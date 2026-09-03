Dodgers "Unlikely" to Shut Down Shohei Ohtani Completely
Shohei Ohtani (knee, biceps) has not pitched in a game since July 3 against the San Diego Padres due to inflammation in his left knee and occasional flare-ups of right-biceps discomfort, but he has remained in the everyday lineup as the designated hitter. According to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya, manager Dave Roberts said he plans to talk with the four-time MVP and the team's training staff to gauge what is best for Ohtani going forward. The skipper said it is "unlikely" that the Dodgers will completely shut the Japanese superstar down and put him on the injured list, but he also left open the possibility that his stance could change. A day off could be coming for Ohtani, but Roberts does not think that an IL stint would guarantee that Ohtani can get back to 100% this season. President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said this week that he still thinks Ohtani can pitch in a game this season, but fantasy managers hoping he can help them in the postseason should not be as optimistic. The reality is that Ohtani's health issues are now affecting him at the plate, as he posted a .795 OPS in August, the lowest mark in any month of his first three seasons with the Dodgers, and his worst since his opening month in the big leagues in 2022. Since Aug. 15, he is hitting .203 with a .742 OPS. In the extra-inning loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday, Ohtani went hitless in six plate appearances with four strikeouts. He is clearly not himself right now due to nagging injuries, so fantasy managers should expect him to see some rest here soon.
Source: The Athletic - Fabian Ardaya
Source: The Athletic - Fabian Ardaya