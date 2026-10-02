Aaron Nola Struggles in Wild Card Series Defeat on Thursday
Oct 2, 2026, 11:58 AM ETPhiladelphia Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola took the loss in his team's 6-2 defeat at the hands of the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Thursday. The 33-year-old lasted just 1 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one. It's the end of a frustrating year overall for Nola, who recorded a 7-12 record with a 4.67 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, and 177 strikeouts across 175 1/3 innings (33 starts). The veteran righty was better in the second half, logging a 3.33 ERA across 78 1/3 innings after the All-Star break. Still, Nola has now logged consecutive seasons with an ERA north of 4.60, an HR/9 above 1.70, and a WHIP of exactly 1.35. With four years and nearly $100 million remaining on the seven-year contract he signed with the Phillies ahead of the 2024 season, Nola will likely get a chance to bounce back in 2027. However, his viability as a fantasy starter is questionable.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
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Byron Buxton Expected to Be Ready for the Start of 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 2, 2026, 11:46 AM ET"All signs point" to Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton (hip) being ready for the start of the 2027 season, per Dan Hayes of The Athletic. After battling a recurring hip issue for much of 2026, Buxton underwent season-ending surgery in mid-September. The 32-year-old was his usual productive self when healthy this past season, hitting .254/.319/.511 with 25 home runs, 46 RBI, 65 runs scored, and seven stolen bases. With a 15.8% barrel rate and a 46.7% hard-hit rate, Buxton remains a high-end power threat on a per-plate-appearance basis. However, health remains the obvious red flag in the veteran center fielder's profile. Buxton has reached just 450 plate appearances only once in the last nine years. Any potential lingering effects from the hip surgery could also impact Buxton's speed, which was once an appealing part of his fantasy skill set but may now be waining. Still, Buxton's power potential makes him an intriguing mid-round outfielder for fantasy managers to target in drafts going into 2027.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Dan Hayes
Ozzie Albies Hits Key Home Run in Series-Clinching Win on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 2, 2026, 11:36 AM ETAtlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies helped power his team to a 6-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series on Thursday. The 29-year-old hit a two-run home run off of Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler in the fourth inning, extending Atlanta's lead at the time from 3-0 to 5-0. Albies had a strong series overall for the Braves, logging three hits, three walks, a home run, three RBI, and three runs scored across 13 plate appearances. Albies hit 22 home runs and scored 80 runs while appearing in all 162 games for Atlanta in the regular season, but his production cratered in the second half. Across 273 plate appearances after the All-Star break, the veteran switch-hitter hit just .194 with a .575 OPS. If Albies can kick it back into gear in the postseason, he could help the Braves pull off an upset of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Ray Kerr Helps Pitch Braves Past the Phillies on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 2, 2026, 11:26 AM ETAtlanta Braves left-hander Ray Kerr helped pitch his team to a 6-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series on Thursday. The 32-year-old was Atlanta's opener ahead of right-hander Grant Holmes and pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings with two strikeouts while allowing just one hit and one walk. Kerr was effective in a limited sample size for the Braves during the regular season, recording a 1.47 ERA and 0.60 WHIP with 11 strikeouts across 18 1/3 innings (nine games). Atlanta is piecing together its playoff rotation behind ace Chris Sale and veteran Tyler Mahle. With Kerr's ability to work multiple innings, he could continue to see usage as an opener in the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Chris Sale Shuts the Door in Bullpen Appearance on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 2, 2026, 11:18 AM ETAtlanta Braves left-hander Chris Sale put the finishing touches on his team's Wild Card Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday, coming out of the bullpen to get the final four outs in his team's 6-2 victory. With just one day of rest after starting Game 1 on Tuesday, Sale worked a scoreless 1 1/3 innings while allowing one hit and recording three strikeouts. The 37-year-old has some experience coming out of the bullpen, as he worked exclusively as a reliever in the 2010 and 2011 seasons while pitching for the Chicago White Sox. Sale will obviously shift back to the starting rotation for Atlanta's National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, although it's not yet clear whether this appearance will impact his availability. If Sale operates on regular rest from his start on Tuesday, he would likely be in line to start Game 2 of the NLDS on Sunday.