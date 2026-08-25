Kings are Stretching Out DeMar DeRozan's Salary
DeMar DeRozan's salary over the next three seasons. According to Michael Scotto, the Kings will take his $10 million salary and turn it into $3.33 million over the next three seasons. Doing this puts the Kings under the luxury tax line, and they now have enough space to fill out their final two roster spots. Neither spot can exceed the league minimum, but the Kings now have the funds to do it. The organization has until Saturday to get this done, so expect the Kings to be busy in free agency over the next few days.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto