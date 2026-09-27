Juan Soto Back in Lineup for Season Finale
Sep 27, 2026, 11:30 AM ETNew York Mets outfielder Juan Soto (hand) is starting in left field and will bat second for the 2026 season finale on Sunday against the division-rival Washington Nationals and left-hander DJ Herz, according to MLB.com. The Mets pulled Soto from Saturday's game early in D.C. after he was hit on his right hand by a pitch in the ninth inning, but thankfully, X-rays on his hand came back negative. The 27-year-old Dominican enters the final game of the season with only 395 at-bats in 2026 thanks to two separate trips to the injured list with calf injuries. When on the field for the Mets, though, the five-time All-Star continued to produce, slashing .278/.397/.522 with a .919 OPS, 27 home runs, 68 RBI, 63 runs scored, and nine stolen bases across 110 games and 477 plate appearances. Soto enters Sunday's contest with a .266 (25-for-94) average with five home runs and 14 RBI in 23 games played in the final month of the regular season. With better health next year, Soto is hoping that he can help get the Mets back into the postseason.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
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Kade Anderson Suffers Forearm Contusion on Saturday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 27, 2026, 11:23 AM ETSeattle Mariners rookie left-hander Kade Anderson (forearm) had X-rays come back negative after he was hit by a comebacker on his left forearm in his start on Saturday against the division-rival Los Angeles Angels, according to Daniel Kramer of MLB.com. Anderson and the Mariners avoided a significant scare in Anderson's final start of what has been a stellar debut season in the professional ranks. Before leaving after 3 1/3 innings of work at T-Mobile Park, Anderson did not allow a run on four hits while walking just one and striking out four to lower his season ERA to 3.79. The 22-year-old former third overall pick from LSU was as dominant as they come in the minors in 2026 before being called up to join Seattle's big-league starting rotation late in the year. In his seven starts for the M's, Anderson went 2-2 with a 3.79 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, and 32 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched. He dominated at Double-A Arkansas, posting a 1.06 ERA, 0.64 WHIP, and 135:13 K:BB in 18 starts over 93 1/3 frames. Anderson is one of the best young arms in all of baseball and should have a rotation spot locked up to begin the 2027 campaign.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Daniel Kramer
Jesus Luzardo Being Activated, Will be Available on Sunday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 27, 2026, 11:17 AM ETThe Philadelphia Phillies will activate left-hander Jesus Luzardo (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list on Sunday for the regular-season finale in a must-win game, interim manager Don Mattingly told Matt Gelb of The Athletic. Luzardo will be available out of the bullpen. The Phillies will have all hands on deck as they try to beat the Tampa Bay Rays to punch their ticket to the postseason as the final Wild-Card team in the National League. The 28-year-old Luzardo had been one of the best pitchers in baseball this year before landing on the IL with inflammation in his left shoulder back on Sept. 12. The native of Peru is returning to a 14-5 record, 2.87 ERA (2.78 FIP), a 1.08 WHIP, and a 221:52 K:BB in 178 2/3 innings pitched and 29 starts in his second season with the Phillies. Luzardo's strong 2026 campaign on the mound earned him his first career trip to the All-Star Game. If he is used in Sunday's game against Tampa, it could rule Luzardo out of starting a game in the Wild-Card series next week if the Phillies advance.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Athletic - Matt Gelb
Griffin Jax Suffers Back Contusion on Saturday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 27, 2026, 11:07 AM ETThe Tampa Bay Rays are saying that right-hander Griffin Jax (back) was removed from his appearance in Saturday's win over the Philadelphia Phillies due to a lower-back contusion, according to the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin. Jax only made it three innings during his start at Citizens Bank Park, but he did not allow a run while giving up only two hits, walking none, and striking out one batter to lower his season ERA to 3.53. The 31-year-old veteran took a 104 mph liner off the bat of shortstop Trea Turner off his back in the third inning, and the Rays were not going to take any chances with Griffin. Manager Kevin Cash and Jax said after the game that he is not expected to miss any time, which means he should be available for the start of the American League Division Series against an undetermined opponent on Oct. 3. Jax finishes his first full season in Tampa with an 8-10 record, 3.53 ERA (3.76 FIP) and 1.17 WHIP with a career-high 116 strikeouts and 35 walks in 112 1/3 innings across 34 outings (23 starts). He began the 2026 season as Tampa's primary ninth-inning arm before making a successful transition to the rotation.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Marc Topkin
