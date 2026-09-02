Luguentz Dort Says Hawks Transition Has Been Smooth
Luguentz Dort said he called Nickeil Alexander-Walker right away after learning of his July trade from Oklahoma City, according to Thunder Wire's Clemente Almanza. The two were high school teammates and longtime competitors, and Dort said Alexander-Walker has helped him adjust to Atlanta's style of play. Dort backed that chemistry Monday with 25 points on 8-for-13 shooting in Canada's 97-92 qualifying win over Argentina, while Alexander-Walker added 26. Still, Dort is coming off a quiet NBA season, averaging 8.3 points on a career-low 38.5 percent shooting. With Alexander-Walker and Dyson Daniels also in Atlanta's perimeter mix, Dort's fantasy value remains tied mostly to steals, threes, and defensive minutes.
Source: Clemente Almanza
Source: Clemente Almanza