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Michael Harris II Sparks Braves' Wild Card Series Win on Thursday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 2, 2026, 11:10 AM ETAtlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris II threw the first punch in his team's 6-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series on Thursday, hitting a three-run home run in the first inning. Harris II had an excellent series overall, logging five hits in 13 plate appearances to go along with three RBI and three runs scored. The 25-year-old's hot start to the postseason is a continuation of his strong close to the regular season. Across 93 plate appearances in September, Harris II hit .281 with three home runs, nine RBI, 14 runs scored, and two stolen bases. If Harris II can continue to produce at a high level, he could be an X-factor for the Braves in their upcoming National League Division Series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Chase Meidroth Powers White Sox to Wild Card Series Win on Wednesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 1, 2026, 11:58 AM ETChicago White Sox second baseman Chase Meidroth was one of the stars of his team's 7-3 closeout victory over the Houston Astros in the American League Wild Card Series on Wednesday, going two-for-three with a home run, a walk, and three RBI. Meidroth was one of the drivers of Chicago's two-game sweep, logging four hits and four RBI in eight plate appearances in the series. The 25-year-old was a steady presence in the White Sox lineup all season long in 2026, slashing .276/.350/.415 with 16 home runs, 63 RBI, 90 runs scored, and four stolen bases across 643 plate appearances. With his 9.5% walk rate and elite defense at second base, Meidroth profiles as the type of under-the-radar contributor who could help power a deeper-than-expected postseason run for Chicago.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Andrew Painter Steps Up in Key Relief Appearance on Wednesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 1, 2026, 11:48 AM ETPhiladelphia Phillies right-hander Andrew Painter helped save his team's season on Wednesday, shutting the door out of the bullpen in Philadelphia's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series. Painter entered the game in the eighth inning and pitched three scoreless frames, allowing three hits and a walk while striking out three. The 23-year-old had an up-and-down season as a member of the Phillies rotation in 2026, recording a 3-10 record with a 5.40 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, and 115 strikeouts across 126 2/3 innings. However, the hard-throwing right-hander was better in the second half of the year, pitching to a 3.65 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with a 24.5% strikeout rate across 61 2/3 innings after the All-Star break. If Painter can emerge as a reliable relief option for the Phillies in October, he could help spark a postseason run.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Ernie Clement Not Assured of Blue Jays Second Base Job Entering 2027
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 1, 2026, 11:33 AM ETToronto Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said that infielder Ernie Clement "will have to earn" the team's starting second base job in 2027, per Mitch Bannon of The Athletic. After being one of the heroes of Toronto's run to a World Series appearance in 2025, Clement's numbers regressed in 2026. Across 621 plate appearances this past season, the 30-year-old hit .259/.285/.364 with nine home runs, 48 RBI, 60 runs scored, and seven stolen bases. Perhaps most concerningly for Toronto, his defensive metrics plummeted after he graded out as a plus defender in 2025. Clement rarely strikes out (9.3% strikeout rate) and can line up all over the diamond, which makes him a valuable piece for the Blue Jays. However, the 30-year-old may be best suited for a utility role in Toronto going forward.--Will Brady
Source: The Athletic - Mitch Bannon
Daulton Varsho Undergoes Left Wrist Surgery
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 1, 2026, 11:29 AM ETHouston Astros outfielder Daulton Varsho (wrist) underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left wrist on Tuesday, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. Varsho hit the 10-day injured list in mid-September due to the wrist issue and wound up missing the remainder of the regular season and Houston's brief playoff run. Across 526 plate appearances split between the Astros and Toronto Blue Jays in 2026, the 30-year-old hit .221/.281/.355 with 12 home runs, 40 RBI, 51 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases. Varsho is now set to hit free agency, so the health of his wrist is crucial for his earning potential this offseason. Varsho is one of the better defensive outfielders in baseball and hit 20 home runs across just 271 plate appearances with Toronto in 2025. However, he's never reached 600 plate appearances in any of his seven seasons in the big leagues. Depending on where he lands in free agency and his health status, Varsho could be a decent bounce-back candidate for fantasy managers to target going into 2027.--Will Brady
Source: MLB.com - Brian McTaggart
Phillies Likely to Start Aaron Nola in Game 3 of National League Wild Card Series
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 1, 2026, 11:19 AM ETThe Philadelphia Phillies are planning to start right-hander Aaron Nola in Game 3 of their National League Wild Card Series matchup against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night, per Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Philadelphia had the option of throwing ace right-hander Zack Wheeler on three days' rest, but it appears as though they will opt for Nola instead. Across 175 1/3 innings (33 starts) in the regular season, Nola recorded a 7-12 record with a 4.67 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, and 177 strikeouts. While the 33-year-old's overall line is not pretty, he was a significantly better pitcher in the second half of the season. Across 78 1/3 innings after the All-Star break, Nola recorded a 3.33 ERA and 1.24 WHIP while logging 75 strikeouts. Philadelphia will likely operate with an all-hands-on-deck approach in a do-or-die matchup against Atlanta, so Wheeler could still make an appearance out of the bullpen on Thursday night.--Will Brady
