Colston Loveland Set for Monster First Outing
Colston Loveland is primed for a strong outing this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers on the road. Loveland's rookie campaign may have started slowly, but he made an impact on an offense loaded with talent and erupted down the stretch. From Week 17 through the divisional round, the former Michigan Wolverine racked up 28 receptions, 378 yards, and two touchdowns on a ludicrous 48 targets (29.1%), notching no fewer than ten looks in any appearance. Now, heading into his second year, Loveland is the clear leader of Chicago's tight end room and poised to handle a heavy workload in an ascending offense. Even in a unit brimming with capable playmakers, the 22-year-old is a locked-in, high-end asset at his position. Additionally, he could see a bump in volume with several of his teammates dealing with preseason injuries. He's RotoBaller's PPR TE2 for Sunday's opening bout.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN