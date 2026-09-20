Sep 20, 2026, 9:34 PM ET

Carson Hocevar was one of the main contenders for the win in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Hocevar began the race from fifth position, but did not fight for the lead during the first two stages. The No. 77 Chevrolet driver finished eighth at the end of stage one, and then placed seventh at the end of stage two. In the final stage, Hocevar made his way up to the top five and kept off of pit road until a lap 397 caution. As a result, Hocevar inherited the lead as all other drivers were a lap down except Ryan Blaney, who fell behind Hocevar after a commitment line violation penalty. Hocevar led until lap 432, when Ty Gibbs took the lead from him. Gibbs and Hocevar traded the lead back and forth several times until the end of the race, but in the process, Hocevar also bumped Blaney up the track and crashed him. On lap 494, Hocevar and Gibbs made contact, causing the two of them to fall back to Kyle Larson, who also made contact with them for the win. Joey Logano, however, got by all three drivers and went on to win, while Hocevar settled for third as he fell behind Larson. After the race, Blaney confronted Hocevar, and the two drivers got into a physical post-race altercation involving several pit crew members and each other. With 29 races completed this season, Hocevar is now ranked eighth in the regular season standings.