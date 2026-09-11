Alec Pierce Set to Play in Week 1
Alec Pierce (heel) will play Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, according to Stephen Holder. The question now is how much Indianapolis wants to put on his plate right away. Pierce spent all of training camp on the PUP list after undergoing ankle surgery in March and only returned to practice on Aug. 27. He was limited Wednesday and Thursday this week, and Holder noted that a snap count is still possible. Pierce is coming off his first 1,000-yard season after catching 47 passes for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games. His 21.3 yards per catch led the NFL for the second straight year. Indianapolis also lists him as a starting receiver alongside Josh Downs and Keenan Allen, so the role is still there once he is fully ramped up. For Week 1, though, the possible snap restriction keeps Pierce in the boom-or-bust WR4/flex range rather than making him an automatic start.
Source: Stephen Holder
Source: Stephen Holder