Sam Darnold Has a Glute Injury and Could Miss A Few Games
Sam Darnold suffered a glute injury in the Week 1 victory over the Patriots and could miss several games. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the news was better than anticipated for the Seahawks and a couple of games might be better than expected. Darnold had a great season in 2025 with 4,048 passing yards and 25 touchdowns against 14 interceptions leading the Seahawks to the Super Bowl win. He hardly had a chance to make any plays in the opener before he suffered the injury early in the game. Darnold limped off after just two passes in the opening game. But it looks like Darnold avoided serious injury and Seattle will play with Drew Lock at quarterback for a few games before welcoming their Super Bowl winning quarterback back to the team.
Source: Ian Rapoport
Source: Ian Rapoport