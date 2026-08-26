Packers Preparing for Potential Josh Jacobs Suspension
Josh Jacobs being suspended just to cover all of their bases in case that happens, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Gutekunst is confident in the running back room behind Jacobs but is not ruling out an additional move to give the team more backfield depth early in the season if/when a Jacobs suspension is handed down. The 28-year-old has also been managing a groin injury that has kept him out of training camp practices for the better part of two weeks, so it has not been a great summer for Jacobs as he gets set to enter his eighth year in the NFL (third with Green Bay). The NFL is still reviewing a personal-conduct matter involving Jacobs after he was arrested in May of this year following a domestic-disturbance complaint. He has denied all allegations, and prosecutors have not formally filed criminal charges against him. If Jacobs is suspended, it should not be for more than three or four games. If he's not suspended, his current groin issue should not keep him from playing in Week 1 in early September. A potential suspension hanging over his head definitely makes him a much riskier low-end RB1/high-end RB2 selection in upcoming fantasy football drafts, though.
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman
Source: The Athletic - Matt Schneidman