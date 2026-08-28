Kai Asakura Looks For His Second UFC Win
Source: UFC
Aug 28, 2026, 3:34 PM ETKai Asakura will try to win back-to-back fights when he takes on Aori Aoriqileng on the main card of UFC Shanghai on Saturday. Asakura was last seen in the Octagon in May at UFC Macau, where he, after losing back-to-back fights, won his first fight in the UFC by knocking out Cameron Smotherman in the first round. DraftKings sees Asakura as a massive favorite with a salary of $9,400.--Alen Kurbasic
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