Chandler Simpson Unlikely to Play Until ALDS
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 27, 2026, 11:00 AM ETTampa Bay Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson (foot) said on Saturday afternoon that his right foot was "just a little sore" from Friday's foul ball, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Simpson did not play in the team's win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday and likely will not play in the regular-season finale on Sunday "to take precautions." He is fully confident that he will be good to go for the American League Division Series opener on Oct. 3. The Rays pulled the 25-year-old speedster from Friday's game early after he fouled a ball off his foot in the sixth inning. Simpson will end his 2026 season with a strong .306/.333/.356 slash line with a .689 OPS, zero home runs, 38 RBI, a league-leading 46 stolen bases, and 66 runs scored in 151 games played across 612 plate appearances in only his second season in the majors. Hopefully for the Rays, Simpson's foot injury does not impact his ability to run once the ALDS kicks off late next week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Marc Topkin
Chandler Simpson Sitting Out With Foot Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 26, 2026, 6:58 PM ETTampa Bay Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson (foot) is not in the team's starting lineup for Saturday's game in Philadelphia against the Phillies, per MLB.com. Victor Mesa Jr. is starting in left field for the Rays and is batting fifth against Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola. The Rays are being cautious with the speedster, giving him a day off in Game 2 of the series at Citizens Bank Park after Simpson fouled a ball off his right foot during the win on Friday night. The Rays already have a first-round bye locked up in the American League, so Simpson will have plenty of time to heal before the start of the AL Division Series. If the 25-year-old does not play in the regular-season finale on Sunday, he will finish his second big-league season in 2026 with a very nice .306/.333/.356 slash line, .689 OPS, zero home runs, 38 RBI, and 66 runs scored across 151 games and 612 plate appearances. Simpson has no power to speak of, but he leads the league with 46 stolen bases after swiping 44 bags as a rookie in 2025. His speed in the outfield and on the basepaths is a game-changer for the first-place Rays.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com
Juan Soto Hit by Pitch on his Hand, X-Rays Come Back Negative
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 26, 2026, 5:28 PM ETNew York Mets superstar outfielder Juan Soto (hand) left Saturday's game against the division-rival Washington Nationals early after being hit on the right hand by a 91.7 mph sinker, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. Soto was in some clear discomfort, but X-rays on his hand came back negative. Before leaving the game, Soto went 2-for-4 at the plate with a strikeout. He was replaced in left field by Nick Morabito. It sounds like Soto avoided a serious injury, but with just one more game in the 2026 regular season, the Mets might hold the left-handed slugger out to close out another disappointing season for the Mets. The 27-year-old five-time All-Star and six-time Silver Slugger winner missed extended time this year with two separate calf injuries, but he still came into Saturday's contest with a solid .276/.395/.522 slash line, .917 OPS, 27 home runs, 68 RBI, 63 runs scored, and nine stolen bases across his 391 at-bats. With better health in 2027, Soto could quickly get back to elite five-category production for his fantasy managers.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Anthony DiComo
Kyle Stowers is Battling an Abdominal Injury
Dave Funnell
Dave Funnell
Sep 26, 2026, 2:09 PM ETMiami Marlins outfielder Kyle Stowers (abdomen) is out of the lineup on Saturday due to an abdominal injury. The 28-year-old has been battling through injuries all season long, and this latest ailment comes on the heels of his absence from Friday's lineup. It's unclear how serious the issue is at this time, but with only two games remaining in the season, it's quite possible that he has already played his last game of 2026. Fantasy baseball managers would be wise to stay updated with Sunday's lineup to see if he can return for one final game this year. Despite missing time earlier in the season, Stowers has still managed to hit 21 home runs, albeit with a discouraging .239 batting average. Should he be able to return healthy to start next season, he could be a sleeper pick in some drafts due to his power upside and dual eligibility, as he also qualifies at first base.--Dave Funnell - RotoBaller
Source: Daniel Álvarez-Montes
Jack Flaherty Set to be Activated on Sunday
Dave Funnell
Dave Funnell
Sep 26, 2026, 1:53 PM ETDetroit Tigers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (forearm) is set to be activated from the 60-Day Injured List on Sunday and start for the Tigers in their season finale. The 30-year-old last pitched on July 20 and has been out of action recovering and rehabbing ever since. He has made just two rehab appearances, striking out five batters over 3.2 scoreless innings across various minor league levels. He also tossed a two-inning simulated game last week, giving the Tigers enough confidence to put him on the mound for the final day of the regular season. Should he pitch effectively without any setbacks, this would be a good "peace-of-mind" way to finish the year and head into a normal offseason. The 30-year-old is set to become a free agent this offseason, and a solid performance here would go a long way toward helping him secure his next big contract, wherever that may be.--Dave Funnell - RotoBaller
Source: Chris McCosky
Xavier Edwards Still Out of Marlins Lineup
Dave Funnell
Dave Funnell
Sep 26, 2026, 1:37 PM ETMiami Marlins second baseman Xavier Edwards (thumb) will miss his sixth consecutive game on Saturday as he continues to deal with a thumb injury. The 27-year-old re-aggravated his left thumb in a game last week, just a few days after returning from a left thumb sprain. It's unclear if he will return at all this season, and with just one game remaining on the schedule, he very well may have played his last game. That said, until the team places him on the Injured List, there is still a chance that he returns for Sunday's season finale. In his place on Saturday, Jared Serna will get the start at second base and bat ninth in the Miami lineup.--Dave Funnell - RotoBaller
Source: Miami Marlins
Dylan Cease Expects to be Ready for Spring Training
Dave Funnell
Dave Funnell
Sep 26, 2026, 1:28 PM ETToronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Dylan Cease (shoulder) said that he will take some downtime over the next few weeks to allow the inflammation in his shoulder to subside. However, the 30-year-old also expects to have a relatively normal offseason, hopefully alleviating any long-term concerns about a major injury. With surgery currently off the table, the belief is that time away from throwing will give his shoulder what it needs to return to full health. With the expectation that he will be ready for Opening Day in 2027, he is someone to remember at the top end of drafts come draft day, as his track record for endurance is unparalleled. That being said, how he responds to a ramp-up in the winter will be a key indicator of whether this shoulder issue is truly behind him. He will finish the 2026 season with 239 strikeouts over 169.0 innings pitched, along with an impressive 2.40 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and 11 wins.--Dave Funnell - RotoBaller
Source: Arden Zwelling
Josh Jung Has Fractured Hand
Dave Funnell
Dave Funnell
Sep 26, 2026, 1:16 PM ETTexas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (hand) suffered a fractured right hand, according to X-rays after an early removal from Friday's game. A pitch hit the 28-year-old in the first inning of a pivotal game against Minnesota, and the testing later confirmed the injury. He will miss time while he heals, ending his 2026 season on a sour note. Still, despite battling multiple injuries all season, he will finish with a .299 batting average and 12 home runs over 104 games. While nothing has been confirmed, it would appear that he will be ready for Spring Training next season. He remains in the mix for late-round fantasy upside heading into 2027, with the potential for more should he be able to stay healthy. That said, his draft price will surely take his extensive injury history into account.--Dave Funnell - RotoBaller
