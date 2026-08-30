Puka Nacua Back at Practice on Sunday
Puka Nacua (groin) returned to practice on Sunday, according to Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. Nacua avoided being placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List when Roger Goodell handed down a flurry of punishments to other players on Sunday, and now, the superstar receiver is also healthy enough to practice. The 25-year-old finished last season as the overall WR1 in PPR leagues, and he currently checks in as the WR2 in RotoBaller's latest redraft rankings for the 2026 season. As it stands, Nacua is on track to play in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers, but a lot could change between now and the Rams' regular season opener on September 10. In the event that he does miss any time, Davante Adams would step up as Matthew Stafford's favorite target while jumping to the WR1 tier.
Source: Sarah Barshop
Source: Sarah Barshop