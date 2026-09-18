David Stockton Signs Training Camp Deal with Suns

Sep 16, 2026, 9:13 AM ET

The Cleveland Cavaliers signed guard Sean McNeil (calf) to a training camp contract Tuesday, according to Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot, keeping him in the organization after two seasons with the Cleveland Charge. The 28-year-old averaged 10.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 24.0 minutes across 30 regular-season games last year, up from 4.2 points in 2024-25. He also knocked down 2.1 threes per game at a 42.3 percent clip. McNeil ended last season inactive with a calf injury, and Cleveland owns his G-League rights, making another stint with the Charge a realistic outcome. He remains off the fantasy radar unless he earns a meaningful NBA role.