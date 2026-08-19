Cody Bellinger Could Return to the Yankees on Sunday
Cody Bellinger (hamstring) will play in a minor league rehab game on Thursday and could return to the big leagues as soon as Sunday, per the Talkin' Yanks podcast. Bellinger has been sidelined since late July due to a hamstring strain. Across 434 plate appearances before the injury, the 31-year-old slashed .259/.350/.420 with 11 home runs, 53 RBI, 52 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases. Bellinger's power production had tailed off significantly before he went down, as he did not record a single home run across 78 plate appearances in July. The veteran outfielder has also been caught six times in 16 stolen base attempts this season and may not look to run much upon his return from a hamstring ailment. Still, Bellinger should provide balanced production for fantasy managers once healthy. His return will likely lead to reduced playing time and/or a demotion to Triple-A for Yankees outfielder Spencer Jones.
Source: Talkin' Yanks
Source: Talkin' Yanks