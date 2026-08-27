We Could See "One of Most Explosive Versions" of Lamar Jackson in 2026
Lamar Jackson averaged more than 30 fantasy points per game, looking like his usual dominant self before injuries derailed his season, and NFL Network's Trevor Sikkema believes a return to health could lead to big things in 2026. "I'm really excited for what Lamar Jackson could be this year," he said while appearing on NFL Report. "To me, we could see not only the regular version of Lamar Jackson, which is pretty dang spectacular, but we could see maybe one of the most explosive versions of Lamar Jackson in this Declan Doyle offense." The Ravens were one of the most aggressive passing offenses on first down last year, helping to set up the third-and-manageable situations in which they thrived, and Sikkema believes Doyle will put the ball in Jackson's hands even more on early downs. Jackson is RotoBaller's QB1 and has one of the highest ceilings in the history of the game, as evidenced by two different seasons of 400+ fantasy points, and if he can manage close to a full slate of games in 2026, he should again be a league-winner.
Source: Trevor Sikkema
Source: Trevor Sikkema