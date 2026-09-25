Kenyon Martin Jr. Joins Timberwolves on Training Camp Deal
Sep 25, 2026, 9:30 PM ETThe Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to a deal with forward Kenyon Martin Jr., who will compete for a roster spot in training camp, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The 25-year-old spent last season with the Ningbo Rockets in China after Utah waived him in September 2025. Martin last appeared in the NBA in 2024-25, averaging 6.4 points and 2.9 rebounds in 21.2 minutes across 43 games with Philadelphia and Utah. Minnesota traded Julius Randle and Naz Reid this offseason, but Martin still faces competition from Trey Lyles, Terrence Shannon Jr., and others for forward minutes. Even if he makes the roster, his fantasy value should remain limited without a larger role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
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Grant Williams Suffers Right Hamstring Injury
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 25, 2026, 9:23 PM ETCharlotte Hornets forward/center Grant Williams (hamstring) will miss the entire preseason after suffering a right hamstring injury during offseason on-court activity, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. He will be re-evaluated during the first week of the regular season. Williams averaged 7.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 19.8 minutes across 36 games last season while shooting 38.8 percent from three. The 27-year-old was already competing for frontcourt minutes after Charlotte added Naz Reid and rookie Hannes Steinbach. Williams carried limited fantasy value when healthy, and his absence could create a few extra early-season opportunities for the Hornets' other forwards and bigs.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
Kon Knueppel to Miss Preseason with Hamstring Injury
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 25, 2026, 9:09 PM ETCharlotte Hornets guard/forward Kon Knueppel (hamstring) will miss the preseason after suffering a left hamstring injury during offseason on-court activity, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The Hornets will re-evaluate him during the first week of the regular season, putting his early-season availability in question. Knueppel missed just one game as a rookie while averaging 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 3.4 threes in 31.5 minutes. He also set an NBA rookie record with a league-leading 273 three-pointers. With LaMelo Ball gone, Knueppel is positioned for a larger offensive role once healthy, but the hamstring adds some early-season risk.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
D'Angelo Russell Waived by Grizzlies
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 25, 2026, 9:01 PM ETMemphis Grizzlies guard D'Angelo Russell has been waived ahead of training camp, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The former No. 2 overall pick arrived from Washington in a six-team trade this summer but never appeared for Memphis or the Wizards. Russell averaged 10.2 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in 19.0 minutes across 26 games with Dallas last season while shooting 29.5 percent from three. His 7.6 assists per 36 minutes suggest he can still provide playmaking off the bench. Russell now has time to find another team, though his fantasy value will depend heavily on his next role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Ajay Mitchell Tabbed by Sam Presti for Bigger Role
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 25, 2026, 9:31 AM ETOklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell could be in line for a larger role after general manager Sam Presti mentioned him and guard Jared McCain as players capable of making a jump this season. Mitchell averaged 13.6 points, 3.6 assists, and 1.2 steals in 25.8 minutes across 57 games last year, while producing 18.9 points and 5.0 assists per 36 minutes. Luguentz Dort's offseason departure should create additional backcourt opportunities, though Mitchell will still share minutes with Cason Wallace and other guards. Staying healthy will be key, but his scoring and playmaking make him worth monitoring if his workload grows.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brandon Rahbar
Jared McCain Earns High Praise From GM Sam Presti
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 25, 2026, 9:22 AM ETOklahoma City Thunder guard Jared McCain drew praise from general manager Sam Presti ahead of training camp. "There's a lot more to him as a player than someone who can come in and rip off a bunch of 3s. He's a winning player," Presti said, according to Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com. McCain averaged 10.4 points and 1.8 threes on 39.1 percent shooting from deep in 18.0 minutes across 30 games with Oklahoma City last season. The departures of Luguentz Dort, Isaiah Joe, and Aaron Wiggins should create more perimeter opportunities, though McCain will still compete with Cason Wallace and Ajay Mitchell for minutes. His shooting makes him worth monitoring if his role expands.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brandon Rahbar
Gary Trent Jr. Remains Under NBA Investigation
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 25, 2026, 9:16 AM ETMilwaukee Bucks guard/forward Gary Trent Jr. remains under NBA scrutiny over the four-year, $64 million contract he signed this offseason, according to Joe Vardon of The Athletic. The league has hired law firm Hecker Fink to investigate whether Trent's previous team-friendly deals were connected to a future payday once Milwaukee gained his Early Bird rights. The Bucks and Klutch Sports are cooperating, and no wrongdoing has been established. Trent averaged 8.1 points and 1.9 threes in 21.2 minutes last season. With Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Caris LeVert, and AJ Green in a crowded perimeter rotation, Trent's fantasy value should remain tied mostly to three-point shooting.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Joe Vardon
