Jaylin Lane Struggling to Find Role in New-Look Receiver Room
Jaylin Lane may struggle to carve out a substantial role in the team's new-look receiver room. The Commanders signed Stefon Diggs and drafted Antonio Williams this past offseason, slotting them into the second and third receiver roles behind Terry McLaurin. That leaves a combo of Lane, Dyami Brown, and Treylon Burks competing for the No. 4 spot on the depth chart. Lane might benefit from being the youngest of that group, but that also means he has the least experience and the least impactful track record. As a rookie last year, the Virginia Tech product caught just 16 of his 32 targets for 225 yards. We'd expect Lane to remain on special teams, with his occasional offensive snaps not providing enough stability for any sort of fantasy relevance. He can be left on waivers in all redraft leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller