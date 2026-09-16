Chris Sale Being Pushed Back, Will Not Start This Weekend
Sep 16, 2026, 10:47 PM ETAtlanta Braves starting pitcher Chris Sale's next scheduled start is being pushed back, per Jesus Cano of The Athletic. Cano reports that the veteran left-hander is "not dealing with anything" and that there is "no need to panic." Still, it appears that Sale's next scheduled start will now be next Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds instead of this upcoming weekend against the Houston Astros. Sale has been one of the best pitchers in baseball in 2026, recording a 14-9 record with a 2.18 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, and 190 strikeouts across 157 innings (26 starts). He was effective in his most recent outing on September 11, allowing three earned runs while recording six strikeouts across seven innings pitched against the Philadelphia Phillies. Still, with the Braves locked into a playoff berth, it looks like the team is prioritizing having Sale as fresh as possible in October.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Jesus Cano
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Joshua Baez "Day-to-Day" After Leaving with Side Tightness
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 10:36 PM ETSt. Louis Cardinals outfielder Joshua Baez (side) is considered day-to-day after exiting early from his team's loss to the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday with side tightness, per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Baez was hitless in four at-bats before leaving the game. Across 108 plate appearances since making his MLB debut in mid-August, the 23-year-old is hitting .230/.278/.510 with seven home runs, 18 RBI, 18 runs scored, and two stolen bases. Baez hit 34 home runs across 410 plate appearances at Triple-A this season and has posted impressive barrel (12.5%) and hard-hit (48.4%) rates in the big leagues. However, he's also struck out in 30.6% of his plate appearances while logging just a 3.7% walk rate. If Baez ends up missing time, Cardinals outfielder Bryan Torres could be in line for an increase in at-bats.--Will Brady
Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch - Derrick Goold
Jackson Holliday Placed on 10-Day Injured List with Left-Wrist Inflammation
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 10:28 PM ETBaltimore Orioles infielder Jackson Holliday (wrist) has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to left wrist inflammation. Infielder Jose Barrero was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to take Holliday's place on the team's active roster. While Holliday could technically return to the Orioles before the end of the regular season, his 2026 campaign may be over. Across 354 plate appearances this year, the 22-year-old hit .229/.300/.340 with seven home runs, 30 RBI, 45 runs scored, and eight stolen bases. Holliday's season got off to a rough start, as he suffered a broken hamate bone in Spring Training that delayed his 2026 debut until mid-May. The young infielder has struck out in 23.7% of his plate appearances while also posting the worst hard-hit rate of his career (33.1%). With Holliday sidelined, Orioles infielder/outfielder Jeremiah Jackson will likely see an increase in playing time at second base.--Will Brady
Source: Baltimore Orioles
Kyle Bradish Battling Sports Hernia, Surgery on the Table?
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 10:17 PM ETBaltimore Orioles manager Craig Albernaz said that starting pitcher Kyle Bradish (abdomen) has been diagnosed with a sports hernia and is "going through the potential options," per Jake Rill of MLB.com. Bradish was placed on the 15-day injured list on Sunday, and his 2026 season is now almost certainly over. Across 155 innings (29 starts) before the hernia issue, Bradish recorded a 7-15 record with a 4.12 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, and 142 strikeouts. The 30-year-old's production faded in the second half, as he posted a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 5.29 ERA across 47 2/3 innings after the All-Star break. If Bradish has been pitching through discomfort over the last few months, it could explain the downturn in his numbers. Assuming he's ready to go for the start of the 2027 season, Bradish could be an under-the-radar bounce-back candidate for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: MLB.com -Jake Rill
Blake Snell Exits Early on Wednesday with Groin Tightness
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 10:10 PM ETLos Angeles Dodgers left-hander Blake Snell (groin) exited early from his start against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday due to groin tightness. The 33-year-old pitched a scoreless inning before leaving the game. Injuries have limited Snell to just 38 2/3 innings (eight starts) in 2026, as he's also battled elbow and shoulder ailments. The veteran has been highly effective when on the mound, pitching to a 1.86 ERA with four wins and 52 strikeouts. However, Snell has thrown just 100 total innings since the start of the 2024 season and may now be facing even more missed time. It's not yet clear whether Snell's groin injury will require another trip to the injured list, but the Dodgers will surely be cautious with him in order to try to have him on the mound in the postseason.--Will Brady
Source: Los Angeles Dodgers
Hunter Goodman Out Again With Thumb Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 8:11 PM ETColorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (thumb) remains sidelined for Wednesday's contest at Coors Field against the division-rival San Diego Padres, according to MLB.com. Braxton Fulford is doing the catching for right-hander Mason Adams and is hitting eighth against Padres left-hander Robbie Ray. Goodman is considered day-to-day with a thumb injury, but this will be his second straight missed game. The 26-year-old has missed three of the team's last four games, and with the Rockies having nothing left to play for, they are not going to put him in harm's way. The former fourth-rounder from the University of Memphis has become an elite power-hitting catcher over the last couple of seasons. Goodman has been an All-Star in each of the last two years while hitting a combined 69 home runs since the start of 2025. He currently sits with a .245/.312/.529 slash line, .841 OPS, a career-high 38 home runs, 81 RBI, 80 runs scored, and five stolen bases across his 129 games and 535 plate appearances. Check back to see if Goodman is good to go for Thursday's series finale against the Friars.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
CJ Abrams Returns to the Lineup Against Phillies
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 6:07 PM ETWashington Nationals middle infielder CJ Abrams (neck) is starting at second base and will hit cleanup for the Nats on Wednesday at home against the division-rival Philadelphia Phillies and right-hander Zack Wheeler, per MLB.com. The Nationals scratched Abrams from Tuesday's win over Philly due to tightness in his neck, but he is back a day later and will be making just his sixth career start at the keystone as the team slowly transitions him from shortstop to second base to end the 2026 season. Fantasy managers will want to get Abrams back in their lineups immediately during his breakout season, in which he has hit .264/.339/.494 with an .834 OPS, 30 home runs, 96 RBI, 88 runs scored, and 29 stolen bases in 542 at-bats. The former first-rounder needs just one stolen base to join the elusive 30-30 club in his fifth year in the big leagues. Abrams is slowing down late in the year, though, hitting just .173 (17-for-98) in 24 games in August while going 10-for-44 (.227) with a homer, three doubles, four RBI, seven runs, three steals, four walks, and 14 strikeouts so far in 11 games in September. He has hit .296 with two RBI and a .914 OPS in 27 career at-bats against Wheeler.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Aaron Judge Leaves Wednesday's Game With Leg Tightness
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 5:22 PM ETNew York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (leg) left Wednesday's game early against the Minnesota Twins in the top of the sixth inning with tightness in his lower right leg, according to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic. Before being replaced in right field by Heliot Ramos at Target Field, Judge went 0-for-2 at the plate with two strikeouts. The three-time MVP's early exit does not necessarily mean that he is dealing with a serious injury, as manager Aaron Boone could have pulled the All-Star slugger prematurely to give him more rest going into a scheduled off day after he has missed most of the 2026 season due to a stress fracture in his rib. Fantasy managers will be hoping that Judge can return for Friday's series opener in the desert against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Judge has struggled to find any consistency since his return from the IL, going just 4-for-21 (.190) with a homer, three RBI, two runs scored, one walk, and 11 strikeouts. The Yankees are playing for a postseason spot in the final week-plus of the season, but they also want their best power hitter as healthy as possible for October.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Brendan Kuty
Colson Montgomery Leaves Early With Wrist Contusion
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 3:33 PM ETChicago White Sox infielder Colson Montgomery (wrist) left Wednesday's game against the division-rival Cleveland Guardians with a left-wrist contusion, according to the team. Montgomery is being further evaluated after he was hit by a pitch in the fourth inning. In addition to being hit by a pitch, the 24-year-old left-handed slugger walked before being replaced at third base by Miguel Vargas, who moved over from first base. Munetaka Murakami entered the game to play first base. Montgomery, the 22nd overall pick in 2021, will likely undergo X-rays to rule out a fracture in his wrist. A significant injury at this point in the season could make Montgomery unavailable for the postseason next month, which would be a big loss for the Pale Hose. Montgomery came into Wednesday's contest hitting just over the Mendoza Line in his first full season in the majors, but he has also contributed 31 home runs and 84 RBI in his 144 games. The young infielder has 51 homers in his first 214 big-league games, making him a must-roster player for his power from the left side. If his injury is not serious, Montgomery could return as soon as Thursday's series opener against the division-rival Detroit Tigers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Chicago White Sox
Emil Morales Finishes 2026 Campaign on High Note
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 16, 2026, 3:05 PM ETLos Angeles Dodgers shortstop prospect Emil Morales showed over the final month of the High-A season why he's one of the top offensive prospects in the Dodgers system, going 21-for-50 (.420) with four doubles, four home runs, two steals, and a 6:9 BB:K over a 12-game stretch before cooling off over the final three games (1-for-13). The Dodgers' fourth-ranked prospect began the year at Single-A and earned a promotion after 36 games, then went on to post a .281/.380/.534 slash line with 20 home runs in 81 games at High-A. The 6-foot-3 slugger has produced at every stop since entering professional baseball at the age of 17 in 2024, showing off his big power along the way, although he does have a propensity to strike out (25.6 percent K% in '26). So long as he keeps that under control, the native of Spain should continue to quickly climb the organizational ladder, with eyes potentially on a debut in 2028.--Jarod Rupp
Source: MiLB.com
Franklin Arias Continues to Produce at Triple-A
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 16, 2026, 2:54 PM ETBoston Red Sox infield prospect Franklin Arias has been on a tear at Triple-A Worcester of late, going 20-for-49 (.408) with four doubles, a home run, two steals, and a 5:4 BB:K over his last 11 games there. It has pushed his slash line to .331/.392/.503 with five home runs in 38 games at Triple-A, all while being one of only a handful of 20-year-olds who have performed at that level this season. Boston's top-ranked prospect has moved up all the way to the No. 3 prospect in all of baseball per MLB.com, and is showing that he's not overmatched there with just a 15.1 percent strikeout rate; as hot as he is, there's still a chance for a late-season cameo in the big leagues. Even if that doesn't come to fruition, the 5-foot-11 Venezuelan looks like he'll be in the mix for a starting role on the infield early next year, and with a strong blend of contact and power, he could quickly become fantasy-relevant. He should be stashed away already in dynasty leagues, but redraft managers had better familiarize themselves with the name.--Jarod Rupp
Source: MiLB.com
Rainiel Rodriguez Keeps Rolling at Double-A
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 16, 2026, 2:44 PM ETSt. Louis Cardinals catching prospect Rainiel Rodriguez picked up where he left off the regular season, collecting a pair of base hits in Double-A Springfield's 9-7 playoff win on Tuesday. The Cards' top-ranked prospect finished off the regular season on a tear, going 17-for-41 (.415) with four home runs and more walks (eight) than strikeouts (six) over his final 11 games. The Dominican backstop began the year at High-A, but seemingly got even better upon his promotion to Double-A, producing a .328/.408/.591 slash line with 23 home runs in 87 games for Springfield; he did all that as one of the few 19-year-olds at that level. The right-handed hitter should get a shot at Triple-A next season, and at that point, the talented youngster will be knocking on the door to the majors. His arrow is pointing way up in dynasty formats and should be stashed away as soon as possible if not already rostered.--Jarod Rupp
Source: MiLB.com
Mathias LaCombe to be Promoted to Triple-A
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 16, 2026, 2:29 PM ETChicago White Sox pitching prospect Mathias LaCombe will be promoted to Triple-A Charlotte following a strong finish to the Double-A campaign. The right-hander recorded a 1.12 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, and an 18.5 percent K-BB% over his final 12 appearances (16 innings pitched) for Birmingham. The former 12th-rounder got a late start to his season due to shoulder discomfort, but showed well in 16 appearances at High-A, which propelled him to a promotion. Due to the late start, the organization is sending the 6-foot-2 hurler to participate in the Arizona Fall League for some additional exposure. The French-born prospect has some strikeout potential if he can refine his fastball/slider/splitter mix, but doesn't have prototypical closer stuff, and unless Chicago converts him back into a starter, the 24-year-old will be off the fantasy radar to begin next season.--Jarod Rupp
Source: MiLB Central
Pierce George Headed to Triple-A Charlotte
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 16, 2026, 2:20 PM ETChicago White Sox pitching prospect Pierce George is expected to be promoted to Triple-A Charlotte, his third promotion this year. The right-hander began the season at Single-A, earning promotions to High-A and Double-A, the latter of which is where he posted a 4.91 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, and an 11.0 percent K-BB% in 33 innings as a reliever. The 6-foot-6 hurler features a high-90s fastball that can touch triple digits, and although he had some control issues last year (19.3 percent BB%), he improved that greatly this season, lowering his walk rate to a palatable 10.3 percent. Chicago is also sending the right-hander to the Arizona Fall League for some additional work, so they may envision him being part of their bullpen as early as next year. While all that is good, Chicago's 19th-ranked prospect isn't on the dynasty radar at the moment and likely won't be on the redraft radar unless he makes a push for the closer role on the South Side.--Jarod Rupp
Source: MiLB Central
Jarlin Susana Promoted to Triple-A, Also Headed to Arizona Fall League
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Sep 16, 2026, 2:11 PM ETWashington Nationals pitching prospect Jarlin Susana was promoted to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday and will get a shot to help catapult the Red Wings to the playoffs, with the squad currently sitting in first place in the second half of the International League East. The Nats' third-ranked prospect missed most of the season recovering from right lat surgery, but showed he was still highly capable of striking out batters, recording 21 punchouts in just 11 1/3 innings pitched at Double-A upon his return, which was good for a 16.7 K/9. The 6-foot-6 hurler will then head to the Arizona Fall League for some additional reps once the Triple-A season wraps up, and he should be in the mix for a major league debut at some point next season. The 22-year-old has some command concerns, but oozing with sky-high strikeout potential, he's still a worthwhile dynasty asset.--Jarod Rupp
Source: MiLB.com
Garrett Crochet Throws Another Bullpen Session
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 1:47 PM ETBoston Red Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet (shoulder) threw another bullpen session at Fenway Park on Tuesday, throwing 30 pitches, according to Perla Paredes of MLB.com. Interim manager Chad Tracy said that the session went well, and the team will see how the 2025 American League Cy Young runner-up responds before determining his next step. He threw 25 pitches in his previous bullpen session on Friday, when he incorporated his sweeper and threw his fastball in the 92-93 mph range. The 27-year-old southpaw has been on the injured list since April 29 due to inflammation in his shoulder, but he is finally nearing a return as a reliever for the BoSox. The former first-rounder by the Chicago White Sox in 2020 from Tennessee has had a frustrating second season with Boston, having made only six starts while posting a bloated 6.30 ERA and 1.47 WHIP with 37 strikeouts in 30 innings pitched. Most likely, we will not see Crochet return to the big leagues until the postseason in October.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Perla Paredes
Trey Yesavage Could Rejoin Blue Jays on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 1:25 PM ETToronto Blue Jays right-hander Trey Yesavage (knee) will throw another bullpen session with the team in Texas, according to Mitch Bannon of The Athletic. Yesavage is still on track to join the major-league roster on maybe Sunday or Monday. The Blue Jays do not have the luxury of taking their time with Yesavage as they battle for the final wild-card spot in the American League down the stretch. The young right-hander did not fare well in his minor-league rehab outing on Tuesday with Triple-A Buffalo, giving up two runs (one earned) on two hits while walking one in just two-thirds of an inning, but the Blue Jays will move forward and plan to bring him back on either Sunday or Monday. If he returns on Sunday, he will be facing the Texas Rangers, and if he is reinstated on Monday, he will toe the rubber against the Baltimore Orioles in the series opener. Because Yesavage has been unable to get stretched out while he rehabs a knee injury, he will not be a recommended fantasy streamer upon his return on either Sunday or Monday. The 23-year-old former first-rounder has gone 5-5 with a 3.65 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, and 91 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings across his 18 starts in 2026 in his first full year in the majors.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Mitch Bannon