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Experiments with More Off-Ball Work
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 25, 2026, 9:10 AM ETOklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander asked Team Canada head coach Gordie Herbert to use him more off the ball this summer, according to Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor. The two-time MVP worked more as a cutter and spot-up threat during World Cup qualifying, though Oklahoma City has not announced any role change. A healthier Jalen Williams could ease some of Gilgeous-Alexander's creation burden, with Ajay Mitchell and Jared McCain also capable of handling possessions. Even with a modest dip in on-ball usage, Gilgeous-Alexander should remain an elite fantasy option after averaging 31.1 points, 6.6 assists, and 1.4 steals on 55.3 percent shooting last season.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Kevin O'Connor
Tyrese Haliburton Cleared for Pacers Training Camp
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 25, 2026, 9:01 AM ETIndiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) will be "100% full go" when training camp opens Tuesday, general manager Chad Buchanan said Thursday. Haliburton missed all of last season after tearing his right Achilles in Game 7 of the 2025 NBA Finals. He averaged 18.6 points, 9.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.4 steals in his last healthy campaign and now gets Ivica Zubac as a new pick-and-roll partner. Indiana could still scale back Haliburton's workload at times as the season progresses, but the full clearance is an encouraging sign for his fantasy outlook. Andrew Nembhard's playmaking volume should come down with Haliburton back running the offense.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Alex Golden
Jalen Brunson Fully Cleared Ahead of Camp
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 24, 2026, 9:52 PM ETNew York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson said Thursday during a live taping of The Roommates Show that he is "fully cleared" after undergoing left wrist surgery in July. The reigning Finals MVP played through the injury during New York's championship run before having the procedure. Brunson averaged 26.0 points, 6.8 assists, and 3.3 rebounds across 74 regular-season games last season. With no restrictions expected when training camp opens, his fantasy outlook remains intact entering 2026-27. The update also reduces the chances of Miles McBride or Jose Alvarado seeing an early bump in ball-handling duties.--Brian Dailisan
Source: New York Basketball
Jakob Poeltl Moving Well Ahead of Raptors Training Camp
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 24, 2026, 9:43 PM ETToronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl is moving well and looks good ahead of training camp, general manager Bobby Webster said Thursday, according to the Toronto Sun's Ryan Wolstat. Webster added that spending time at home helped the 30-year-old reset after injuries limited him to 46 games last season. Poeltl averaged 10.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in 25.0 minutes per game. A healthy camp should keep him firmly in the center rotation, though Collin Murray-Boyles made a strong case for more frontcourt minutes during the playoffs. Poeltl's rebounding and efficient interior scoring should remain useful for fantasy managers if his back holds up.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ryan Wolstat
Anthony Davis "Focused and Ready" as Extension Talks Wait
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 24, 2026, 9:22 PM ETWashington Wizards forward/center Anthony Davis is entering the season without a contract extension, but general manager Will Dawkins expressed confidence in his mindset Thursday. "AD's in a great frame of mind. He's focused and ready to start the season," Dawkins said. Alex Schiffer reports that the sides tabled extension talks over the summer and plan to revisit them during the regular season. Davis never suited up for Washington after February's trade, as ligament damage in his left hand ended a 2025-26 campaign in which he averaged 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.7 blocks, and 1.1 steals across 20 games with Dallas. The production remains strong when healthy, but durability remains the biggest concern for fantasy managers.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Alex Schiffer
Julian Reese Lands Two-Way Deal with Pelicans
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 24, 2026, 9:13 PM ETThe New Orleans Pelicans are signing forward/center Julian Reese to a two-way contract, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The 23-year-old went undrafted out of Maryland in 2025 before eventually earning a two-way deal with Washington, where he averaged 11.8 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 1.4 steals on 52.9 percent shooting across 13 games. Reese reunites with former Maryland teammate Derik Queen, but New Orleans already has Queen, Yves Missi, and several other options in a crowded frontcourt. His two-way deal should leave him splitting time between the NBA and G-League, limiting his fantasy appeal unless injuries open up a larger role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
Alexandre Sarr Expected to Be Ready for Opening Night
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 24, 2026, 9:05 PM ETWashington Wizards center Alexandre Sarr (foot) is expected to be ready for the Oct. 21 season opener against Milwaukee, general manager Will Dawkins said Thursday. The 21-year-old, who underwent surgery in June to repair a fractured right foot, will be a partial participant when training camp opens. Sarr averaged 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.0 blocks in 27.2 minutes across 48 games last season. Washington added Anthony Davis and Deandre Ayton to an already crowded frontcourt, which could affect Sarr's rebounding and touches around the basket. His shot-blocking remains a strong fantasy asset, though durability is still the main concern entering the season.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Greg Finberg
