Seaver King Extends Hit Streak to Nine Games at Triple-A
Seaver King went 1-for-5 on Tuesday at Triple-A Rochester, extending his hit streak to nine games, with his lone hit being a home run, which gives the Nats' fourth-ranked prospect a round-tripper in three of his last four contests. During the nine-game hit streak, the former first-rounder is 16-for-37 (.432) with two doubles, five home runs, and a pair of stolen bases. It brings his season slash line at Triple-A to .298/.372/.513 with 10 home runs and six steals in 48 games for the Red Wings. While it has been an impressive stretch, it was reported last week that the organization does not expect to promote the youngster to the majors in 2026, even despite moving incumbent CJ Abrams to second base. As such, there is no need to stash the 23-year-old in redraft leagues, though his dynasty arrow is still pointing up.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com