Timberwolves Hold Hope for Donte DiVincenzo's Return
Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles) remains in the team's plans while he works his way back from surgery. ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective that Minnesota has no plans to trade DiVincenzo, who is on a $12.5 million expiring contract, though the organization has "a quiet hope" he could return before the end of the season. The 29-year-old tore the Achilles against Denver in April and underwent surgery the next day. Minnesota has rebuilt the backcourt around his absence, re-signing Ayo Dosunmu for five years and $112 million and trading for LaMelo Ball. DiVincenzo averaged 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.3 steals in 30.4 minutes across all 82 games last season, but a return to that workload is unlikely right away. He belongs on watch lists, not draft boards, while Terrence Shannon Jr. and Jaylen Clark are cleaner short-term perimeter depth pieces.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN