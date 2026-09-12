Devin Carter Floated as Knicks' Guard Insurance
Devin Carter could make sense as backcourt insurance for the New York Knicks once he clears waivers, Kris Pursiainen of Knicks Film School suggested. This comes after Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported that Boston has shown interest in Carter following his release from Atlanta, so New York should be treated as a logical fit rather than a reported suitor. Carter has a tie to head coach Mike Brown, who coached the Sacramento team that drafted him No. 13 overall in 2024. The 24-year-old averaged 8.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 0.9 steals in 18.4 minutes across 38 games last season. New York already has Jalen Brunson, Jordan Clarkson, Jose Alvarado, Landry Shamet, and Tyler Kolek in the guard mix, but Miles McBride missed 28 games after sports hernia surgery. Carter would still need the right landing spot to become more than a watch-list name.
Source: Kris Pursiainen
Source: Kris Pursiainen