Ryne Nelson Back From the 60-Day Injured List
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 1:16 PM ETThe Arizona Diamondbacks are activating right-hander Ryne Nelson (elbow) from the 60-day injured list on Wednesday and will designate right-hander Derek Law for assignment in a corresponding move, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports. It is good news for a Diamondbacks team chasing the final wild-card spot in the National League down the stretch, although Nelson will be returning to a relief role out of the bullpen after missing the last three months with a strained right elbow. He allowed two runs in 2 2/3 innings during two minor-league rehab outings for Triple-A Reno, striking out four and walking none. The 28-year-old former second-rounder in 2019 from Oregon has gone 3-5 this year with a 4.97 ERA (5.39 FIP) and 1.24 WHIP with 62 strikeouts and 22 walks in 83 1/3 innings pitched across his 15 starts in his fifth year in the majors. Nelson is not going to have any real fantasy value in the final week and a half of action as a reliever.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Arizona Sports - John Gambadoro
Twins Place Kaelen Culpepper on Injured List With Hamstring Strain
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 1:07 PM ETThe Minnesota Twins announced on Wednesday that they placed rookie infielder Kaelen Culpepper (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring and recalled infielder Ben Ross from Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move. Although Culpepper's hamstring injury is not believed to be serious, he will not be eligible to return until the final two games of the 2026 regular season at the end of September. Ross is making the start at the 6 for the Twins on Wednesday against the New York Yankees and left-hander Carlos Rodon, but Ryan Kreidler figures to see the most action at shortstop with Culpepper on the shelf in Minnesota. Culpepper, the team's No. 3 prospect at MLB Pipeline, has handled himself well at the plate in his first 109 big-league at-bats, hitting .275 with three home runs, 11 RBI, 15 runs scored, and one stolen base. The 23-year-old is expected to be the Twins' long-term option at the shortstop position going into the start of next season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Minnesota Twins
Walbert Urena Remains a High-End Starting Pitcher Target
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 16, 2026, 11:58 AM ETLos Angeles Angels starting pitcher Walbert Urena has been one of the breakout success stories of the 2026 season, recording a 9-10 record with a 2.88 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and 131 strikeouts across 137 1/3 innings (27 games). Urena's sinker-heavy approach limits his strikeout upside to some degree, but he's generated a 54.7% ground ball rate and has allowed just 0.59 HR/9. The 22-year-old has also been remarkably consistent in his first big-league season, recording 12 quality starts and allowing more than four earned runs in just one appearance. In leagues where he remains available on the waiver wire, Urena profiles as a high-end starting pitcher target for fantasy managers.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
JJ Wetherholt Activated And Starting on Wednesday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 16, 2026, 11:58 AM ETThe St. Louis Cardinals announced on Wednesday that they activated rookie infielder JJ Wetherholt (wrist) from the 10-day injured list. Wetherholt is right back in the starting lineup on Wednesday against the visiting San Francisco Giants and right-hander Anthony Molina, starting at second base and batting leadoff in his return. He will return for the first time since late August while dealing with tendinitis in his right wrist. The 24-year-old left-handed-hitting infielder can still help fantasy managers battling for a championship in the final week and a half of the regular season. The former seventh overall selection from West Virginia in 2024 will return to a .242/.343/.370 slash line with a .713 OPS, 17 home runs, 48 RBI, 14 stolen bases, and 88 runs scored across his 505 at-bats. Wetherholt struggled in August before he was shut down, going 19-for-95 (.200) with a homer, four doubles, seven RBI, 19 runs scored, two steals, 15 walks, and 19 strikeouts in 25 games played. Hopefully, he will have better results on offense to close out the year with his wrist issues behind him.--Keith Hernandez
Source: St. Louis Cardinals