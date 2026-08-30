Taylen Green Sticks in Browns' Four-QB Room
Taylen Green has made the team's initial 53-man roster, according to Daniel Oyefusi, citing Mary Kay Cabot. Cleveland is now expected to carry four quarterbacks, with Green joining Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. The sixth-round rookie didn't play in either of the Browns' first two preseason games, but he finally got his chance Thursday against New England. Green completed five of seven passes for 27 yards and did most of his damage with his legs, leading Cleveland with 66 rushing yards on eight carries. The Browns drafted the 6-foot-5 Arkansas product 182nd overall after being drawn to his size, speed and arm talent. Watson is the starter and Sanders is expected to serve as the Week 1 backup, leaving Green buried for immediate fantasy purposes. Cleveland clearly saw enough developmental upside, though, to keep him rather than risk exposing him to waivers.
Source: Daniel Oyefusi
Source: Daniel Oyefusi