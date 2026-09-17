Brad Marchand to Miss Start of Season
Sep 17, 2026, 9:26 AM ETFlorida Panthers winger Brad Marchand (lower body) will be unavailable at the start of the season. A month ago, the veteran forward revealed he had undergone surgery during the offseason. On Wednesday, Panthers general manager Bill Zito said Marchand should be back "early in the season." Marchand was banged up for much of last season but still racked up points for fun. He notched 27 goals and 27 assists in 52 outings. This marked the first time in four seasons that Marchand averaged at least one point per game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Cale Makar Dealing With Lower-Body Injury
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 17, 2026, 9:15 AM ETColorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (lower body) may not be available for Day 1 of training camp. The two-time Norris Trophy winner, who signed an extraordinary eight-year, $163.2 million contract extension this offseason, is bothered by a lower-body injury. While it's not ideal that Makar is dealing with a health issue entering training camp, he is expected to be fully ready for the regular season. Makar has been an incredible fantasy contributor in recent campaigns. Even in a down year in 2025-26, he averaged more than a point per game, with 20 goals and 59 assists in 75 appearances.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Jets Suspend Connor Hellebuyck for Not Reporting to Camp
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 17, 2026, 9:07 AM ETThe Winnipeg Jets suspended goaltender Connor Hellebuyck on Wednesday after he failed to report for training camp. Hellebuyck requested a trade this offseason, but the Jets haven't received any attractive offers. There appears to be no way back for Hellebuyck in Winnipeg now, but it's far from certain whether his failure to show up for training camp will accelerate his trade. The Jets will no doubt want a good deal for a player who was the league MVP a couple of seasons ago and has won the Vezina Trophy three times as the best goaltender.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Alex Newhook Re-Ups With Canadiens on Four-Year-Deal
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 16, 2026, 9:59 AM ETMontreal Canadiens forward Alex Newhook has signed a four-year, $22.2 million contract extension. His new contract will begin next season, after Newhook completes his current four-year, $11.6 million deal. Newhook has progressed well with the Canadiens but had to settle for just 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists) in 42 games last season after fracturing his ankle in November. The 25-year-old stood out with a team-high seven goals and 10 points in the postseason during Montreal's run to the Eastern Conference Finals. Newhook will aim to build on that momentum in 2026-27.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Capitals Agree to Eight-Year Extension With Justin Sourdif
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 16, 2026, 9:48 AM ETWashington Capitals center Justin Sourdif signed an eight-year, $50.8 million pact with his team on Tuesday. Washington locked up Sourdif long-term following his encouraging rookie campaign. He finished the 2025-26 season with 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists), 108 SOG, 98 hits, and a plus-17 rating in 78 games. With Washington's frontline loaded with talent, Sourdif may struggle to match his productivity in 2026-27. However, his new deal reflects the organization's belief in his long-term value. Sourdif's new contract will take effect in 2027, after his entry-level deal expires.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Washington Capitals
Ryan Leonard Signs Eight-Year Extension With Capitals
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 16, 2026, 9:38 AM ETWashington Capitals right wing Ryan Leonard landed a big eight-year, $84 million contract extension on Tuesday, ESPN's Ryan S. Clark reports. He's set for a massive pay rise next season after completing his entry-level contract in 2026-27, which pays Leonard $950,000. This is a risky deal for the Capitals, as Leonard has suited up for just 84 NHL games. He has notched 21 goals and 25 assists. However, at 21, Leonard still has a lot of time to develop. The former top-10 pick also adds physicality to Washington's lineup, averaging nearly two hits per game for his career.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Ryan S. Clark
Jordan Staal Signs New One-Year Deal With Hurricanes
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 16, 2026, 9:30 AM ETCarolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal has extended his contract by one year. The deal includes a $900,000 base salary, a $4 million signing bonus, and up to $5.1 million in performance-related bonuses. The 2026-27 campaign will be the final season of Staal's current four-year, $11.6 million contract. He's been a key figure throughout his tenure with the Hurricanes and was named team captain in 2019. Last season, Staal became the oldest Stanley Cup Playoffs MVP after helping Carolina win its second championship. During the regular season, Staal had his first 20-goal year in 10 seasons. With six consecutive 30-point seasons, fantasy managers know what to expect from Staal.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Luke Evangelista Inks Five-Year Contract With Devils
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 16, 2026, 9:20 AM ETNew Jersey Devils right wing Luke Evangelista secured a five-year, $36.25 million contract extension on Tuesday. His annual salary will increase from $3 million to $7.25 million in 2027-28. The Devils acquired Evangelista from the Nashville Predators on Sept. 1. He is coming off a career year, posting 56 points (12 goals, 44 assists) in 81 games. In 253 career games, Evangelista has totaled 142 points (45 goals, 97 assists). With his future sorted, Evangelista can focus fully on his performance and has a realistic chance of becoming a 60-point scorer in New Jersey, playing alongside elite offensive talent like Nico Hischier and Jack Hughes.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Cutter Gauthier Agrees to Six-Year Deal With Ducks
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 16, 2026, 9:10 AM ETAnaheim Ducks winger Cutter Gauthier signed a six-year, $81 million contract extension on Tuesday. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the deal includes $69.5 million in signing bonuses. Gauthier was a restricted free agent following a standout 41-goal campaign. He added 28 assists in 76 outings. The 22-year-old has tallied 114 points (61 goals, 53 assists) in 159 career games. Gauthier looks like a star in the making and is expected to reach new heights for his team and fantasy managers over the next few seasons.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Kevin Bahl Good to Go for Camp
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 15, 2026, 10:01 AM ETCalgary Flames defenseman Kevin Bahl (lower body) is healthy and ready for training camp, Pat Steinberg of QR Calgary 770 AM reports. Flames general manager Craig Conroy told Steinberg that everyone on the roster, except Jonathan Huberdeau (hip), is ready for training camp, indicating Bahl has recovered from a lower-body injury that kept him out of the final five regular-season games of 2025-26. The 26-year-old had 18 points (four goals, 14 assists), 57 SOG, 99 blocks, and 114 hits in 76 games during the campaign. While Bahl sees a lot of ice time with the Flames, he doesn't produce enough offensively to warrant a spot on fantasy squads in most leagues.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Pat Steinberg
Nikita Zadorov Declares Himself Ready for Season
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 15, 2026, 9:49 AM ETBoston Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov (knee) has recovered from an MCL injury that limited him during last year's playoffs, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports. "The knee's good," Zadorov said. "It was a good recovery. I was able to do upper body and work my other leg while I was rehabbing. No complications." The Russian blue-liner is gearing up for his third season as a Bruin, having missed only one regular-season game in each of his first two years. Zadorov finished last term with 22 points (two goals, 20 assists), 107 SOG, 102 blocks, 196 hits, and a plus-18 rating. Additionally, he racked up a career-high 152 penalty minutes.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Steve Conroy
Cam Talbot Links Up With Blue Jackets on One-Year Deal
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 15, 2026, 9:42 AM ETThe Columbus Blue Jackets have signed goaltender Cam Talbot to a one-year, $950,000 contract. The well-traveled 39-year-old will join the Blue Jackets after spending a couple of seasons with the Detroit Red Wings. In 2025-26, Talbot appeared in 34 games, going 12-9-6. He registered a 3.19 goals-against average and an .883 save percentage. For the first time in his 13-year NHL career, Talbot didn't record a single shutout. Columbus looks set to start the season without Elvis Merzlikins (shoulder) and has needed additional goalie depth. Talbot will compete with Phoenix Copley for the backup role behind Jet Greaves.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
Kaiden Guhle to Miss Start of Season
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 15, 2026, 9:29 AM ETMontreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle (undisclosed) won't be available at the start of the season due to offseason surgery, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports. Guhle appeared to have hurt his left knee during the playoffs, but it's unclear whether the procedure is related to that injury. The 24-year-old also missed time early last season and suited up for just 39 games. He recorded 11 points (two goals, nine assists), 39 SOG, 63 blocks, and 86 hits. Guhle is a big presence on defense, but his fantasy ceiling isn't very high given his limited offensive contributions.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Renaud Lavoie
Drake Batherson Signs Largest Contract in Senators History
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 15, 2026, 9:20 AM ETOttawa Senators winger Drake Batherson signed an eight-year contract extension with the team on Tuesday. It's a historic deal, as the Senators handed out the largest contract in franchise history. The contract starts in 2026-27 and pays Batherson $86 million. Batherson, who turned 28 in April, has spent his entire career in Ottawa and has steadily improved each year. He finished last season with a career-high 71 points (33 goals, 38 assists) in 79 games. Batherson also delivered 122 hits, adding to his fantasy appeal.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Sabres Re-Sign Noah Ostlund for Eight Years
