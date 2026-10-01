Mathew Barzal Could Resume Skating This Weekend

Sep 29, 2026, 5:43 PM ET

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (hip) will be out until December. "He won't be ready early on, but our goal is to get him back before Christmas," Canucks's co-president of hockey operations Henrik Sedin told the "Halford and Brough" show. Demko was a Vezina Trophy finalist in 2023-24 but has since dealt with several injuries. He suited up for only 20 games in 2025-26, undergoing hip surgery in January. The Canucks will start the season with Kevin Lankinen and Leevi Merilainen in net. Lankinen will face Edmonton in Tuesday's season opener. This will likely be a rough night for him, as Vancouver is a +250 underdog.