Steven Adams Still Working Back From Ankle Surgery
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 24, 2026, 9:35 AM ETHouston Rockets center Steven Adams (ankle) remains in the recovery process after undergoing season-ending surgery in January. "There's a lot of bones down there mate, it's pretty complicated," Adams said at media day, according to the Houston Chronicle's Varun Shankar. The 33-year-old played only 32 games last season but remained a strong presence on the glass, averaging 8.6 rebounds, including 4.5 offensive boards, in 22.8 minutes. His availability will be worth monitoring throughout camp and the preseason. If Adams needs more time, Clint Capela could handle additional backup-center minutes behind Alperen Sengun. Adams remains mainly a rebounding specialist for fantasy purposes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Varun Shankar
Clint Capela Trims Down Ahead of Rockets Camp
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 24, 2026, 9:25 AM ETHouston Rockets center Clint Capela said he focused on mobility this offseason and dropped his body fat by four percent, according to Ben DuBose of USA Today's Rockets Wire. "It feels great to have abs looking good," the 32-year-old joked at media day. Capela averaged 3.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks in 12.3 minutes across 75 games last season, with 2.1 offensive rebounds per game. Steven Adams (ankle) remains without a firm return timetable after January surgery, which could create extra backup-center minutes for Capela behind Alperen Sengun. His fantasy appeal remains limited, but he could provide rebounds and blocks if Adams misses time.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ben DuBose
Kevin Durant Pushes Back on Rockets' Plan to Trim His Minutes
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 24, 2026, 9:19 AM ETHouston Rockets forward Kevin Durant isn't eager to see his workload reduced this season after the team discussed cutting back his minutes. "The team is better when I'm on the court," Durant said at Tuesday's media day, adding that he wants to remain available when games require it. The 37-year-old logged 2,840 minutes last season, second most in the NBA, while averaging 26.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.8 assists across 78 games. Durant did acknowledge that Houston taking care of games early could lead to more rest. A modest reduction shouldn't significantly hurt his fantasy appeal, while Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. could pick up some additional frontcourt minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ben DuBose
Anfernee Simons Expected to Anchor Sixers' Second Unit
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 24, 2026, 9:12 AM ETPhiladelphia 76ers guard Anfernee Simons is expected to come off the bench and is unlikely to start or close games unless injuries hit the ball-handlers ahead of him, according to PhillyVoice's Adam Aaronson. The 27-year-old should spend more time working off the ball alongside Tyrese Maxey, VJ Edgecombe, Jaylen Brown, and LeBron James after averaging 14.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists across 55 games last season. Simons owns a career 38.1 percent mark from three, giving Philadelphia needed shooting after finishing in the bottom third in both three-point volume and accuracy. Points and threes should drive his fantasy value, with added usage possible whenever the Sixers are short-handed.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Adam Aaronson
Cade Cunningham Aims to Build on MVP-Caliber Season
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 24, 2026, 9:02 AM ETDetroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham enters 2026-27 looking to build on a season that saw him finish fifth in MVP voting. The former No. 1 pick averaged 23.9 points, 9.9 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 0.8 blocks across 64 games while leading Detroit to a 60-22 record. His 13-point, 5-for-16 showing in the Game 7 loss to Cleveland showed there is still room for growth as a scorer. Detroit added much-needed shooting in Isaiah Joe and John Collins, which should give Cunningham more space to operate and keep him among fantasy basketball's top playmakers.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Coty M. Davis
Jalen Suggs Could Play More Off the Ball
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 23, 2026, 9:41 PM ETOrlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs could benefit from spending more time off the ball under new head coach Sean Sweeney, according to Orlando Magic Daily. Suggs hit 39.3 percent of his catch-and-shoot threes on 3.8 attempts per game last season but finished at 33.9 percent overall from deep on a team-high 6.3 attempts. His efficiency also dipped when injuries forced him into a larger scoring role. Suggs averaged 17.8 points but shot just 28.9 percent from three between Paolo Banchero's groin injury and his own hip issue. Playing more off Banchero and Franz Wagner could help clean up his shot selection, while Anthony Black could take on some additional creation duties.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Philip Rossman-Reich
Domantas Sabonis Remains a Kings Trade Candidate
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 23, 2026, 9:29 PM ETSacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis may need to rebuild his trade value with a strong start to the season, according to ABC10's Matt George, who noted that general manager Scott Perry has been reluctant to attach draft picks to move veteran contracts. Sabonis appeared in only 19 games last season before undergoing surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee, averaging 15.8 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists. The three-time All-Star is expected to be ready for training camp and should reclaim a sizable role if healthy. His return could cut into the opportunities of Maxime Raynaud, who averaged 12.5 points and 7.5 rebounds while making 56 starts as a rookie.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Matt George