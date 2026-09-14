Rafael Devers to Have Season-Ending Core-Muscle Surgery on Tuesday
Rafael Devers (core) will have season-ending surgery on Tuesday in Philadelphia to fix a left-sided core-muscle injury, according to Zach Sweet of MLB.com. The Giants said they will provide an update on his recovery timeline after the surgery. The Giants placed Devers on the 60-day injured list on Sunday, putting an end to his 2026 campaign. The 29-year-old left-handed slugger will finish his first full season in the Bay Area with a .258/.340/.525 slash line, an .865 OPS, 37 home runs, 98 RBI, and 88 runs scored in 148 games and 633 plate appearances. Devers is currently leading the league with 36 doubles after a recent offensive barrage in the second half of the season. The three-time All-Star went off in August with a .272 average (28-for-103) with eight home runs, five doubles, 18 RBI, and 22 runs scored in 28 games played. Devers got off to an icy start in 2026 by hitting .207 (25-for-121), but he turned things around quickly in May and finished with his second straight 35-plus-homer season. The Dominican first baseman has reached the 30-homer mark in four of the last six seasons with the Giants and Boston Red Sox.
Source: MLB.com - Zach Sweet
Source: MLB.com - Zach Sweet