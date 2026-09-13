Joey Porter Jr. Unlikely to Play in Sunday's Season Opener

Sep 13, 2026, 8:54 AM ET
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (back) is expected to be inactive for Sunday's Week 1 contest against the Atlanta Falcons, according to Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Porter had been listed as questionable, but his status appears to be trending in the wrong direction with kickoff just four hours away. Beyond the injury, there's also a potential trade factor to consider here. Porter previously requested a trade due to unresolved extension negotiations, and given that the Steelers don't sign extensions in-season, Porter could be dealt within the next few weeks. In fact, Rapoport and Schefter report an "early-season trade is very possible," while noting that the Steelers have yet to receive a trade offer they feel comfortable accepting. In the short-term, his absence should lead to a bigger defensive role for veterans Jamel Dean, Jalen Ramsey, and Asante Samuel Jr. They'll be going up against a Falcons offense led by third-string quarterback Cooper Rush
.--Andersen PickardSource: Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter