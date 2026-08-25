Jets to "Scale Back" Kenyon Sadiq's Role
Kenyon Sadiq (hernia) has missed this summer after having hernia surgery, offensive coordinator Frank Reich admitted that the team will scale back the rookie's workload early on in 2026, according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. "There's no doubt we'll scale it back. We'll have to work him in slowly," Reich said. The 16th overall pick from Oregon had surgery to fix a hernia in the spring and then suffered a setback that has not allowed him to join the mix in team drills during training camp. Fantasy managers who were expecting Sadiq to be fantasy relevant from Day 1 in redraft leagues this year might want to rethink their position. It is good news for second-year TE Mason Taylor, who should be the Jets' top pass-catching option at the position until Sadiq gets his legs under him and is trusted on offense more. Sadiq's athleticism and pass-catching abilities down the field make him extremely attractive in dynasty/keeper leagues, but fantasy managers who have him rostered may want to temper expectations, at least early on. RotoBaller has Sadiq ranked as the No. 27 fantasy TE for the upcoming season.
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt
Source: The Athletic - Zack Rosenblatt