Source: Evan Grant
Elmer Rodriguez to Pitch on Sunday for Yankees
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 26, 2026, 12:47 PM ETNew York Yankees right-handed pitching prospect Elmer Rodriguez will pitch on Sunday against the division-rival Baltimore Orioles in the final game of the 2026 regular season, weather permitting, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. It will be Rodriguez's seventh start in his first year in the big leagues, and his first since he allowed four earned runs in 3 2/3 innings with three walks and five strikeouts in a loss to the Los Angeles Angels on the road on Aug. 31. The 23-year-old Puerto Rican native is 0-3 with the Yankees this year with a 5.40 ERA (4.86 FIP) and 1.57 WHIP with 21 strikeouts and 16 walks in 26 2/3 innings pitched over his six starts. The former fourth-rounder by the Boston Red Sox in 2021 went 8-4 with a 2.45 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, and 105:54 K:BB in 106 1/3 innings across 21 starts in the minors for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Rodriguez is the team's No. 2 overall prospect, per MLB Pipeline, but his lack of control at the major-league level in a small sample size will make him extremely risky for fantasy managers still vying for a championship on the final weekend of the regular season.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Bryan Hoch
Jeff Hoffman Lands on Injured List to End the Season
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 26, 2026, 12:39 PM ETThe Minnesota Twins placed right-handed reliever Jeff Hoffman (forearm) on the 15-day injured list on Saturday with inflammation in his right forearm, according to Aaron Gleeman. The Twins activated shortstop prospect Kaelen Culpepper (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. After blowing the save in Game 7 of last year's World Series against the Dodgers, Hoffman finishes his 2026 campaign with a 6-8 record, 3.55 ERA (2.47 FIP), a 1.32 WHIP, only six saves, a career-high 102 strikeouts, and 30 walks in 66 innings out of the bullpen for the Twins and Toronto Blue Jays. He had five of his six saves on the year in Toronto, but also an ERA near 4.00. Although Hoffman was used as more of a late-inning setup man after being acquired in a trade by Minnesota, he fared better in his 20 relief outings with the Twins, with a 2.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and 27:12 K:BB in 18 innings pitched. Despite not seeing many save chances, Hoffman picked up a career-high 22 holds and was still very valuable in fantasy formats that reward points for holds.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Aaron Gleeman
Kaelen Culpepper Returns From Injured List on Saturday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 26, 2026, 12:32 PM ETThe Minnesota Twins officially activated shortstop prospect Kaelen Culpepper (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list on Saturday and placed right-handed reliever Jeff Hoffman (forearm) on the 15-day injured list with inflammation in his right forearm in a corresponding move, according to Aaron Gleeman. The Twins have elected to bring Culpepper back for the final two games of the regular season after he was placed on the IL on Sept. 16 with a left-hamstring strain. He should be back in action on Saturday evening at home against the Texas Rangers and right-hander Nathan Eovaldi. The 23-year-old former first-rounder in 2024 from Kansas State University is viewed as the team's shortstop of the future, and MLB Pipeline has him ranked as Minnesota's No. 3 overall prospect, behind only outfielder Walker Jenkins and catcher Vahn Lackey. Culpepper has looked good in his first 109 major-league at-bats, hitting .275 with three home runs, 11 RBI, 15 runs scored, and a stolen base. He brings a strong contact-oriented approach with good bat speed and the ability to send line drives to all parts of the field.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Aaron Gleeman
Gabriel Moreno Expected to DH on Saturday Due to Hamstring Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 26, 2026, 12:27 PM ETArizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said that catcher Gabriel Moreno (hamstring) left Friday night's win over the division-rival San Diego Padres with a tender left hamstring, according to Steve Gilbert of MLB.com. The skipper expects Moreno to be in the starting lineup on Saturday night at Petco Park as the designated hitter. The D-backs will call up a catcher to have another backup just in case. Outfielder Jesus Sanchez was designated for assignment to open up a spot on the roster. In the Snakes' 11-4 victory on Friday night, Moreno went 2-for-3 at the plate with an RBI, two runs scored, and a walk before being replaced behind the dish by James McCann. The D-backs can ill-afford to lose their starting catcher with just two games remaining in the regular season, as the Venezuelan backstop is hitting over .300 on the year with 16 home runs. Arizona enters play on Saturday just one game behind the Philadelphia Phillies for the final wild-card spot in the National League with two games left to play.--Keith Hernandez
Source: MLB.com - Steve Gilbert
Andrew Vaughn is Headed to the Injured List
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 25, 2026, 10:00 PM ETMilwaukee Brewers first baseman Andrew Vaughn (illness) was placed on the 10-day Injured List on Friday, retroactive to Tuesday. Before Friday's game, Vaughn had been sidelined for four straight games due to a lingering illness. The Brewers decided to place him on the shelf now, so Vaughn will be eligible to return before the postseason on October 3. This season, Vaughn slashed .306/.390/.444 with six home runs and 43 RBI across 331 plate appearances. In a corresponding move, outfielder Brandon Lockridge has been recalled to give the Brewers a fresh body for the final few games of the regular season.--Andy Webb
Source: Milwaukee Brewers
Corbin Burnes Gets Placed on 15-Day Injured List
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 25, 2026, 9:53 PM ETArizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Corbin Burnes (shoulder) was placed on the 15-day Injured List on Friday. Burnes was expected to make his final start of the season on Sunday, but instead, he'll go to the shelf due to right shoulder inflammation. Burnes only made three starts this season as he missed most of the year while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He was lit up for a 7.84 ERA and 1.55 WHIP across his 10.1 innings of work this season. The D-Backs still have a chance to make the postseason, so there's a chance that Burnes can contribute in October. His regular season is over, and it's unclear what exactly fantasy managers should expect out of Burnes next season.--Andy Webb
Source: Arizona Diamondbacks
Chandler Simpson Exits with Foot Injury
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 25, 2026, 9:43 PM ETTampa Bay Rays outfielder Chandler Simpson (foot) was forced to make an early exit during Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Marc Topkin reports. Simpson sustained an injury after fouling a ball off his foot in the sixth inning. He attempted to stay in the game, but he was pulled in the seventh inning. He was hitless during his three plate appearances during the victory over the Phillies. The expectation is that he'll undergo imaging to determine the severity of the injury. For now, Simpson should be considered day-to-day until more information is known.--Andy Webb
Source: Marc Topkin
Josh Jung Removed After Getting Hit by a Pitch
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 25, 2026, 9:25 PM ETTexas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (hand) was removed from Friday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Jung was taken out of the game after getting hit by a pitch on the hand, Kennedi Landry reports. He remained in the game to run the bases and play the field, but Jung was removed for a pinch-hitter once his spot in the batting order came up again. Before being removed, Jung went hitless with a run scored. The assumption is that Jung will undergo X-rays to determine the severity of the injury. Cody Freeman would likely see more starts at third base if Jung is forced to miss any time. Fantasy managers should check back on Saturday for another update on Jung.--Andy Webb
Source: Kennedi Landry
Andres Munoz Goes to 15-Day Injured List
Andy Webb
Andy Webb
Sep 25, 2026, 9:16 PM ETSeattle Mariners relief pitcher Andres Munoz (knee) was placed on the 15-day Injured List on Friday, Ryan Divish reports. Munoz hasn't pitched since Sunday and now goes to the shelf due to right knee inflammation. His inconsistent 2026 season will now come to an end with a few games left in the regular season. He'll finish the season with a 4.24 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, and an 89/24 K/BB ratio with 28 saves across 57.2 innings of work. The expectation is that Jose A. Ferrer and Seranthony Dominguez will work in save situations over the final few days of the regular season. Fantasy managers should expect Munoz to be back in the closer role and fully healthy for the start of next season.--Andy Webb
Source: Ryan Divish