Terrance Ferguson Held Out of Practice, Works on Side
Terrance Ferguson did not participate in Tuesday's practice, though he was doing workouts off to the side, according to Nate Atkins. Ferguson had been putting together a strong summer before the absence, including two red-zone touchdowns during last week's joint practice with New Orleans. The Rams have also been expanding what they ask him to do in the passing game and moving him around the formation. Ferguson flashed that playmaking ability on limited opportunities as a rookie, catching 11 passes for 231 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games. Six of those receptions went for at least 25 yards. There is no reason to speculate on what kept Ferguson out Tuesday based on the information available. For now, the important part is that he wasn't in team drills but remained active with workouts on the side.
Source: Nate Atkins
Source: Nate Atkins