Source: NBC Sports Philadelphia - Jim Salisbury
Tyler Mahle Pitching Through Abdominal Issue
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 1, 2026, 11:11 AM ETAtlanta Braves manager Walt Weiss said that starting pitcher Tyler Mahle (abdominal) felt an abdominal pull while warming up for his start against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series, per Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game. McAuley also reports that Mahle downplayed the issue, saying he "didn't feel it affected him whatsoever" and that it "wouldn't stop him from pitching today or in the future." Mahle pitched well against Philadelphia on Wednesday, allowing one earned run and recording six strikeouts across seven innings of work. Still, it's worth noting that the veteran right-hander could be operating at less than 100% if Atlanta advances to the National League Division Series and beyond. Mahle emerged as the Braves' number two starter behind ace Chris Sale down the stretch of the regular season, recording a 1.99 ERA across nine starts after Atlanta acquired him from the San Francisco Giants at the trade deadline.--Will Brady
Source: 92.9 The Game - Grant McAuley
Roman Anthony has "New Strains," Being Removed From Playoff Roster
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 7:02 PM ETThe Boston Red Sox are removing outfielder Roman Anthony (hand) from the Wild-Card Series roster against the division-rival New York Yankees after he sustained "new strains to different muscles" in his right hand, manager Chad Tracy told Tim Healey of The Boston Globe. The team sent Anthony back to Boston on Tuesday night to get an MRI exam on Wednesday. Anthony will not be with the Red Sox for the remainder of the Wild-Card Series in the Bronx this week and is out for the foreseeable future. If the BoSox come back to beat the Yankees in the three-game series, it seems unlikely that he would be available for the American League Division Series against the division-rival Tampa Bay Rays. Nate Eaton is starting in left field for Boston on Wednesday in Game 2 of the series against Yankees left-hander Max Fried with Anthony hurt again. The 22-year-old former top prospect has become injury-prone early on in his MLB career, as he also ended last year on the injured list. Anthony played in just 55 games for the Red Sox in 2026, slashing .245/.339/.396 with five home runs, 15 RBI, 24 runs scored, and two stolen bases in 242 plate appearances.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Boston Globe - Tim Healey
Chris Sale Strikes Out Nine in 2026 Postseason Debut
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 30, 2026, 11:58 AM ETAtlanta Braves left-hander Chris Sale put together his usual strong performance in his team's 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing four hits, a walk, and three earned runs while striking out nine across 6 1/3 innings of work. Sale exited the game in the seventh inning, having only surrendered one run, but Braves right-hander Didier Fuentes allowed both inherited runners to score and briefly put Sale on the hook for the loss. Sale was one of the best pitchers in baseball in 2026, recording a 14-9 record with a 2.16 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and 200 strikeouts across 162 2/3 innings (27 starts). The 37-year-old's average fastball velocity of 96.2 miles per hour was the best of his career, and he posted an elite 26.1% strikeout rate. Atlanta's rotation depth behind Sale is questionable, so the veteran lefty will likely need to continue his dominance into the postseason for the Braves to make a deep playoff run.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Austin Riley Powers Braves to Game 1 Victory with Late Home Run
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 30, 2026, 11:48 AM ETAtlanta Braves third baseman Austin Riley was the hero of his team's 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series, hitting a go-ahead three-run home run off of Phillies closer Jhoan Duran in the eighth inning. It was Riley's lone hit in three plate appearances on Tuesday, but it obviously came at a key time for Atlanta. The 29-year-old battled through a frustrating year at the plate in 2026, hitting .219/.290/.364 with 19 home runs, 72 RBI, 64 runs scored, and nine stolen bases across 630 plate appearances. Riley's 31.9% strikeout rate was his worst since his rookie season in 2019. However, the righty slugger still maintained a solid 12.4% barrel rate during the regular season. If he can unlock some of his power in October, Riley could be an impact bat for the Braves in the postseason.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Austin Wells an Unlikely Hero in Game 1 of AL Wild-Card Series
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 30, 2026, 11:36 AM ETNew York Yankees catcher Austin Wells played a surprisingly key role in his team's 9-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series, going 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly, two RBI, and a run scored. The 27-year-old had a down year at the plate in 2026, hitting .182/.292/.332 with 14 home runs, 32 RBI, 39 runs scored, and four stolen bases across 388 plate appearances. Wells' barrel rate dropped to a career-low 7.7%, while his strikeout rate increased to a career-worst 26.5%. However, Wells was significantly better in the second half of the season than he was in the first, hitting .229 with a 14.3% walk rate, .787 OPS, and eight home runs across 140 plate appearances after the All-Star break. If Wells can continue to provide solid production at the bottom of the Yankees lineup, he could be an X-factor for New York in the postseason.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Joe Musgrove Returns to the Mound in Game 1 of Wild-Card Series
