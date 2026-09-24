Kamari Moulton Questionable for Saturday

Sep 23, 2026, 8:53 PM ET

Florida wide receiver Eric Singleton (ankle) has a chance to suit up in Week 4, as he has been listed as questionable and will be a game-time decision for the Gators against Ole Miss, per ESPN's Pete Thamel. Singleton injured his ankle in Week 1 before he could record a reception, but the Auburn transfer finished the 2025 campaign with 58 catches for 534 yards and three touchdowns. Before his injury, it was expected he would be a key element of Florida's passing game this season. The Gators' leading receiver, Vernell Brown III, has 4 receptions for 246 yards and two touchdowns this year. This weekend, Florida takes on a Rebels defense that is fresh off a solid effort against LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt, who was limited to just 5.9 yards per attempt in a 32-24 defeat.