Jeremy Pena Leaves Early Wednesday With "Right-Hand Contusion"
Jeremy Pena (hand) left Wednesday's game early against the division-rival Los Angeles Angels due to a "right-hand contusion" after he was hit by a pitch in the first inning. Pena tried to stay in the game but was eventually replaced by pinch-hitter Nick Allen, who also took over for Pena at shortstop. It sounds like the 28-year-old avoided a fracture to his hand, so fantasy managers should consider him day-to-day for now. His next chance to return to the starting lineup will be for Thursday's series finale at Daikin Park against the Halos. Pena came into Wednesday's contest having played in only 78 games in 2026 due to various injuries, but he has hit a strong .284/.339/.471 with an .810 OPS, 14 home runs, 40 RBI, 59 runs scored, and eight stolen bases for the Astros. If Pena misses any more time, Allen will likely be the one to take over at shortstop in Houston. Since the All-Star break, Pena has hit .278 (32-for-115) with an .873 OPS, eight home runs, five doubles, a triple, 18 RBI, and 24 runs scored.
Source: Houston Chronicle - Matt Kawahara
Source: Houston Chronicle - Matt Kawahara