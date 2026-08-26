Chris Godwin Jr. Looking Like the Best Version of Himself
Chris Godwin Jr. has been quarterback Baker Mayfield's top target in camp and during joint practices. Mayfield praised all the team's receivers but said Godwin looks great. "Chris Godwin looks like the best version of Chris Godwin. ... being back in a system that's gonna help him be successful in spots where he does things really well." The Mayfield-to-Godwin connection was on point during joint practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars. With second-year receiver Emeka Egbuka not practicing, Godwin has been the lead receiver in Tampa Bay. Over the last two seasons, he has totaled 83 receptions for 933 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games, though he missed significant time with a broken ankle. With Godwin expected to operate as the slot receiver in Tampa Bay under new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, he could be a starting wide receiver in fantasy formats this season.
Source: Scott Smith
Source: Scott Smith