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 15, 2026, 9:12 AM ETBuffalo Sabres center Noah Ostlund signed an eight-year, $52.8 million contract extension on Monday. He will complete his entry-level contract in 2026-27, before the new deal kicks in. Ostlund made a strong impression during his rookie campaign, amassing 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) in 60 outings. After averaging only 13:58 of ice time last season, he is expected to take on a larger role. The Sabres are reportedly planning to use Ostlund in the top six, either as a center or a winger. A regular spot on a scoring line would significantly increase Ostlund's fantasy value.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
Mason McTavish Eager to Prove Himself After Anaheim Exit
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 14, 2026, 11:00 AM ETSt. Louis Blues forward Mason McTavish feels he has a point to prove in 2026-27. "Yeah, I think I have a chip on my shoulder, for sure," McTavish told Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic. "I'm not happy with the way things went in Anaheim. I enjoyed my time there; it was awesome, guys were great, but at the same time, they traded me. That's something I'm passionate about and want to get better. I'm looking forward to doing that here." McTavish arrived in St. Louis in exchange for a pair of first-round picks in June. The Ducks traded him less than 12 months after signing him to a six-year, $42 million contract extension. McTavish is expected to play an important role on his new team as the second-line center and a power-play contributor.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Jeremy Rutherford
Teammate Backs Elias Pettersson to Return to Elite Form
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 14, 2026, 10:49 AM ETVancouver Canucks center Elias Pettersson has gone through a couple of tough campaigns, but teammate Brock Boeser is confident he'll regain his superstar level in 2026-27. "Seems like he's in a great headspace," Canucks winger Boeser said about Pettersson at the NHL/NHLPA player media tour. "Way better than the last few years." Pettersson had a 102-point campaign in 2022-23 before signing an eight-year, $92.8 million extension in 2024, the largest contract in Canucks history. Since then, his performance level has dropped significantly, as Pettersson has averaged only 0.70 points per game. After posting three consecutive 30-goal years, he has scored 30 goals combined over the last two campaigns. A resurgence from Pettersson would greatly benefit the Canucks and help many fantasy teams.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Seth Jarvis Progressing as Planned in Shoulder Surgery Recovery
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 14, 2026, 10:36 AM ETCarolina Hurricanes winger Seth Jarvis (shoulder) is on track in his recovery from offseason surgery, Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer reports. The 24-year-old underwent shoulder surgery in late June and was ruled out for 4-6 months. He's hoping to return to action in late October or early November. Jarvis has posted three consecutive 30-goal and 60-point campaigns despite dealing with a shoulder injury over the past couple of years. With the issue behind him, the versatile forward could take his game to a new level.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Chip Alexander
Carson Soucy Signs Tryout Deal With Blue Jackets
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 14, 2026, 10:27 AM ETDefenseman Carson Soucy will join the Columbus Blue Jackets for training camp after signing a professional tryout contract. The 32-year-old became an unrestricted free agent on July 1 after splitting the 2025-26 season between the two New York teams. He began the year with the Rangers before being traded to the Islanders for a third-round draft pick in January. Overall, Soucy made 76 appearances, recording 12 points (five goals, seven assists), 62 SOG, 91 blocks, and 105 hits. Soucy could add experience and physicality to Columbus' blue line in 2026-27, but he has no fantasy value.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
Maple Leafs Invite Nick Blankenburg to Camp
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 14, 2026, 10:15 AM ETDefenseman Nick Blankenburg has agreed to a professional tryout contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Lance Hornby of the Toronto Sun reports. Blankenburg has been without a standard contract late in the offseason despite playing 60-plus regular-season games in back-to-back campaigns. He split the 2025-26 season between the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche, registering 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists), 72 SOG, 59 blocks, and 55 hits. The 28-year-old will compete for a bottom-pairing role during training camp.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Lance Hornby
Zachary Bolduc Signs Contract Extension With Canadiens
Taavi Pailk
Taavi Pailk
Sep 14, 2026, 10:09 AM ETMontreal Canadiens winger Zachary Bolduc has re-signed with the team on a four-year contract. He landed a $16.8 million deal as a restricted free agent. The Canadiens acquired Bolduc from the St. Louis Blues last offseason. In 2025-26, he recorded 30 points (12 goals, 18 assists) in 78 outings and led all Canadiens forwards with 170 hits. Coming off back-to-back 30-point campaigns, Bolduc will look to find the next gear in 2026-27. However, fantasy managers shouldn't expect a big leap, as Bolduc will likely be limited to a bottom-six role.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com