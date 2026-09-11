Tyquan Thornton's Fantasy Appeal Slipping Away
Tyquan Thornton is trending down in fantasy football ahead of the 2026 NFL season. While Thornton remains in the No. 3 spot on the depth chart for now, he'll likely lose his grasp on that role by midseason. He's already behind Rashee Rice, Travis Kelce, and Xavier Worthy in the passing game order, and soon, he could also be surpassed by up-and-coming rookie Cyrus Allen. The fifth-round pick out of Cincinnati reportedly had a great training camp, earning the trust of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the coaching staff. Thornton, on the other hand, has struggled to emerge as a consistent threat in the passing game throughout his four seasons in the league. Now heading into Year 5, Thornton has yet to finish higher than WR81 in a single season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller