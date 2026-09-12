Kaelen Culpepper is Dealing with Shoulder Injury
Kaelen Culpepper (shoulder) was removed from Saturday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. He was pulled from the contest after getting hit by a pitch in the upper back. The X-rays came back negative, so the team is considering Culpepper day-to-day with a shoulder contusion, according to Aaron Gleeman. Ryan Kreidler took over for Culpepper at shortstop for the rest of Saturday's game. The expectation is that Kreidler will see the bulk of the playing time there until the rookie shortstop is back in the mix. Fantasy managers should check back ahead of Sunday's contest for another update on his status.
Source: Aaron Gleeman
Source: Aaron Gleeman