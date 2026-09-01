Chiefs View Kenneth Walker as Potential Three-Down Back
Kenneth Walker as a "potential three-down back," according to The Athletic's Jesse Newell, although rookie Emmett Johnson made big strides in the final two weeks of training camp this summer. Emari Demercado's roster spot seemed secure going into roster cutdown day on Sunday because he had been one of the team's top pass protectors. With the Chiefs surprisingly cutting Demercado, it could mean even more pass-catching opportunities for Walker, who looks ready for a workhorse role in his new digs after winning Super Bowl MVP for the Seattle Seahawks in early February. The 25-year-old former second-rounder by Seattle in 2022 out of Michigan State had his second career 1,000-yard season in 17 regular-season starts in 2025, and with more volume coming with the Chiefs if he stays healthy, there is clear RB1 upside for Walker in his fifth NFL season, especially if the Chiefs' offense can bounce back with a healthy quarterback Patrick Mahomes. RotoBaller has Walker ranked as the No. 8 fantasy RB for 2026.
Source: The Athletic - Jesse Newell
Source: The Athletic - Jesse Newell