Devin Carter Could Land in Boston
Devin Carter once he clears waivers, according to The Stein Line's Jake Fischer. Atlanta waived the 24-year-old guard on Friday, a little over two months after acquiring him and a 2033 second-round pick from Sacramento. The former No. 13 pick never found steady footing with the Kings, averaging 8.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.8 three-pointers in 18.4 minutes across 38 games last season. His delayed rookie debut after left shoulder surgery did not help, and left ankle and right calf issues cost him more time in 2025-26. Boston has Derrick White, Payton Pritchard, and Mike Conley ahead of him, with one two-way slot open, so Carter's path would likely be developmental. His 29-point career night in April showed some scoring pop, but there is no immediate fantasy case here.
Source: Jake Fischer
Source: Jake Fischer