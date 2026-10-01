Mattias Samuelsson Will Play Thursday

Oct 1, 2026, 9:43 AM ET

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Arturs Silovs enjoyed a perfect night at the office in Wednesday's season opener against the Philadelphia Flyers, skating away with a 19-save shutout in a 7-0 road victory. Incredibly, Silovs opened the season with a shutout for the second straight year. Last season, he stopped 25 pucks in a 3-0 victory over the New York Rangers. The Latvian became only the fifth goaltender in league history to record season-opening shutouts in back-to-back years. It's an impressive feat for Silovs, but with the talented Sergei Murashov waiting in the wings, he will need more than a few good outings to cement his spot as Pittsburgh's No. 1.