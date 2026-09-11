49ers Signed Kyle Shanahan to Extension in the Offseason

Sep 11, 2026, 2:46 PM ET
The Ringer's Tom Pelissero reports that the San Francisco 49ers quietly signed head coach Kyle Shanahan to a contract extension in the offseason, per sources. Shanahan was previously believed to be signed through the 2027 season, but one of the league's top coaches is now locked up for years to come. Terms of Shanahan's new deal have not been disclosed, but it is a big plus for a 49ers squad that looked outstanding on both sides of the ball in their season-opening win on Thursday in Australia over the division-rival Los Angeles Rams. San Francisco has been notably banged up in recent years and dealt with key injuries again this summer in training camp, but their defense, in particular, was impressive in Melbourne in holding the high-octane Rams offense to just seven points. Shanahan was involved in a scary car accident over the summer as well, but he recovered nicely and was available for the Week 1 win. Things are looking up for the Niners going into Week 2.--Keith HernandezSource: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero