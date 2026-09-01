Malik Nabers was Involved in Most of Tuesday's Practice
Malik Nabers (knee) was not seen during the media portion of Tuesday's practice. Giants head coach John Harbaugh said that Nabers was involved during most of the team reps during Tuesday's practice. Nabers is trending in the right direction for the Week 1 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. He has practiced on consecutive days, but the Giants have yet to commit to Nabers being available for the season opener. Once he's fully healthy, Nabers should offer low-end WR1 value, but it wouldn't be shocking for him to be limited early in the season.
Source: SNY Giants
Source: SNY Giants