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 30, 2026, 11:26 AM ETSan Diego Padres right-hander Joe Musgrove made his return to the big-league mound in his team's 8-0 win over the Chicago Cubs in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series on Tuesday. The 33-year-old worked around two hits and a walk to pitch a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts. Musgrove missed the entire 2025 and 2026 regular seasons due to elbow surgery and numerous health-related setbacks. However, San Diego activated him from the 60-day injured list on Tuesday and included him on their roster for the Wild Card Series. Musgrove's usage out of the bullpen in a blowout indicates that San Diego may not be eager to thrust him into high-leverage situations just yet. Still, the veteran may end up playing a significant role for the Padres if San Diego can make a deep playoff push.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Manny Machado Powers Padres to Game 1 Victory on Tuesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 30, 2026, 11:17 AM ETSan Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado helped lead his team to an 8-0 victory over the Chicago Cubs in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series on Tuesday, going 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, two RBI, and two runs scored. Machado battled through a bit of a slump at the plate to end the regular season, hitting just .200 across 99 plate appearances in September. The 34-year-old's overall numbers were also below his usual standard, as he hit just .217/.303/.407 in 677 trips to the plate. Still, Machado remained an excellent run producer, slugging 30 home runs and logging 91 RBI. The veteran also has plenty of experience in the playoffs, as he's hit 13 home runs across 222 career postseason plate appearances. Machado could be a player to watch in Game 2 on Wednesday, as he's hit .360 with two home runs in 25 career plate appearances against Cubs starting pitcher Kevin Gausman.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Fernando Tatis Jr. Stars in Padres Game 1 Win on Tuesday
Will Brady
Will Brady
Sep 30, 2026, 11:08 AM ETSan Diego Padres outfielder/second baseman Fernando Tatis Jr. was one of the stars of his team's 8-0 win over the Chicago Cubs in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series on Tuesday night. The 27-year-old went two-for-three with a solo home run, a walk, and two additional runs scored. Tatis Jr. set the tone by homering on the first pitch thrown by Cubs starter Matthew Boyd. Tatis Jr.'s big night was a continuation of his hot finish to the regular season, as he hit .337 with eight home runs across 104 plate appearances in September. Tatis Jr. has also been remarkably productive in the postseason to this point in his career, hitting .333/.432/.746 with seven home runs, 13 RBI, 18 runs scored, and three stolen bases across 74 plate appearances in the playoffs. Tatis Jr. and the Padres will have a chance to advance to the National League Division Series on Wednesday night against Cubs right-hander Kevin Gausman.--Will Brady
Source: ESPN.com
Kevin Gausman Starting in Game 2 Versus Padres
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 10:54 AM ETChicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell said that right-hander Kevin Gausman will start Game 2 of the Wild-Card Series against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday at Petco Park, according to Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic. Gausman has been cleared to make the start after injuring his left (non-throwing) shoulder while diving to make a play at third base in his final regular-season start last week, and he will be tasked with helping the Cubs avoid elimination in the three-game series after they lost 9-0 on Tuesday night in Game 1. The 35-year-old veteran and two-time All-Star went 9-12 overall in 2026 with a 4.51 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, and 184 strikeouts in 177 2/3 innings pitched over his 32 starts with the Cubbies and Toronto Blue Jays. Gausman pitched slightly worse after being traded to Chicago at the early-August deadline, going 4-2 with a 4.83 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, and 57:11 K:BB in his nine starts covering 50 1/3 innings. His lone start against the Padres this year came with Toronto on July 12, when he gave up three earned runs in six innings for a no-decision with three walks and eight strikeouts.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Sahadev Sharma
Michael King Fantastic in Wild-Card Win Over Cubs
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 30, 2026, 10:48 AM ETSan Diego Padres right-hander Michael King was nearly flawless in the team's 8-0 win on Tuesday over the visiting Chicago Cubs in Game 1 of the Wild-Card Series at Petco Park. King threw seven shutout innings with only one hit allowed, three walks, and eight strikeouts to give the Friars a 1-0 lead in the short three-game series. The 31-year-old veteran did not allow a hit until the seventh inning, when infielder Nico Hoerner beat out a soft-hit ground ball down the line at third base. It was a masterful performance for King, who went 12-10 during the 2026 regular season with a 3.21 ERA (4.13 FIP) and 1.18 WHIP with 159 strikeouts and 70 walks in 185 innings pitched across his 32 starts in his third year in San Diego. If the Padres advance past Chicago in the Wild-Card Series, King's next start would likely come in Game 2 of the National League Division Series in Milwaukee against the Brewers on Sunday. Tuesday's strong performance was a nice bounce-back outing for King after he gave up five earned runs on six hits in four innings in his last regular-season start on Sept. 22 at the division-rival Los Angeles Dodgers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com