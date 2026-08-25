Georges Niang Signs with Warriors
Georges Niang on Tuesday. They've agreed on a one-year, $3.9 million deal for the upcoming season. Niang didn't play at all in 2025 after suffering a fourth metatarsal stress reaction in his left foot. He was traded from the Utah Jazz to the Memphis Grizzlies, but he didn't suit up for either team. Before that, Niang averaged 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 21.5 minutes per game in 79 contests with the Cavaliers and Hawks in 2024-2025. He figures to have a role off the bench, but it's unlikely to offer much fantasy value.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania