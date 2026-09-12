Tetairoa McMillan in a Smash Spot Against the Bears in Week 1
Tetairoa McMillan is set up for a strong Week 1 against a banged-up Chicago Bears secondary in Week 1. The Bears will be without safety Coby Bryant and cornerback Kyle Gordon for the regular-season opener and allowed the third most fantasy points to wideouts last season. Coming off an impressive rookie campaign where McMillan caught 70 passes for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns in 17 games, the 23-year-old took home the 2025 Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. According to ESPN's Mike Kaye, McMillan will be used more in the slot in 2026, and Carolina wants to use the second-year wideout's size and strength to get the ball to him more in the middle of the field. McMillan is ranked as RotoBaller's WR23 in PPR formats, and fantasy managers should roll with him in all leagues as a borderline WR2 against the Bears in Week 1.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller