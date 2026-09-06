Is Chris Buescher is A Must-Start DFS Option for Darlington Lineups?

Sep 6, 2026, 3:15 PM ET
Chris Buescher of RFK Racing will start 35th for the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Buescher obtained the lowest starting position of his Cup career for a Darlington race after qualifying was canceled and starting positions were set by a metric from the NASCAR rulebook. In 18 Cup races at the site, Buescher has eight top-10 finishes with an average finish of 15.2. After 26 Cup races this season, Buescher has 21 top-20 finishes with 10 inside the top 10. Buescher's average finish for the year so far is 14.9, which even includes a ninth-place result at Darlington from earlier in the season. Considering his equipment from RFK and overall track history, Buescher is a must-start option for all DFS formats with enormously high upside that is too great to ignore.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: DriverAverages.com