a hamstring injury. The veteran running back was seen walking off the field on his own power but eventually went into the medical tent. Before exiting, Dobbins led the backfield (with RJ Harvey not playing) as he took 10 carries for 36 yards. While he remains on the shelf, managers should expect Jonah Coleman and Tyler Badie to operate as the top options on the depth chart. If he were to miss a lengthy period of time, Coleman would be a top waiver wire target.--Andy Smith
Source: Sam Jane
Aaron Rodgers Struggles in Week 2 Loss
Jorden Hill
Jorden Hill
Sep 20, 2026, 6:23 PM ETPittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers completed 23 of 39 pass attempts for 187 yards and an interception in a 20-3 loss to the New England Patriots. He added five rushing yards on one carry and lost one of his two fumbles. It was an afternoon to forget for the entire Pittsburgh offense, which totaled just 235 yards, while Rodgers was sacked four times for a loss of 43 yards. Although Rodgers' interception wasn't necessarily his fault, as rookie wideout Germie Bernard bobbled the pass into the hands of a defender, the 42-year-old missed on multiple throws throughout the contest. Next week's divisional showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals should present a more favorable matchup, but Cincinnati's defense has been impressive through two weeks. Rodgers remains off the fantasy radar in all single-quarterback leagues.--Jorden Hill
Source: ESPN
Jayden Daniels Carted Off With Arm Injury on Sunday
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 20, 2026, 6:11 PM ETWashington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (arm) suffered an apparent arm injury in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, and his arm "was bent in a way that an arm should not be bent," according to The Athletic reporter Nicki Jhabvala. Jhabvala said that a cart came onto the field to cart off Daniels. The Washington quarterback was 11-for-17 passing with 96 yards and a passing touchdown before the injury and had seven rushes for 69 yards as well. Daniels missed time in 2025 with a dislocated arm, so this is a very concerning injury. The expectation is that veteran Marcus Mariota will come out under center for Washington at the start of the third quarter in Dallas.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Nicki Jhabvala, The Athletic
Demarcus Robinson Out With An Ankle Injury
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 20, 2026, 6:01 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (ankle) is out for the rest of the team's game against the Miami Dolphins with an ankle injury, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic. He was carted off and taken to the locker room. Robinson had three catches and 34 receiving yards in the game prior to suffering the injury. He was the team's leading wide receiver in receiving yardage before exiting the game. Robinson had two catches for 50 yards and a touchdown in San Francisco's Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Rams. With rookie second-rounder De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) out for 10 weeks, San Fran's pass-catching corps is getting dangerously thin only two games into the regular season.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Matt Barrows, The Athletic
Jayden Reed Has Movement In All His Extremities
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 20, 2026, 5:50 PM ETGreen Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (neck) has movement in all his extremities and will remain in New York overnight, according to Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, ESPN Packers Insider Rob Demovsky reports. Reed took a hard hit and remained on the field in a scary scene early on in the Packers' 20-17 overtime victory over the New York Jets. Reed did not have the chance to make an impact in the Week 2 game and was carted off the field after his teammates took to a knee around him on the field. It was a scary scene, and the news that he has movement in his extremities is a positive sign after a potentially devastating head injury. Reed had three catches for 20 yards in the team's Week 1 loss to the Vikings.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Rob Demovsky, ESPN
Caleb Williams Seen Walking Under his Own Power In Locker Room
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 20, 2026, 5:40 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring) was seen walking under his own power in the locker room with no crutches and maybe a slight limp, according to Adam Jahns, a Bears Insider for CHGO Sports. Williams was carted off the field during the 9-3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings with a non-contact injury. The fact that he was seen walking under his own power is certainly an encouraging early sign on the injury front. Bears head coach Ben Johnson said after the game that Williams' injury was, in fact, to his hamstring and not his knee, which is another encouraging sign. Williams was 15-for-26 passing for 138 yards and an interception prior to leaving the game in the fourth quarter. He added five rushes for 42 yards as the Bears offense struggled against Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and the Vikings defense.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Adam Jahns
Bijan Robinson Underwhelming In Blowout Loss To Panthers
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 20, 2026, 5:25 PM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson failed to find the end zone in a relatively tame output in the Falcons' blowout loss to the Carolina Panthers. Robinson rushed 16 times for 72 yards and caught two passes for 16 receiving yards but did not score a touchdown as the team struggled in a 34-3 loss to Carolina. The effort for Robinson was disappointing given that he was one of the top two picks in fantasy drafts. The 72 rushing yards are not a terrible output, but the fact that he and the team failed to score a touchdown is a huge letdown, especially against a Panthers defense that allowed 50-plus points in Week 1 to the Chicago Bears. The Falcons are currently playing their third-string quarterback in Cooper Rush, so that definitely hampers the offense. There are early reports that Michael Penix could return for Week 3, so that would help the entire offense, including Robinson's output.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN.com
Derwin James Jr. Questionable To Return With Hand Injury
Brian Buckey
Brian Buckey
Sep 20, 2026, 5:16 PM ETLos Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. has a hand injury and is questionable to return, according to a report from the team. James suffered the injury in the first half of the Chargers' game against the Las Vegas Raiders. He had two solo tackles before leaving the contest. Los Angeles has given up a 40-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to Tre Tucker in the second quarter. James is the veteran leader of the Chargers defense and is good in coverage, an above-average tackler, and menace on occasional blitzes. His loss will be felt by the defense as they look to shut down Cousins and the Raiders' passing attack, as well as the run game with Ashton Jeanty.--Brian Buckey - RotoBaller
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Saquon Barkley to Get MRI After Stinger in Week 2
Chelena Goldman
Chelena Goldman
Sep 20, 2026, 5:11 PM ETPhiladelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (stinger) said he will get an MRI and "know more in the future" after being injured on Sunday in a 24-20 win against the Tennessee Titans, ESPN's Tim McManus reported via the X platform. Barkley left after his first carry of the game and was questionable to return, although he took to the field for the Eagles' first drive of the second half. He ended the day with just four carries for nine yards. Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley led the backfield in Sunday's road tilt in Barkley's absence, with Bigsby recording 13 carries for 33 yards and a touchdown.--Chelena Goldman
Source: Tim McManus
So-So Day For T.J. Hockenson Amid Poor Conditions
Nick Piotrowicz
Nick Piotrowicz
Sep 20, 2026, 5:10 PM ETMinnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson finished Sunday with three catches for 29 yards in a 9-3 victory against the Chicago Bears. The Vikings scored a key division victory, but neither side did much in the passing game on a lousy weather day. Minnesota only threw 20 times as it relied upon the ground game, but Hockenson still compiled a decent performance on four targets, finishing second on the team in receiving. The veteran tight end should see an upgrade at quarterback now that starter Kyler Murray (concussion) is on track to return in Week 3 at Tampa Bay. Hockenson has been a steady TE2 so far this season, giving him some continued lineup appeal in deeper formats, especially.--Nick Piotrowicz
Source: ESPN