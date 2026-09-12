Jesus Luzardo Hopes to Pitch Next Week
Jesus Luzardo (shoulder) was scratched ahead of his scheduled start against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday. An MRI came back negative for any structural damage, and Luzardo is hopeful to get back on the mound next week, according to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com. The southpaw is dealing with some shoulder stiffness after throwing a complete game during Monday's outing. The Phillies will give him rest and hope that Luzardo can return to the mound at some point next week. The expectation is that Luzardo will return at some point during the four-game series against the New York Mets next weekend. Fantasy managers will need to continue checking back for updates throughout the week.
Source: Todd Zolecki
Source: Todd Zolecki