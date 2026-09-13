Tyler Reddick Has Been Disappointing at Gateway

Sep 13, 2026, 10:35 AM ET
One driver that probably should have better results at Gateway than he does is Tyler Reddick. The 23XI Racing driver has qualified ninth or better in all four of his starts at this track, but he has just one finish better than 15th here in those four starts. Additionally, Reddick's best driver rating during a race here is just 94.4, with his average being 80.9. This weekend, the No. 45 Toyota has been decent. Reddick ranked seventh-fastest in 10-lap average during practice but dipped down to 18th-best in 15-lap average and never made a long run during the session. He qualified back in 18th-place for Sunday's Enjoy Illinois 300, which gives him decent Place Differential upside in DFS, but you have to wonder whether the decently high salary ($9.5K) is worth the limited upside. There are likely other value plays to target in daily fantasy lineups this weekend.--Jordan McAbeeSource: ifantasyrace